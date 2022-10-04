Giants work out QBs Brian Lewerke, Jake Fromm, and A.J. McCarron on Tuesday

The Giants reportedly worked out three quarterbacks on Tuesday, including two that were on the active roster at one point last season, in preparation for perhaps needing to make a move for the current 53-man.

Per multiple reports, Big Blue brought in Jake Fromm and Brian Lewerke – who were the Giants’ active duo for last season’s finale – and A.J.

McCarron on Monday, working them out in case neither Tyrod Taylor nor Daniel Jones are ready to go for Sunday’s game in London against the Packers.

The Giants also have Davis Webb, who like Fromm was on Buffalo’s practice squad last year and is a former active Giant, on the practice squad, so there are plenty of options.

Fromm was signed off the Bills’ practice squad last November and saw action in three games, going 27-for-60 for 210 yards, one TD, and three interceptions. Lewerke, who was on the Giants’ practice squad for most of last season, was elevated to be Fromm’s backup in Week 18, but did not see action.

McCarron, the former Alabama star, missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the preseason, but the 32-year-old has 17 games of NFL experience over seven seasons with the Bengals, Texans, and Raiders – and even has one playoff start for the 2015 Bengals.

Entering Tuesday, Taylor is in concussion protocol and is still doubtful to make the trip to London, while Jones was “feeling a bit better” as of Monday’s media session, but still questionable with what head coach Brian Daboll would only call “an ankle injury.”

In terms of what he needed to see from Jones this week in practice to let him start Sunday, Daboll said the team would take it day-by-day, and they “trust him where he’s at” and will be able to evaluate him and make “the best decision for him and the team.”

Webb, who was originally a third-round pick of the Giants in 2017, spent one year with Big Blue and has also been with the Jets and Bills before re-signing with Daboll and the Giants this summer.

He has experience in the system and in the city, but his only NFL action over five-plus seasons was four snaps late in a blowout Bills win over the Jets last November.

He is the top in-house option if Jones and/or Taylor can’t go, and Daboll said Monday he would be comfortable going with Webb if necessary.

“I think you try to plan for every contingency plan that you may or may not have throughout the week, and that will certainly be one of them,” Daboll said. “I don't want to guess right now where all the other guys are going to be, but Davis been in our offense for quite some time. He knows the ins and outs of it, so if he has to play, we'll do everything we can, and I know he will, to be ready to play.”

