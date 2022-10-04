Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (CBS). Line: Alabama by 23 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Alabama leads 11-3. Both teams are seeking a measure of redemption. Alabama wants to avoid a repeat of last season's upset at Texas A&M, which was unranked and a heavy underdog then, too. The Aggies are trying to bounce back from a loss to Mississippi State that completed a tumble from the top 10 to unranked, just like last season. Both teams have quarterbacks listed as day to day with injuries from last weekend. Crimson Tide Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is nursing a sprained throwing shoulder. Texas A&M's Max Johnson hurt his throwing hand.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO