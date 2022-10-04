ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn candidate ready to 'dig in' to council work

By Holly Bartholomew
 5 days ago
Leo Groner spoke of his experience in Army, teaching, computer science and political activism

Though he's only lived in Oregon for two years, West Linn City Council candidate Leo Groner believes his experiences and travels have equipped him with the knowledge, perspective and skills to help lead the city.

Groner's resume varies from computer science to the Army and teaching. He worked for 31 years at IBM. In the middle of those three decades, he was drafted during the Vietnam War to serve with an Army missile unit in Korea.

Groner worked for several Silicon Valley startups after his time at IBM, but grew tired of that life and turned to teaching. He taught high school computer science and physics for three years.

Though he's never run for office, Groner said he's been involved in politics since he canvassed for former President Lyndon Johnson.

Groner called himself an activist, and said he marched with the civil rights movement and protested against the Vietnam and Iraq wars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iMB69Kh00

He feels his varied background lends itself to council tasks. At IBM, he said he was not only an engineer and problem-solver, but a manager helping 20,000 people collaborate to build computers. Groner also noted he has a Master of Business Administration degree and experience managing budgets.

Groner's time spent in places like Korea, California, Pennsylvania and New York's Hudson Valley, he felt, could be helpful as well.

"There's a lot of things right with West Linn," Groner said. "It's a beautiful city and I'm happy to live here. But we do have some problems."

The first problem he mentioned was traffic, noting certain parts of town can become very backed up at rush hour. He said he'd like to see more traffic circles and options for public transportation.

"I'd have to walk two miles down a fairly steep hill to catch a bus if I wanted to use public transportation," he said.

Groner also mentioned tolling on I-205, and, though toll plans are moving forward, he said there are ways ODOT could help mitigate costs. Since the tolls will run with an electronic sensor, he suggested toll fees be higher during peak traffic, and that there could be discounted rates for seniors or low-income people. He also hoped that people crossing the tolls multiple times would only be charged once per day.

"These are things I think can be shaped to be a little less onerous," he said.

Groner said it's also important that the city do whatever it can to reduce its carbon footprint, and ensure kids have sidewalks on which to walk to school.

While he doesn't feel West Linn has a homelessness issue, Groner said it's important that homeless people are treated with respect. He said the city's hiring of a behavioral health specialist was a step in the right direction, but he wants to ensure no homeless encampments are bulldozed.

Lastly, Groner mentioned a desire to foster more unity within the community. He wants to see the community come together so people aren't so suspicious of one another. He said events like Music in the Park are great for this.

Ultimately, Groner wants to preserve West Linn's positive qualities and address areas of improvement.

"I promise to work hard, to investigate and, if I'm not an expert now, I will dig in and try to become an expert," he said.

West Linn Tidings

West Linn Councilor Bill Relyea wants to continue civility in a second term

Incumbent councilor says he'll prioritize communication, collaborative relationships, resolving Oppenlander disputeAfter four years on the West Linn City Council, Bill Relyea said he wants to continue lending his "calm and reasonable perspective" to the body for another term. Relyea, a former West Linn planning commissioner who joined the council in January 2019, is up for reelection this year, facing four others for two open seats. He will be the only incumbent on the ticket, as Councilor Todd Jones opted against running for another term. Relyea noted that when he first joined the council, meetings often involved incessant arguing at...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Air National Guard 142nd serves nation, neighborhoods

Oregon's flying military force members serve cities throughout the state with their volunteerism.Being local is "One of our strengths, one of our benefits, part of our charm as I like to say," said Oregon Air National Guard Col. Aaron Mathena. "As Col. (Todd A.) Hofford, our wing commander is fond of saying, we are the hometown air force." Being a guardsman, I have responsibilities monthly and annually but when I'm not under those responsibilities," Mathena said. "I support my local community, I support the community that I'm in, or I pursue my overseas job that may be paying the bills...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

West Linn high school sports: Scores and schedules, Oct. 3-8

Follow an athlete at West Linn High School? Stay up to date on all the Lions' games this week with our weekly scoreboard! Here are all the high school sports events involving West Linn High School during the week of Oct. 3-8, 2022. FOOTBALL Friday, Oct. 7 West Linn at Tualatin, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Tuesday, Oct. 4 Oregon City 3, West Linn 0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-16) Thursday, Oct. 6 West Linn 3, Lakeridge 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-17) BOYS SOCCER Tuesday, Oct. 4 West Linn 2, Oregon City 0 Thursday, Oct. 6 Lakeridge 2, West Linn 0 GIRLS SOCCER Tuesday, Oct. 4 A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below West Linn 1, Oregon City 0 Thursday, Oct. 6 West Linn 1, Lakeridge 1 CROSS COUNTRY Saturday, Oct. 8 West Linn at Nike Hole in the Wall XC Invitational, 9 a.m. (Lakewood High School, Marysville, Washington) {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas County to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center to host event on Oct. 9.Clackamas County will hold a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. in Clackamas Community College's Environmental Learning Center, 21 Inskeep Drive, Oregon City. Community members are invited to attend this in-person, free event to honor Indigenous history and culture through food, music and storytelling. Come experience this vibrant cultural event featuring: • Sisters Fry Bread • Loom with A.C. Ramírez • Storytelling with Darlene Foster and Ed Edmo A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below • Flute performance by Jan Michael Looking Wolf • Red Lodge Transition Services Master Recycling • Free books with Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC) • A variety of Indigenous artists selling handmade creations • Scavenger hunt for youth The event is sponsored by Clackamas County; Clackamas Community College; Red Lodge Transition Services; the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; Unite Oregon; City of Lake Oswego; City of Milwaukie; and the Libraries in Clackamas County (LINCC). {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

I-205 tolling plans missing some key elements

While ODOT is 'collaborating with local governments' they have released no concrete plan to mitigate problems.Having done a fair amount of research into ODOT's plan to toll I-205, I feel the residents of West Linn ought to be reminded of certain issues that have been lightly discussed but do not seem to be receiving the attention and planning they deserve. One of these key issues: lack of planning for supporting infrastructure. In our community, passage across the Arch bridge particularly has the potential to become nightmarish once tolling of the Abernethy bridge begins. Traffic in that region is already terrible...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Double trouble: Donnerberg twins uphold West Linn football legacy

As they follow in their father's footsteps as Lions, Gus and Wiley Donnerberg are as inseparable as ever. There's something to be said for an athlete whose biggest competition, largest rival and deepest inspiration is someone they're close to — much less someone whom they share a house with. As far back as Joe Donnerberg can remember, that's been the case for his twins, Gus and Wiley. "They've been battling since they were in their cribs," the elder Donnerberg, a former all-state West Linn-lineman-turned-Oregon Duck, said. Once, when the boys were still young enough to be in diapers, he...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Grand Ronde tribal specialist to present on cultural artifacts

Milwaukie Councilor Adam Khosroabadi to join cultural and educational event at library.You are invited to join the live audience at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, inside the Ledding Library, 10722 S.E. Main St., Milwaukie, to hear Chris Rempel, a cultural education specialist for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, give a traditional presentation and a question-and-answer period with the audience. He will bring special material to provide demonstrations on historical and Native cultural items. Milwaukie Councilor Adam Khosroabadi will also give a special address. Willamette Falls Studios will tape the event for YouTube and Comcast channel 30. To watch on Zoom, visit milwaukieoregon.gov on the day of the event. For more details, visit the Milwaukie History Museum on Facebook. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
