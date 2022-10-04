Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina Andras
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
valpo.life
Porter County Alzheimer’s Walk receives unconditional community support
Each year the Alzheimer’s Association holds hundreds of Walk to End Alzheimer’s events across the nation to raise awareness and further its mission to end Alzheimer’s disease. On Sunday, October 2, the Porter County community came together to participate in one of these walks, and the amount of community support and love was unbelievable.
Family and friends to hold vigil for missing Gary man
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A vigil will be held Thursday night for a man from Gary who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.Davione Comanse, 23, was last seen in the Glen Park area of Gary on Sept. 23. Family and friends have been searching for him but are asking for the community's help.The vigil starts at 6 p.m. outside the Gary Police Department.
valpo.life
Local Domino’s® Stores to Partner with Fire Departments to Promote Fire Safety
Domino’s stores in Michigan City, La Porte, Chesterton, and Valparaiso are teaming up with Michigan City Fire Department, La Porte Fire Department, Chesterton Fire Department, and Valparaiso Fire Department, respectively, to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15). On the days and times below at the mentioned stores, anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully functioning alarms or replace the batteries.
valpo.life
Northwest Health – Porter Offers $50 Heart Scan: Calcium Scoring Screening
Northwest Health – Porter now offers a $50 heart scan. The heart scan is a noninvasive, painless cardiac calcium scoring scan that measures the extent of plaque buildup in the coronary arteries. The 30-minute procedure can help predict coronary events such as heart attacks, as well as assist with detecting heart disease in the early stages.
hometownnewsnow.com
Old Factory Fire Still Smoldering
(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroying an old factory building in La Porte yesterday continues to smolder today. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there are hot spots beneath the rubble of the heavily collapsed structure still requiring water. However, Snyder said the fire is well under control and should be completely extinguished before the evening.
hometownnewsnow.com
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Foundation Gala set for Oct. 29 at Field Museum
After cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19 and hosting a virtual event last year, the Franciscan Health Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the annual gala, live and in-person, at The Field Museum in Chicago. The Franciscan Health Foundation Gala will take place from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday,...
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success
DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural. The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
valpo.life
Veteran Spotlight: John Zehnec
Born and raised in Chesterton, Indiana, John Zehner decided it was time to expand his horizons after high school. He joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and served for two years. “I did my training at Fort Lewis Army Base in Washington state,” he said. “I was part of the artillery and was stationed in Vietnam.”
Gas jumps 40 cents at some stations, refineries to blame
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing gas price jump 40 cents per gallon at some stations this week.
abc57.com
Former American Rubber factory site destroyed by fire
LA PORTE, Ind. -- Residents who live near the former American Rubber plant are under an air quality advisory following a massive fire that started early Wednesday morning and continued to burn into the afternoon. Although the building was no longer operating as a factory, it was being used to...
nwi.life
Pups storm the pool for The Lakes of Valparaiso’s Annual Puppy Plunge
With fall settling in, there’s been a chill in the air this week. Most residents at the Lakes of Valparaiso are a bit too timid to take a dip in the apartment community’s pool – except, of course, the furry, four-legged members of the local families. On...
fox32chicago.com
Mother of TikTok influencer who was murdered in Chicago high-rise sues building
CHICAGO - The mother of a TikTok influencer, who was murdered in her Chicago high-rise, is suing the building over its security. Sania Khan was killed by her estranged husband in July after he got into her building on East Ohio Street. A video shows him entering the building and...
nwindianabusiness.com
Airport’s promising future
Time is right to capitalize on GCIA’s full potential with promising suite of capital development projects. The time is now for the Gary/Chicago International Airport to truly be a beacon for the growth of the Northwest Indiana economy. For far too long, we have heard that nothing is happening at the GCIA, and that any investment there is a dead end. Let me state unequivocally: those assessments are wrong, and we are well positioned to succeed.
Police chase in Gary ends with 5 in custody — all 19 years old and younger
Five people, all 19 years old and younger, are in custody after a police chase on Monday in Lake County, Ind. Indiana State Police said a 19-year-old from Gary, an 18-year-old from Chicago, and three juveniles all face several charges.
valpo.life
La Porte firefighters to host annual open house this weekend
The City of La Porte Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with its annual open house this Saturday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Burke. According to Burke, the open house event is an opportunity for the public to meet their local firefighters and learn about fire prevention and safety. He said this is especially important as Fire Prevention Week begins on Sunday, Oct. 9.
