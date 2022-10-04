Read full article on original website
Visitors Enjoy Guided Tours at The Wall That Heals
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- Visitors gathered at “The Wall That Heals” in Sayre for the start of guided tours, Friday afternoon. Tim Tetz, the Site Manager for “The Wall That Heals” talked about the meaning of the guided tours and the insight it can provide. “A...
Wounded Warriors honor Canisteo Police Department officer and Veteran Brent Nadjadi with new home
Wounded veteran and Canisteo police officer receives new accessible home. There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new fully accessible home for a wounded combat veteran who was born and raised in Bath. The mortgage-free home was offered Tuesday to Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi. Previously, Nadjadi had lived in a home that couldn’t accommodate his needs. The home became a reality thanks largely to the efforts and support of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver.
"The Wall That Heals" Opening Ceremony
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- “The Wall That Heals” is now open to the public for around-the-clock viewing. This evening, people attended the "Welcome Home Ceremony" at Riverfront Park in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Robert Flick is a co-chairman for the Pen-York Committee at “The Wall That Heals”. Flick said this...
Local Sheriffs to Compete in Fundraiser Competition at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- Sheriffs from across the Southern Tier will face off in a friendly competition next week at Watkins Glen International, all for a good cause. The event is called Sheriffs' Showdown 2 - bringing together 25 county sheriffs to compete in time trials and other events at the race track. The event raises funds to send children to the New York State Sheriffs' Summer Camp in Penn Yan.
Patient Wins $5 Million Judgment Against Arnot Ogden Medical Center
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Arnot Ogden Medical Center is on the hook for a $5 million judgment after a Chemung County Supreme Court jury found a former surgeon liable for causing catastrophic injuries during a 2017 surgery. In a statement given to WENY News, Arnot remained adamant that it disagreed with the verdict and is currently exploring its legal options.
The Wall That Heals Open for Visitors in Sayre
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals is ready for public viewing in Riverfront Park in Sayre from Wednesday until Sunday afternoon. Volunteers began erecting the replica at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and held a soft opening at 3 p.m. Robert Flick and Suzanne Jarrett, co-chairs for The Wall...
Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
P.E.A.C.E Music Festival at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local non-profits gave peace a chance at First Arena, in Elmira. The City of Elmira, Program of P.E.A.C.E., and the arena benefited Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels with a talent show. All proceeds from this event are going towards programs to help the homeless. Willie...
Local Public Libraries Awarded State Grants
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - State Senator Tom O'Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano announced today that some public libraries in the counties of Schuyler, Steuben and Yates have been awarded state library construction grants. Set to be used on renovations and upgrades, including broadband internet, wheelchair accessible areas, and more, public...
Rochester man has ‘life-altering injuries’ after shooting at drug house on Austin St.
After making forced entry, officers located the 38-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
How you can donate to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from being shot
UPDATE: A GoFundMe page was created to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from his gunshot wound. So far, the fund has raised more than $1,500. Marlo was shot in the head on North Clinton Avenue on September 28 while sitting in a car. He is recovering at a local children’s hospital. The page for the fund says that Marlo “…has proven to be #marlostrong! We want to support Marlo and his family, enabling them to stay by his side throughout his road to recovery. Please consider supporting our miracle, Marlo!”
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
Village of Bath Selected Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Program
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The village of Bath has been selected to participate in a New York State program designed to help upgrade wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to protect public health, the environment and support local economies. "The State's Asset Management Program advances resources and expertise...
New bar in Elmira offering free rides home to combat the issue of drinking and driving
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re out, and your designated driver has one too many drinks, at most bars, you would be out of a ride. But not at Pick’s Pub! The new bar in Elmira is making sure its customers get home safely through a partnership with a local taxi service. “If we’re going […]
A closer look: Homelessness in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A Chemung County Legislator held a town hall meeting to discuss concerns residents have. The top concern was public safety. However, there was something else that came up that is a concern for many residents. That issue is the homeless population in the city. "When they chased...
Shoplifter Slashes Henrietta Walmart Security Employee in the Face
A Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly slashing a store security employee in the face at the Henrietta Walmart. The Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Johnny Greggs was spotted shoplifting Tuesday evening, then pulled a knife from his pocket and took a swing at the security guard. Deputies found Greggs...
A local football team honors the memory of one of their player’s father
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christina Sulcer lost her husband Jesse Sulcer unexpectedly two years ago on October 2nd, 2020, leaving her to raise their two sons Jesse Jr. and Caleb. Jesse was the owner of 607 hot plates in Elmira heights. Both of their sons play on the Corning small fry football team. Two years […]
RPD: No suspicion of criminal intent after pedestrian dies on Brown St. in Rochester
Fire department members began performing life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful in their attempts to save the man.
House Sprayed with Bullets on Elmira's East Side
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Police responded last night to reports of gun shots in the area of Linden Pl. and Oak St. In Elmira. Reports of the shooting started coming in around 11:15 p.m., but when officers arrived on scene, they could not locate anyone injured or suspects. According...
Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
