SBLive Nebraska Power 25 football rankings: Top 10 shakeup

By Nathan Charles

Overall, the top 10 remains unchanged as the season reaches its final third. However, since three of the Top 10 went down, several teams changed positions. The Top 25 also contains all the same programs from the week before but includes dramatic rises for the likes of North Platte, Millard South and Millard West.

1. Elkhorn South (6-0)

It’s a great time to be a member of the Storm. Running back Cole Ballard set a new school record with six rushing touchdowns last weekend, and the Storm have won each of the past four by at least 30 points. Next up is the stiffest challenge Elkhorn South has seen since Week 2.

Last Week: Won 49-7 at Fremont. This Week at No. 5 Grand Island (5-1)

2. Gretna (6-0)

One would expect a letdown following last week’s dramatic comeback. But the Dragons can look at it this way. If they get behind big again, they’ve got what it takes to come all the way back.

Last Week: Won 40-37 vs. No. 6 Bellevue West. This Week at No. 11 Papillion-La Vista South (5-1)

3. Westside (5-1)

The road loss to North Platte is one of the most stunning in recent history considering the differences in depth, talent and systems. Expecting the Bulldogs to keep up with the Warriors seemed a long shot at best. The next two weeks don’t give Westside any sort of break in terms of feeling sorry for itself.

Last Week: Lost 21-17 at No. 24 North Platte. This Week vs. No. 7 Kearney (5-1)

4. Omaha North (5-1)

The Vikings have been all business since the season-opening loss to Bell West. North will aim to play well this week ahead of a final stretch that includes two top-five matchups.

Last Week: Won 64-0 at Omaha Northwest. This Week vs. Fremont (1-6)

5. Grand Island (5-1)

Covid, then re-districting left this year’s Islander seniors without a home game against the hated Bearcats. That might have made it even sweeter when the class of 2023 won on Kearney’s home field. GI is welcomed back home with a matchup against No. 1.

Last Week: Won 28-21 at No. 5 Kearney. This Week vs. No. 1 Elkhorn South (6-0)

6. Bennington (6-0)

The Badgers simply continue to win and do it in dominant fashion. It appears there may be a few more challenges this year for the Class B crown, but one can’t help but wonder how Bennington would fare in Class A. My guess is pretty well.

Last Week Won 45-7 at Blair. This Week vs Omaha Westview (1-5)

7. Kearney (5-1)

It’s no time to panic, but the automatic bid and the district title now look out of reach. Following a 5-0 start, Kearney suddenly has a tough road to a top-four playoff seed. Whatever disappointment remains from a loss to a rival will have to subside quickly or an unhappy Westside team will take advantage.

Last Week: Lost 28-21 vs. No. 8 Grand Island. This Week vs. No. 3 Westside (5-1)

8. Bellevue West (4-3)

A play or three here and there and the T-Birds are 7-0 and easily the No. 1 team in the state. Instead, it looks like the district title has slipped away and Bellevue West may find itself in the middle of the pack when it comes to playoff seeding.

Last Week: Lost 40-37 at No. 3 Gretna. This Week vs. Bellevue East (4-2)

9. Creighton Prep (4-3)

Well-rested and recharged, Prep earned a second straight shutout and has the chance to win its final five games after starting 1-3. Although a high position on the postseason bracket might be out of reach, the Junior Jays will be a team nobody wants to see when late October rolls around.

Last Week: Won 55-0 vs. Omaha Central. This Week at Papillion-La Vista (3-3)

10. Aurora (6-0)

The Huskies have lived up to expectations thus far and continue to appear like a program from another universe compared to the rest of Class C-1. This week’s game against one of the final four remaining unbeaten Class C-1 teams might normally inspire anticipation. Unfortunately, Aurora’s quality has many doubting if anyone can come close.

Last Week: Won 54-14 at Minden. This Week vs. Adams Central (6-0)

11. Papillion La-Vista South (5-1)

The Titans shouldn’t have any business hanging with Gretna but perhaps they can take advantage of the emotional roller coaster the Dragons went through last week and build an early lead. The last time Papio South played a Top-5 team was a 41-7 loss to Elkhorn South. But the Titans also own a Week 1 win over North Platte that can provide confidence.

Last Week: Won 66-8 at Omaha South. This Week vs. No. 2 Gretna

12. North Platte (3-3)

The Bulldogs are a tough team to figure out, and yet they’re not. In terms of results, North Platte has beaten a former No. 1 and another top-10 team. But they’ve also lost to three others inside the top 11. In terms of what they do, they have an identity and when they do it well, they can shorten the game, make it ugly and find a way to win. Perhaps the Bulldogs are better able to do that now than they were in the first few weeks.

Last Week: Won 21-17 vs. No. 1 Westside. This Week at Lincoln Northeast (0-6)

13. Lincoln Southwest (5-1)

The Silver Hawks reasserted their potential last week and now have three top-25 wins. South Sioux shouldn’t be a problem, setting up an interesting final two weeks for the district title. Can Southwest put last week’s overtime thriller in the past and move on quickly with several goals still in place?

