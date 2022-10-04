Frasier's making a comeback! Kelsey Grammer set to reprise his role 18 years on after reboot gets green light at Paramount+

The long-anticipated sequel to the hit NBC sitcom Frasier is finally in the works.

The series has been given a greenlight by Paramount+, and will be executive produced by Kelsey Grammer, 67, who will reprise his role as psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane.

Talks of a follow-up to the 1993-2004 NBC series first started in 2018, and Paramount+ announced it being in development in February 2021. It has now been 'formally picked up to series' according to Deadline.

He's back!

Though the number of episodes ordered is currently unknown, the publication estimates that it will 'likely be 10.'

There isn't much known about the new series aside from the fact that it will follow Frasier in a new city and will feature new characters.

Though the other original cast members are not expected to be series regulars, it's likely they might make guest appearances.

Original supporting cast members include David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin as Niles Crane, Daphne Moon, and Roz Doyle.

Sadly, John Mahoney - who played Frasier's father Martin - passed away, age 77, in 2018 after a four-year battle with throat cancer.

The series is written by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli. It will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

RIP:

Grammer confirmed in July that they were 'in the final stages of the final script for the first episode' and added 'I cried, so I’m happy.'

The original series amassed 37 Emmy Awards over 11 seasons spanning 1993-2004.

Fans can expect the pretentious Harvard-trained psychiatrist to bring his radio show/podcast to a new city after leaving his Seattle hometown.

The actor told In Depth With Graham Bensinger in 2019: 'We've hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go...It's not going to be Seattle. It's not going to be the same Frasier, it's going to be the man in his next iteration'

Grammer famously originated the character as a married shrink living in Boston on nine seasons of the classic NBC sitcom Cheers.

Where are the Frasier cast now?

What have the original Frasier cast been doing for the last 17 years since the show went off-air? Here, we reveal their varied fates and fortunes...

Dr. Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer

Then and now: Grammer has played the role of Frasier since 1984

Before Frasier, Kelsey Grammer had already made a name for himself on the show Cheers, in the same role. Frasier ended in 2004 after 264 episodes and dozens of awards.

Grammer also voiced Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons - a role he still retains. He has acted in major movies such as X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past and Transformers: The Age of Extinction plus TV shows Back To You, Boss and Proven Innocent.

Grammer has won a range of awards, including five Emmys, three Golden Globes and one Tony Award.

Theatre star: Grammer pictured in 2019 attending the afterparty for the Man of La Mancha press night

Grammer has been married four times and has seven children with three women.

He first married Doreen Alderman in 1982 and they had one daughter called Spencer, now 5. However, it ended in divorce in 1990.

Two years later, Grammer married Leigh-Anne Csuhany in 1992 - but their marriage only lasted a year. Tragically, Csuhany suffered a miscarriage following their divorce.

He later married TV star Camille Grammer in 1997 and they have two children together - daughter Mason, 16, and son Jude, 13. But they divorced in 2011.

Grammer married his current wife Kayte Walsh, a former airline hostess who hails from the UK.

Wife number four:

They share his fifth, sixth and seventh children - Faith, six, Kelsey, four, and Auden, two. He also has a daughter with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner called Greer, 27.

Grammer and Kayte have been married for eight years and he recently revealed to Conan O'Brien on his late night TBS show that Kayte's name is tattooed in his 'pubic region'.

Daphne Moon, who later becomes Daphne Crane, played by Jane Leeves

English rose:

Jane Leeves played the Mancunian physiotherapist Daphne Moon.

Jane has remained in the entertainment sphere since the end of Frasier.

Between 2010 and 2015, she played Joy Scroggs in the TV Land Comedy, Hot In Cleveland. The series ended in 2015 after six seasons and 128 episodes.

Then and now:

The English-born actress is currently starring in medical drama The Resident playing orthopedic surgeon Kit Voss.

Leeves is married to Marshall Coben, a TV executive. They have a daughter Isabella and a son Finn.

Her Frasier co-star Peri Gilpin was present at Isabella's birth and is her godmother. Meanwhile, David Hyde Pierce is one of Finn's godfathers.

Dr. Niles Crane, played by David Hyde Pierce

Then and now:

David Hyde Pierce starred as Niles Crane, Frasier's brother.

Since Frasier ended, Pierce has gone on to have an illustrious career in the entertainment industry and has spent a lot of time acting on stage.

He starred in the stage production of Spamalot and in 2006 he played Lieutenant Frank Cioffi in the musical Curtains.

A year later, Curtains opened on Broadway and he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance.

Pierce came out as gay in 2007 and married his long-time partner Brian Hargrove in 2008. He is a godparent to Jane Leeves’ son Finn.

Roz Doyle, played by Peri Gilpin

Then and now:

Peri Gilpin starred as Roz Doyle in Frasier and was the producer of his radio show.

After the show ended, Gipin appeared on the ABC Family drama Make It or Break it.

For her role, Gilpin received the highly commended Gracie Award in the category of 'Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series'.

Gilpin and her co-star Leeves, who are great friends, ran a production company together after Frasier ended. They even had a project involving an American remake of the British sitcom The Vicar of Dibley with Kirstie Alley in a starring role.

Gilpin has also appeared in the TV series Medium and Desperate Housewives and has has appeared on Law and Order: Criminal Intent.

Her most recent film role was 2019's Benjamin.

Martin Crane, played by John Mahoney

Missed:

The sitcom co-starred John Mahoney as Frasier's father Martin, who passed away aged 77 in 2018, following a four-year throat cancer battle.

In 2000, Mahoney was awarded a SAG Award for his work on the show, and was also nominated for two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.

Besides starring in the hugely popular sitcom, John also had a lucrative film career, with roles in productions including The American President, Say Anything… and Eight Men Out.

Most recently, John had a recurring role in Hot In Cleveland, where he appeared as Roy in six episodes between 2011 and 2014, alongside Leeves.