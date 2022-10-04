Alan Jackson postpones Pittsburgh concert

PITTSBURGH — Alan Jackson’s concert at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed.

The country music singer is dealing with health issues related to the neurological condition CMT he’s been living with for several years, according to a news release from the venue.

“I hoped I’d be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans,” the Country Music Hall of Fame member said. “I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time.”

Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the new date in 2023 once announced. More information will be sent to ticketholders via email.

Jackson acknowledged his neuropathy diagnosis in an interview with Today host Jenna Bush Hager a year ago, saying, “It’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious.”

Jackson’s tour, Last Call: One More for the Road, launched earlier this summer.