Last Week: Won 17-14 in OT vs. No. 14 Lincoln Southeast. This Week at South Sioux City (2-4)

14. Millard South (3-3)

Now that quarterback Cam Kozeal is back in the mix, the Patriots might be the favorite for the District 1 title. That was unthinkable just a few weeks ago when he was away, the backup was injured and Millard South was in the midst of a three-game skid. Yes, a Division I athlete can really have that much of an effect.

Last Week: Won 22-21 vs. Lincoln East. This Week vs. Columbus (1-5) – Thursday

15. Millard West (3-3)

The Wildcats weren’t missing a quarterback, but they too were floundering just a few weeks ago before finding a foothold and back-to-back wins. Metro teams have been head and shoulders above Lincoln teams for a while now. If that holds true, a team that was once 1-3 might find itself a district champ by the end of the year.

Last Week: Won 41-13 at Millard North. This Week vs. No. 17 Lincoln Southeast

16. Lincoln East (3-3)

Jake Worthley has been great, but defenses are focusing on, and often taking away, future D-I wide receiver Malachi Coleman. But most concerning of all is Worthley’s status as the top rusher. The Spartans have two others that average 6 and 4.2 yards per play but also average fewer than eight touches per game.

Last Week: Lost 22-21 vs. Millard South. This Week vs. No. 24 Lincoln High (3-3)

17. Lincoln Southeast (3-3)

Southeast can either open the district back up to a three-team race or eliminate itself from contention this week. And as good as Max Buettenback has been running the ball, his inconsistent rushing totals are a reflection of inconsistency up front. The Knights are 1-3 in games he rushes for less than 100 yards.

Last Week: Lost 17-14 vs. No. 12 Southwest. This Week at No. 15 Millard West (3-3)

18. Scottsbluff (5-1)

The road warriors picked up perhaps their most meaningful win of the season last Friday in a trip to Waverly. Scottsbluff is back home this week but then finishes the regular season on the road again in the final two weeks. There’s no room for error if the Bearcats want to avoid a postseason filled with more time on the bus.

Last Week: Won 28-21 in OT at No. 19 Waverly. This Week vs. Hastings (1-5)

19. Pierce (6-0)

The Abe Scholting/Ben Brahmer show has a new cast member this season. Running back Keenan Valverde has turned the Bluejays into a three-headed monster with an 8.4 yards-per-carry average and 14 touchdowns. As if it wasn’t tough enough to get stops on the Bluejays, now it seems impossible.

Last Week: Won 54-20 vs. O’Neill. This Week at Central City (4-2)

20. Omaha Gross (6-0)

The Cougars have just two quality wins but they’re also winning by an average of more than 40 points. It's hard to deny any team’s value regardless of its opponents with that kind of figure in play. Gross has one more week to build momentum for an unbeaten finish. Week 8 will be a forfeit against Omaha Buena Vista

Last Week: Won 45-3 at Plattsmouth. This Week at Norris (3-3)

21. Elkhorn (4-2)

Last week’s total was the highest of the season by two touchdowns. Elkhorn North had only surrendered 37 total points in the previous five weeks when Elkhorn posted 49. The Antlers can likely solidify a top-four playoff spot with a 3-0 finish.

Last Week: Won 49-35 vs. Elkhorn North. This Week at Blair (4-2)

22. Millard North (2-4)

The Mustangs were 2-1 and leading at halftime against Westside in Week 4. Now they’re looking at being left out of the postseason with any more slip-ups. Millard North will be favored in each of its final three but can’t afford to give any of those away.

Last Week: Lost 41-13 vs. Millard West. This Week at Omaha Bryan (3-3)

23. Waverly (4-2)

The Vikings might be slipping out of the conversation in Class B, but that would be a mistake. Were it not for a late touchdown drive by Elkhorn then an overtime loss to Scottsbluff, Waverly might be getting some attention related to knocking off Bennington. Instead, the Vikings could be flying under the radar and overlooked when the postseason brackets are released.

Last Week: Lost 28-21 in OT vs. Scottsbluff. This Week at Lincoln Pius X (3-3)

24. Lincoln High (3-3)

The Links maintain their position from the week before following a close loss to Southwest. That win would have virtually guaranteed a playoff spot. Now, Lincoln High will be battling uphill against a schedule that includes two top-20 teams in the last three weeks. Friday against East looks crucial.

Last Week: Lost 9-7 vs. North Star. This Week at No. 16 Lincoln East (3-3)

25. Elkhorn North (4-2)

The Wolves had only given up 37 points through the first five weeks when Elkhorn dropped 49. How Elkhorn North responds will be an interesting development to watch. Bennington in Week 8 looks like a stretch, meaning there’s no time to waste this week against Mount Michael.

Last Week: Lost 49-35 at Elkhorn. This Week at Elkhorn Mount Michael (3-3)