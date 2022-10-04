ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole

The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
NBC Sports

Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Warriors practice

Draymond Green reportedly could face internal discipline after an altercation with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater cited sources with knowledge of the incident in reporting that there was a "heated interaction" in which Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to be quickly separated.
NBC Sports

Myers reveals message to Draymond after Poole altercation

After Draymond Green struck Jordan Poole during an altercation Wednesday at practice, Warriors general manager Bob Myers had a message for his team’s veteran forward. “Draymond is one of my favorite players,” Myers said Thursday. “I told him that, but I just said, ‘You’re better than this. Don’t do this. Don’t do this to yourself and put yourself in this position.’
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals identity of Celtics staffer who had affair with Ime Udoka

One media outlet on Thursday published a story that revealed the identify of the Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with Ime Udoka. According to a report from the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old woman who held the role as team services manager for the Celtics was having an affair with Udoka. The report says the affair was “consensual, short lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.”
Cavaliers Nation

Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
NBC Sports

Sixers to sign highlight-dunking McClung to Exhibit 10 contract

The Sixers organization will be adding a 6-foot-2 guard best known for his highlight-friendly dunks. The team will sign Mac McClung to an Exhibit 10 contract and ultimately have him join the Delaware Blue Coats, a source confirmed Saturday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann first reported the news.
NBC Sports

Steph, Iguodala's leadership crucial now after Dray incident

SAN FRANCISCO – The velvety, measured leadership of Steph Curry confronted its first quandary of the season Wednesday, three days after the Warriors returned from a team-bonding trip and 13 days before the opening night. And this can be a particularly delicate undertaking for Curry because it involves Draymond...
Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs

Going into training camp, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been considered a potential candidate to become a first-time NBA All-Star this upcoming season. The hype surrounding Maxey’s third NBA season was warranted, considering what he put on display during his sophomore effort last year. Just one season after...
NBC Sports

Steph doesn't want Dray to lose 'superpowers' after JP incident

Steph Curry knows the impact Draymond Green has on and off the court. Speaking with reporters following practice Thursday, Curry shared his thoughts on whether a generational gap between Green and Jordan Poole could have caused their Wednesday altercation. "Everything is important, how we handle this situation is important," Curry...
NBC Sports

Top Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell to begin season in Providence

If you're eager to see what Fabian Lysell is capable of at the NHL level, you'll have to wait. The Boston Bruins assigned five players to their AHL affiliate in Providence on Thursday: Lysell, Jack Ahcan, John Beecher, Kyle Keyser, and Marc McLaughlin. Four other players -- Keith Kinkaid, Joona...
