ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man fires gun during argument with estranged wife

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard man faces several charges after Mobile police said he fired a gun during an argument this morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to Pleasant Valley Apartments at 3171 Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile on a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim and her estranged husband, Alton Demetrius McConnell, 45, had been arguing when McConnell produced a gun and fired toward the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Shooting suspect Thomas Austin behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect was put behind bars Thursday. According to the Mobile Police Department Thomas Austin was picked up Thursday with help from agents of the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. According to investigators, a woman was slapped by Austin as she tried...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Night Club#Police#Violent Crime#Bank Nighlife#University Hospital#Walmart In Mobile
utv44.com

Recognize this tattoo? FBI seek relatives and friends of man who died in 1963

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah "Lige" Howell/Howard [1927-1963]. Mr. Howard lived in Prichard, AL, with his wife Carrie and passed away in Mobile, AL, in 1963 with Ms. Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer. His relatives may be able to assist in the case of a woman and child found in another state.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Men caught stealing AC unit for a second time: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men after an AC unit was stolen from an animal clinic in Tillman’s Corner. This is the second time these men have stolen the unit, according to officers. Investigators found security footage showing two men picking up an AC unit outside Rehm animal clinic off […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man caught driving stolen excavator, arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after they said he stole an excavator Thursday, Oct. 6.  Mobile Police were called to investigate after a man was seen driving a stolen excavator along Old Pascagoula Road near Three Notch Road.  Mobile Police arrived on scene just after 5:30 a.m. to find 41-year-old William […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify homicide victim found off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man found dead off Navco Road Wednesday, Oct. 5.  The remains of D’Angelo Wallace, 23, were discovered a little after 7 a.m. in a ditch near Dog River. Mobile Police are investigating Wallace’s death as a homicide. Currently, they have not released his cause of death.  If […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Irvington man charged with murder denies allegations of M&M Food Mart shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore denied on Wednesday that he was the shooter. Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said a beef between 19-year-old Anthony Malek Alston and 27-year-old Jarmarcus Lewis turned deadly on Sept. 24 at the convenience store on U.S. 90. But it sill is not clear what the disagreement was about.
IRVINGTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prosecutor: Mobile woman shot teenage son while he was sleeping

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors said Thursday they believe a 13-year-old shooting victim was asleep in his bedroom when the mother fired her gun. The revelation came as a judge denied bond for the defendant, 53-year-old Glenda Marie Agee. Initially, Mobile police reported that Agee shot Ja’mil Autry in the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Three more arrests highlight continuing Mobile County fentanyl crackdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced three more arrests in its ongoing fentanyl crackdown. Multiple law enforcement agencies this week moved in on the parking lot of the Dreamland Skate Center in Tillman’s Corner, arresting a Mobile man and a pair of Mississippi residents whom authorities said they had been tracking for the past four or five days. Chief Deputy Paul Burch said the suspects were trying to complete a drug deal and that the skating rink had nothing to do with the illegal activity.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Gautier PD searching for suspects after fatal shooting leaves one dead

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Quintavious Quintalle Griffin, 30, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Gautier on Thursday. At around 1:50 p.m., officers with Gautier PD arrived to a house on Whitewood Drive to find Griffin unresponsive due to a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
GAUTIER, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy