Las Vegas, NV

'Grand Prix Party' coming to Las Vegas ahead of Formula 1 race

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Formula 1 is roughly one year out, but organizers are revving up the excitement in Las Vegas with a "Grand-Prix Party" next month.

New plans and renderings were released at today's Clark County Commission meeting.

This kick-off event is Saturday, November 5. KTNV was told it'll include cars on display a Q&A with drivers and other activities.

It will also mean closures on Las Vegas Boulevard between Caesars Palace and Paris starting on Thursday, November 3.

