ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Comments / 1

Related
NewsChannel 36

Visitors Enjoy Guided Tours at The Wall That Heals

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Visitors gathered at “The Wall That Heals” in Sayre for the start of guided tours, Friday afternoon. Tim Tetz, the Site Manager for “The Wall That Heals” talked about the meaning of the guided tours and the insight it can provide. “A...
SAYRE, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Wounded Warriors honor Canisteo Police Department officer and Veteran Brent Nadjadi with new home

Wounded veteran and Canisteo police officer receives new accessible home. There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new fully accessible home for a wounded combat veteran who was born and raised in Bath. The mortgage-free home was offered Tuesday to Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi. Previously, Nadjadi had lived in a home that couldn’t accommodate his needs. The home became a reality thanks largely to the efforts and support of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver.
CANISTEO, NY
NewsChannel 36

"The Wall That Heals" Opening Ceremony

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- “The Wall That Heals” is now open to the public for around-the-clock viewing. This evening, people attended the "Welcome Home Ceremony" at Riverfront Park in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Robert Flick is a co-chairman for the Pen-York Committee at “The Wall That Heals”. Flick said this...
SAYRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Local Sheriffs to Compete in Fundraiser Competition at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- Sheriffs from across the Southern Tier will face off in a friendly competition next week at Watkins Glen International, all for a good cause. The event is called Sheriffs' Showdown 2 - bringing together 25 county sheriffs to compete in time trials and other events at the race track. The event raises funds to send children to the New York State Sheriffs' Summer Camp in Penn Yan.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
Bath, NY
Government
NewsChannel 36

Patient Wins $5 Million Judgment Against Arnot Ogden Medical Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Arnot Ogden Medical Center is on the hook for a $5 million judgment after a Chemung County Supreme Court jury found a former surgeon liable for causing catastrophic injuries during a 2017 surgery. In a statement given to WENY News, Arnot remained adamant that it disagreed with the verdict and is currently exploring its legal options.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Wall That Heals Open for Visitors in Sayre

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals is ready for public viewing in Riverfront Park in Sayre from Wednesday until Sunday afternoon. Volunteers began erecting the replica at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and held a soft opening at 3 p.m. Robert Flick and Suzanne Jarrett, co-chairs for The Wall...
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

P.E.A.C.E Music Festival at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local non-profits gave peace a chance at First Arena, in Elmira. The City of Elmira, Program of P.E.A.C.E., and the arena benefited Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show. All proceeds from this event are going towards programs to help the homeless. Willie...
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Afghanistan War#Wounded Warriors#Weny News#The U S Army
NewsChannel 36

Local Public Libraries Awarded State Grants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - State Senator Tom O'Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano announced today that some public libraries in the counties of Schuyler, Steuben and Yates have been awarded state library construction grants. Set to be used on renovations and upgrades, including broadband internet, wheelchair accessible areas, and more, public...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

How you can donate to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from being shot

UPDATE: A GoFundMe page was created to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from his gunshot wound. So far, the fund has raised more than $1,500. Marlo was shot in the head on North Clinton Avenue on September 28 while sitting in a car. He is recovering at a local children’s hospital. The page for the fund says that Marlo “…has proven to be #marlostrong! We want to support Marlo and his family, enabling them to stay by his side throughout his road to recovery. Please consider supporting our miracle, Marlo!”
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 36

Village of Bath Selected Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Program

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The village of Bath has been selected to participate in a New York State program designed to help upgrade wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to protect public health, the environment and support local economies. "The State's Asset Management Program advances resources and expertise...
BATH, NY
NewsChannel 36

A closer look: Homelessness in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A Chemung County Legislator held a town hall meeting to discuss concerns residents have. The top concern was public safety. However, there was something else that came up that is a concern for many residents. That issue is the homeless population in the city. "When they chased...
ELMIRA, NY
iheart.com

Shoplifter Slashes Henrietta Walmart Security Employee in the Face

A Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly slashing a store security employee in the face at the Henrietta Walmart. The Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Johnny Greggs was spotted shoplifting Tuesday evening, then pulled a knife from his pocket and took a swing at the security guard. Deputies found Greggs...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

House Sprayed with Bullets on Elmira's East Side

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Police responded last night to reports of gun shots in the area of Linden Pl. and Oak St. In Elmira. Reports of the shooting started coming in around 11:15 p.m., but when officers arrived on scene, they could not locate anyone injured or suspects. According...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy