Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
NBA legends share vintage Suns stories at Jerry Colangelo's Hall of Fame Golf Classic
Family reunions are all about sharing hilarious and sobering stories about how the past shapes the future. Former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo's 11th annual Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Classic at Wigwam Golf Resort in Litchfield Park on Friday was more than just a charity tournament. It was a tremendous lesson from nearly 30 players among the NBA's pantheon dating back to the 1960s...
Draymond Green’s Leave From Warriors ‘Mutual’ Decision, Kerr Says
The All-Star forward offered his first public comments on his altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during Wednesday’s practice.
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
Warriors Give Update on Draymond Green’s Punishment For Jordan Poole Fight
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors GM Bob Myers addressed the media for the very first time today since Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole yesterday - it was the very first thing he touched upon in his press conference. "As you know yesterday, as reported, there...
