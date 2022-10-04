Read full article on original website
Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
Rogers sets SEC passing record, No. 23 MSU beats Arkansas
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the Southeastern Conference record for career completions, Dillon Johnson rushed for 100 yards and two scores, and No. 23 Mississippi State beat Arkansas 40-17 on Saturday. Rogers was 31-of-48 passing for 395 yards and notched the record in the first quarter with the 922nd completion of his career, eclipsing the mark set by Georgia’s Aaron Murray in 52 games, Rogers has played in 28 games. Rogers connected with Caleb Ducking, Austin Williams and Jaden Walley, and the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week for the first time in the Mike Leach era. Johnson is the first player under Leach in Starkville to hit the century mark. Arkansas played without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was dealing with an unspecified injury. Malik Hornsby was 8-of-17 passing for 234 yards in Jefferson’s absence, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards on eight carries.
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt picks Ohio State to cover 26.5-point spread vs. Michigan State
Michigan State will play host to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be the toughest opponent the Spartans will face all season. The Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 108-19 in the last two matchups between these programs, and Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks we'll see more of the same this Saturday in East Lansing.
Michigan Running Backs Coach Mike Hart Collapses: Cause Unknown
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sidelines during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Indiana. Players and coaches rallied around the 36-year-old as trainers worked on him before transporting him to a hospital, several players taking a knee. His fellow running backs coaches, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, looked especially distressed as players and staff watched on, The Detroit News reported. Hart reportedly gained responsiveness and even shot fans a thumbs up as he was carted off. At this time, it’s unclear what led to Hart’s collapse or if he’s in stable condition. The coach is an alum of Michigan and had also spent four years coaching Indiana prior to returning to the state.Read it at The Sun
No. 4 Michigan rallies without Hart to pull away at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Cornelius Johnson’s 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter Saturday gave No. 4 Michigan the lead and the jolt it needed to pull away from Indiana 31-10 in an emotional game in which a Wolverines’ coach was taken to a hospital. Michigan improved to 6-0 for the second straight season, the first time they’ve achieved that feat since 1976-77. Johnson’s big play came after assistant coach Mike Hart was carted off the field in the first quarter for an undisclosed medical issue. Hart went down unexpectedly after Indiana tied the score at 7. Many Wolverines players dropped to one knee while coach Jim Harbaugh and other assistants watched trainers tend to Michigan’s running game coordinator.
Quinn Ewers, Texas Dismantle Floundering Oklahoma
The Longhorns got their QB back and crushed their rival. Elsewhere, Hendon Hooker added to his Heisman case.
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Takeovers: Current and Next Gen
Once again in NBA 2K23 MyCareer, the type of build players make will allow them to select a number of different Takeover abilities that can break games wide open once they've built up enough momentum. For those looking to ensure that their MyPlayer is able to live up to the...
Draymond Green’s Leave From Warriors ‘Mutual’ Decision, Kerr Says
The All-Star forward offered his first public comments on his altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during Wednesday’s practice.
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Warriors Give Update on Draymond Green’s Punishment For Jordan Poole Fight
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors GM Bob Myers addressed the media for the very first time today since Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole yesterday - it was the very first thing he touched upon in his press conference. "As you know yesterday, as reported, there...
Atlanta midfielder Sosa banned 3 games for homophobic slur
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa was suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer for using a homophobic slur during a game against New England on Oct. 1. The 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend training through Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group. Sosa will miss Atlanta’s season finale against New York City on Sunday and the first two league games of next season. ___
Jacksonville Jaguars playoff against Houston Texans Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Follow along below for live updates as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday on CBS47 at 1 p.m. Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
