When Velinda Perez moved from Guatemala to North Alabama in elementary school, she didn't know any English. She said school could be scary. Now she's a senior in high school and on the path to a successful career in the medical field, which she credits to programs at Decatur City Schools.
Some Alabama A&M students say that they have been living in unsanitary conditions and their complaints have been ignored. One student tells us that the sight of water shooting out of the toilet at the women's dorm is disheartening because this will be her home for years to come and her cries have been unheard. They had nowhere else to turn so they reached out to News 19 for help.
Alabama high school football scores: Did your team win or lose?
Here are all the high school football scores reported Friday from across the state of Alabama. Alabama Christian Academy 40, Prattville Christian Academy 7. Crenshaw Christian Academy 39, Coosa Valley Academy 0. Cullman 35, Columbia 6. Davidson 28, Park Crossing 14. Demopolis 68, Jemison 22. Deshler 45, Central-Florence 21. Dora...
City Leaders, Terry Saban Cut Ribbon on Tuscaloosa’s River District Park
City leaders and Bama football matriarch Terry Saban cut a ceremonial ribbon at downtown Tuscaloosa's River District Park Thursday morning, officially opening the area's newest attraction to the public. The park is the first of many collaborations between the Saban family and the City, using funds from its Elevate Tuscaloosa...
