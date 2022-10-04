Family reunions are all about sharing hilarious and sobering stories about how the past shapes the future. Former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo's 11th annual Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Classic at Wigwam Golf Resort in Litchfield Park on Friday was more than just a charity tournament. It was a tremendous lesson from nearly 30 players among the NBA's pantheon dating back to the 1960s...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 30 MINUTES AGO