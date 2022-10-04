Some Alabama A&M students say that they have been living in unsanitary conditions and their complaints have been ignored. One student tells us that the sight of water shooting out of the toilet at the women's dorm is disheartening because this will be her home for years to come and her cries have been unheard. They had nowhere else to turn so they reached out to News 19 for help.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO