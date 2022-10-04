Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole
The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Report: Jordan Poole's Changed Behavior Sparked Fight With Draymond Green
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had issues build up prior to altercation at Golden State Warriors practice
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Footage Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Released
On Friday, TMZ released the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice.
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Warriors practice
Draymond Green reportedly could face internal discipline after an altercation with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater cited sources with knowledge of the incident in reporting that there was a "heated interaction" in which Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to be quickly separated.
NBC Sports
Myers reveals message to Draymond after Poole altercation
After Draymond Green struck Jordan Poole during an altercation Wednesday at practice, Warriors general manager Bob Myers had a message for his team’s veteran forward. “Draymond is one of my favorite players,” Myers said Thursday. “I told him that, but I just said, ‘You’re better than this. Don’t do this. Don’t do this to yourself and put yourself in this position.’
Report reveals identity of Celtics staffer who had affair with Ime Udoka
One media outlet on Thursday published a story that revealed the identify of the Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with Ime Udoka. According to a report from the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old woman who held the role as team services manager for the Celtics was having an affair with Udoka. The report says the affair was “consensual, short lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.”
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
3 observations after more big-time Maxey scoring in Sixers' preseason win
More preseason basketball, more prolific Tyrese Maxey scoring in limited minutes. Maxey managed 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting Wednesday in just 15 minutes and the Sixers improved to 2-0 this preseason, earning a 113-112 win over the Cavs at Wells Fargo Center. Montrezl Harrell (13 points) scored a go-ahead layup...
Derrick Jones Jr. Viewed His Bulls' Return as ‘No Brainer'
Why Jones Jr. viewed return to Bulls as 'no brainer' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When last season ended, Derrick Jones Jr.’s return to the Chicago Bulls wouldn’t have been considered a slam dunk. But the 2020 Slam Dunk champion from the NBA All-Star game at the...
NBC Sports
Moody provides thoughtful answer on whether Steph is 'too old'
The surprises keep coming from Steph Curry -- just ask his Warriors teammate Moses Moody. Speaking with reporters after practice Wednesday, Moody had an insightful answer when asked if the 34-year-old Curry was getting "too old." "That's one thing about Steph -- coming here, as a young guy, you got...
Time and price changes for Boston Red Sox 2023 season
Red Sox games at Fenway Park might start earlier next season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top
Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
NBC Sports
Sixers to sign highlight-dunking McClung to Exhibit 10 contract
The Sixers organization will be adding a 6-foot-2 guard best known for his highlight-friendly dunks. The team will sign Mac McClung to an Exhibit 10 contract and ultimately have him join the Delaware Blue Coats, a source confirmed Saturday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann first reported the news.
NBC Sports
Steph, Iguodala's leadership crucial now after Dray incident
SAN FRANCISCO – The velvety, measured leadership of Steph Curry confronted its first quandary of the season Wednesday, three days after the Warriors returned from a team-bonding trip and 13 days before the opening night. And this can be a particularly delicate undertaking for Curry because it involves Draymond...
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Whether Blake Griffin Will Make His Celtics Debut in Wednesday's Game Against Raptors
The first questions Joe Mazzulla got asked during his pregame media availability ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Raptors at TD Garden related to availability. Regarding Luke Kornet, who suffered a sprained ankle during practice last week, Mazzulla says he's still "day-to-day." As for ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs
Going into training camp, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been considered a potential candidate to become a first-time NBA All-Star this upcoming season. The hype surrounding Maxey’s third NBA season was warranted, considering what he put on display during his sophomore effort last year. Just one season after...
NBC Sports
Steph doesn't want Dray to lose 'superpowers' after JP incident
Steph Curry knows the impact Draymond Green has on and off the court. Speaking with reporters following practice Thursday, Curry shared his thoughts on whether a generational gap between Green and Jordan Poole could have caused their Wednesday altercation. "Everything is important, how we handle this situation is important," Curry...
Hate to See It: Cavs' J.B. Bickerstaff on Tyrese Maxey's Growth
Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff discusses the growth of Tyrese Maxey.
NBC Sports
Top Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell to begin season in Providence
If you're eager to see what Fabian Lysell is capable of at the NHL level, you'll have to wait. The Boston Bruins assigned five players to their AHL affiliate in Providence on Thursday: Lysell, Jack Ahcan, John Beecher, Kyle Keyser, and Marc McLaughlin. Four other players -- Keith Kinkaid, Joona...
Comments / 0