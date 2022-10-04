Denver rent remains high, as evictions return to pre-pandemic levels and rent assistance programs face the loss of federal funding

A new nine-story, $46 million facility in downtown Denver is officially ready to serve the healthcare needs of Colorado's homeless. The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located at 2175 California Street in Denver, will be able to meet healthcare and housing needs specifically those living on the streets with chronic or acute medical issues and are considered high utilizers of emergency rooms. It's a vicious cycle for those who are homeless with medical needs- hospitalized, then discharged to the streets where it's impossible to maintain your health. It's an issue that impacts not only the individual...

