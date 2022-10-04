UPDATE: A GoFundMe page was created to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from his gunshot wound. So far, the fund has raised more than $1,500. Marlo was shot in the head on North Clinton Avenue on September 28 while sitting in a car. He is recovering at a local children’s hospital. The page for the fund says that Marlo “…has proven to be #marlostrong! We want to support Marlo and his family, enabling them to stay by his side throughout his road to recovery. Please consider supporting our miracle, Marlo!”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO