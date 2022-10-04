Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man fires gun during argument with estranged wife
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man faces several charges after Mobile police said he fired a gun during an argument this morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant Valley Apartments at 3171 Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile on a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and her estranged husband, Alton Demetrius McConnell, 45, had been arguing when McConnell produced a gun and fired toward the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Shooting suspect Thomas Austin behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect was put behind bars Thursday. According to the Mobile Police Department Thomas Austin was picked up Thursday with help from agents of the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. According to investigators, a woman was slapped by Austin as she tried...
Jury finds Pensacola man guilty of killing friend in 2020
An Escambia County jury deliberated Friday and found a man guilty of killing his friend in 2020.
M&M Food Mart homicide suspect pleads not guilty, judge sets bond
The mother of a man murdered in Mobile, cried in court Thursday as her son's accused killer faced a judge.
utv44.com
Recognize this tattoo? FBI seek relatives and friends of man who died in 1963
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah "Lige" Howell/Howard [1927-1963]. Mr. Howard lived in Prichard, AL, with his wife Carrie and passed away in Mobile, AL, in 1963 with Ms. Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer. His relatives may be able to assist in the case of a woman and child found in another state.
Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6. Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road. Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5. The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death. If […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Irvington man charged with murder denies allegations of M&M Food Mart shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore denied on Wednesday that he was the shooter. Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said a beef between 19-year-old Anthony Malek Alston and 27-year-old Jarmarcus Lewis turned deadly on Sept. 24 at the convenience store on U.S. 90. But it sill is not clear what the disagreement was about.
WALA-TV FOX10
Vigil held for 13-year-old boy allegedly shot by mother, family says it was ‘accidental’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, family and friends remembered the 13-year-old Mobile boy who was shot and killed earlier this week. Ja’mil Autry’s mother is accused of the crime, but family members are calling it an accident. The family is standing behind Ja’mil’s mother. FOX...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutor: Mobile woman shot teenage son while he was sleeping
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors said Thursday they believe a 13-year-old shooting victim was asleep in his bedroom when the mother fired her gun. The revelation came as a judge denied bond for the defendant, 53-year-old Glenda Marie Agee. Initially, Mobile police reported that Agee shot Ja’mil Autry in the...
Vigil held for 13-year-old killed in shooting, mother charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of the 13-year-old who was allegedly killed by his mother held a vigil Wednesday, Oct. 5. The vigil was held in the same neighborhood where Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry was shot. His siblings Tiffany Epps and William Lewis recalled their little brother’s big heart and his passion for […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
utv44.com
"It was a tragic accident" Family defends Mobile mother accused of murdering her own son
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Family of 13-year-old Ja'Mil Lewis Autry who died Monday night after police say he was shot by his mother are saying the incident was a tragic accident. Family members said the mother, 53-year-old Glenda Agee, and her son had a very loving relationship and that...
Police now investigating fetus, found in auctioned funeral home storage unit
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Mobile woman credits man for saving her after spotting porch fire
A Good Samaritan is caught on camera alerting a woman to a fire in the front of her house.
utv44.com
MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
WLOX
Gautier PD searching for suspects after fatal shooting leaves one dead
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, 30, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Gautier on Thursday. At around 1:50 p.m., officers with Gautier PD arrived to a house on Whitewood Drive to find Griffin unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Bond revoked for man accused of pouring boiling water down baby’s throat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bond for a man accused of pouring boiling water down the throat of his then-infant and shooting at the mother of another of his children was revoked on Thursday, according to court documents. Eugene Sneed was set to go on trial on Oct. 24 on charges for allegedly shooting at the […]
