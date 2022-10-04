ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

valpo.life

Porter County Alzheimer’s Walk receives unconditional community support

Each year the Alzheimer’s Association holds hundreds of Walk to End Alzheimer’s events across the nation to raise awareness and further its mission to end Alzheimer’s disease. On Sunday, October 2, the Porter County community came together to participate in one of these walks, and the amount of community support and love was unbelievable.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Family and friends to hold vigil for missing Gary man

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A vigil will be held Thursday night for a man from Gary who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.Davione Comanse, 23, was last seen in the Glen Park area of Gary on Sept. 23. Family and friends have been searching for him but are asking for the community's help.The vigil starts at 6 p.m. outside the Gary Police Department.
valpo.life

Local Domino’s® Stores to Partner with Fire Departments to Promote Fire Safety

Domino’s stores in Michigan City, La Porte, Chesterton, and Valparaiso are teaming up with Michigan City Fire Department, La Porte Fire Department, Chesterton Fire Department, and Valparaiso Fire Department, respectively, to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15). On the days and times below at the mentioned stores, anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully functioning alarms or replace the batteries.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Northwest Health – Porter Offers $50 Heart Scan: Calcium Scoring Screening

Northwest Health – Porter now offers a $50 heart scan. The heart scan is a noninvasive, painless cardiac calcium scoring scan that measures the extent of plaque buildup in the coronary arteries. The 30-minute procedure can help predict coronary events such as heart attacks, as well as assist with detecting heart disease in the early stages.
PORTER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Old Factory Fire Still Smoldering

(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroying an old factory building in La Porte yesterday continues to smolder today. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there are hot spots beneath the rubble of the heavily collapsed structure still requiring water. However, Snyder said the fire is well under control and should be completely extinguished before the evening.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident

(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
FULTON, IN
valpo.life

Franciscan Health Foundation Gala set for Oct. 29 at Field Museum

After cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19 and hosting a virtual event last year, the Franciscan Health Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the annual gala, live and in-person, at The Field Museum in Chicago. The Franciscan Health Foundation Gala will take place from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success

DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.  The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Veteran Spotlight: John Zehnec

Born and raised in Chesterton, Indiana, John Zehner decided it was time to expand his horizons after high school. He joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and served for two years. “I did my training at Fort Lewis Army Base in Washington state,” he said. “I was part of the artillery and was stationed in Vietnam.”
CHESTERTON, IN
abc57.com

Former American Rubber factory site destroyed by fire

LA PORTE, Ind. -- Residents who live near the former American Rubber plant are under an air quality advisory following a massive fire that started early Wednesday morning and continued to burn into the afternoon. Although the building was no longer operating as a factory, it was being used to...
LA PORTE, IN
nwindianabusiness.com

Airport’s promising future

Time is right to capitalize on GCIA’s full potential with promising suite of capital development projects. The time is now for the Gary/Chicago International Airport to truly be a beacon for the growth of the Northwest Indiana economy. For far too long, we have heard that nothing is happening at the GCIA, and that any investment there is a dead end. Let me state unequivocally: those assessments are wrong, and we are well positioned to succeed.
GARY, IN
valpo.life

La Porte firefighters to host annual open house this weekend

The City of La Porte Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with its annual open house this Saturday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Burke. According to Burke, the open house event is an opportunity for the public to meet their local firefighters and learn about fire prevention and safety. He said this is especially important as Fire Prevention Week begins on Sunday, Oct. 9.
LA PORTE, IN

