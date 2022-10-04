Read full article on original website
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina Andras
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
valpo.life
Porter County Alzheimer’s Walk receives unconditional community support
Each year the Alzheimer’s Association holds hundreds of Walk to End Alzheimer’s events across the nation to raise awareness and further its mission to end Alzheimer’s disease. On Sunday, October 2, the Porter County community came together to participate in one of these walks, and the amount of community support and love was unbelievable.
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Foundation Gala set for Oct. 29 at Field Museum
After cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19 and hosting a virtual event last year, the Franciscan Health Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the annual gala, live and in-person, at The Field Museum in Chicago. The Franciscan Health Foundation Gala will take place from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday,...
valpo.life
Hundreds answer Cancer Resource Centre’s call to Unite & Fight
A beautiful autumn day ushered in the return of Cancer Resource Centre’s Unite & Fight Cancer Walk and 5K Run at Munster High School. Hundreds of participants — including cancer patients, survivors, loved ones and supporters — gathered Oct. 2 for the fundraiser, which had been put on hold for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event not only serves as a fundraiser for the Cancer Resource Centre, but it also raises awareness about the disease and the various treatment and service options available through Community Healthcare System.
valpo.life
Northwest Health – Porter Offers $50 Heart Scan: Calcium Scoring Screening
Northwest Health – Porter now offers a $50 heart scan. The heart scan is a noninvasive, painless cardiac calcium scoring scan that measures the extent of plaque buildup in the coronary arteries. The 30-minute procedure can help predict coronary events such as heart attacks, as well as assist with detecting heart disease in the early stages.
valpo.life
Register for ‘Preview PNW’ informational session
Prospective students are invited to visit Purdue University Northwest for “Preview PNW” on Oct. 15 to learn more information about attending the region’s premier metropolitan university. PNW’s annual “Preview PNW” events deliver prospective students valuable information about the university’s undergraduate offerings and admission process. Students can also...
Family and friends to hold vigil for missing Gary man
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A vigil will be held Thursday night for a man from Gary who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.Davione Comanse, 23, was last seen in the Glen Park area of Gary on Sept. 23. Family and friends have been searching for him but are asking for the community's help.The vigil starts at 6 p.m. outside the Gary Police Department.
valpo.life
Local Domino’s® Stores to Partner with Fire Departments to Promote Fire Safety
Domino’s stores in Michigan City, La Porte, Chesterton, and Valparaiso are teaming up with Michigan City Fire Department, La Porte Fire Department, Chesterton Fire Department, and Valparaiso Fire Department, respectively, to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15). On the days and times below at the mentioned stores, anyone who orders a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected and surprised at the door when their pizza arrives accompanied by a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in the home are working, the pizza is free. If the smoke alarms are not working, the firefighters will install fully functioning alarms or replace the batteries.
Officer John McKenna Mourned By Friends, Family And Those He Helped: ‘He Was A Stellar Human Being’
PORTAGE PARK — Friends, loved ones and neighbors have rallied around the family of a Far Northwest Side police officer who died unexpectedly last week. John McKenna, 50, of Portage Park, died in his sleep Sept. 26, according to his wife, Rebecca McKenna. He was healthy but had heart issues compounded by the daily stresses of the job, Rebecca McKenna said.
nwindianabusiness.com
Airport’s promising future
Time is right to capitalize on GCIA’s full potential with promising suite of capital development projects. The time is now for the Gary/Chicago International Airport to truly be a beacon for the growth of the Northwest Indiana economy. For far too long, we have heard that nothing is happening at the GCIA, and that any investment there is a dead end. Let me state unequivocally: those assessments are wrong, and we are well positioned to succeed.
valpo.life
La Porte firefighters to host annual open house this weekend
The City of La Porte Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with its annual open house this Saturday, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Burke. According to Burke, the open house event is an opportunity for the public to meet their local firefighters and learn about fire prevention and safety. He said this is especially important as Fire Prevention Week begins on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Charges upgraded against aunt who allegedly pushed 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier
"The defendant looked around once more and with no one in the immediate area, she herself climbed over the chain, crouched behind the 3-year-old, straddled him and with both hands pushed him off the platform, dropping 6.5 feet into Lake Michigan," Asst. State's Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers said.
valpo.life
Veteran Spotlight: John Zehnec
Born and raised in Chesterton, Indiana, John Zehner decided it was time to expand his horizons after high school. He joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and served for two years. “I did my training at Fort Lewis Army Base in Washington state,” he said. “I was part of the artillery and was stationed in Vietnam.”
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
wxpr.org
A soft drink empire, Chicago gangsters and the bombing that rocked Minocqua
An explosion shattered the quiet air of Minocqua Lake early in the morning on August 13, 1977. The blast killed the man carrying the bomb, severely injured the perpetrator of the bombing and left a dark mark on Minocqua history. Under the cover of darkness the night before, William Joyce...
indiana105.com
Northbound I-65 Off-ramps to Close for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the temporary closure of two Interstate 65 off-ramps for concrete restoration. Northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 in Merrillville is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 7 this Friday night and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 10. And, northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue in Hobart is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 17. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. INDOT says during the ramp closures, drivers needing to exit northbound I-65 to access U.S. 30 or 61st Avenue will need to seek an alternate route.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Booster Shot Timing, COVID Hair Loss and More
When is the best time to get your COVID booster shot heading into colder months?. Experts say a big deadline could be near. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Get Your Omicron Booster Shot By This Date, White House Doc Says — And...
Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here.
Body found in Lake Michigan near state border ID’d
The body found in Lake Michigan near the Michigan and Indiana state border has been identified as Jason A. Ryno, the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department said in a release.
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
fox32chicago.com
The 5 lesser-known symptoms of menopause
A lot of women know what the common symptoms of menopause are, but there's some hidden ones they would never associate with "the change of life." Menopause educator Andrea Donsky joined Good Day Chicago to talk about the five lesser-known symptoms.
