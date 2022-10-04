'Grand Prix Party' coming to Las Vegas ahead of Formula 1 race

Formula 1 is roughly one year out, but organizers are revving up the excitement in Las Vegas with a "Grand-Prix Party" next month.

New plans and renderings were released at today's Clark County Commission meeting.

This kick-off event is Saturday, November 5. KTNV was told it'll include cars on display a Q&A with drivers and other activities.

It will also mean closures on Las Vegas Boulevard between Caesars Palace and Paris starting on Thursday, November 3.