Madras, OR

K-9 Marley nabs drug suspect driving through Madras

By Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 5 days ago
Oregon State Police confiscate 14.5 pounds of fentanyl on routine traffic stop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwOwu_0iMB5mN200

On September 28, 2022, at about 10:11 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. The drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed six (6) bundles concealed within the vehicle, with a gross weight of approximately 14.48 pounds. A preliminary test of the narcotics showed it was fentanyl powder.

The driver Jesus Villalpando Rubio (31) from Phoenix, Arizona, and the passenger Oscar Urias Haro (31) from Tucson, Arizona, were lodged in the Jefferson County Jail for various drug crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iMB5mN200

This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill about 500,000 people.

OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.

The Madras Pioneer

Police catch heroin traveling through Madras

Police catch heroin traveling through Madras

OSP traffic stock results in confiscating nearly 14 pounds of narcotics testing as heroin On Sunday, Oct. 2, just before 1 p.m., an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on US 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. A search of the car revealed 11 bundles of narcotics in the trunk of the car, with a gross weight of nearly 14 pounds. A preliminary test showed the narcotics to be heroin. The driver was identified as Tyler Facey, 29, from Vancouver, Washington, along with a 23-year-old female passenger. Facey was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail for various drug crimes and the female passenger was released. This is an ongoing investigation with no further information being released. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and the US Department of Homeland Security — Homeland Security Investigations (Medford).
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
REDMOND, OR
kptv.com

FOUND: 23-year-old missing Bend man

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Bend police have found the 23-year-old Bend man who was missing Sunday, according to the Bend Police Department. He was last seen behind WinCo Foods near Northeast Third Street and the Bend River Mall around 3 a.m. An hour after issuing the alert, police stated he...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Women take big wins in Madras's 1922 election

In 1947-violent electrical storms, In 1972-Hospital accepts nursing home patients.100 YEARS AGO October 5, 1922 Women's Administration is Faced by City When she won with a vote of fourteen, over thirteen cast for W.E. Johnson, Mrs. Grace Shugert was nominated Monday evening on the Citizen's Ticket for Mayor of Madras and as a result of the balloting which followed will probably head a women's administration of the affairs of the city during the coming four years. Women were nominated for every office on the ticket with the exception of City Marshal and the only man who was able to defeat...
MADRAS, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Man arrested for stealing spray paint, tagging local business

Crosby Hicks allegedly stole paint from Ace Hardware, tagged signs and Snow's Cleaners, stole from Safeway When Laura Rehwinkel went to open Snow's Cleaners Thursday morning, she was met with a terrible sight. Two sides of the building on Fourth Street were covered in graffiti. "I was in tears this morning," said Rehwinkel. "It's just a terrible thing for someone to do." Early on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Crosby James Hicks, 34, allegedly broke into Phil's Ace Hardware in Madras and stole spray paint. According to court documents, Hicks broke two glass windows at the building and...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Culver City Council race begins with three positions

Incumbent Luke Middleton re-applies seat as Tim Woods runs unopposed, Matt St. Clair and Dave Beck racing third seat The Culver City Council Race has begun with three open positions. Incumbent Luke Middleton is retaining his seat, and newcomer Tim Woods is running unopposed for the second seat. Two newcomers are competing for a third seat, Matt St. Clair and Dave Beck. The race will be on the November ballot for those within Culver, and the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce will hold a forum for the Mayoral and Council race at Culver City Hall on Oct. 12 at...
CULVER CITY, CA
The Madras Pioneer

Human Society Director dies of brain cancer

Jerilee Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers Humane Society, dies at age 62 When doctors diagnosed then 60-year-old Jerilee Drynan with brain cancer in the summer of 2020, the community rallied around to support her in her need. She and her husband, Steve Drynan, together ran the nonprofit Central Oregon Animal Friends, the Three Rivers Humane Society in Madras and the Home At Last Humane Society in The Dalles. The couple did not have medical insurance. "You don't get rich in the animal welfare field," said Steve Drynan at the time. "You do it because you have a passion for it." The community donated nearly $70,000 to help pay for her surgery and other medical needs. At age 17, Jerilee started the Alaska Human society in Anchorage. When the couple moved to Central Oregon, they found the animals at the Jefferson County Kennels housed in outdoor kennels year round. The couple started a nonprofit and eventually took the animal care from the county. "She hugely improved the welfare and well-being of all animals within the county," said Drynan's friend Monica Rendon. Jerilee passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28. She was 62 years old. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

In 1992:Bucket brigaders attack spreading hotel fire

Heroic efforts prevent a fire from completely destroying downtown Madras100 YEARS AGO September 28, 1922 Fire, originating in the second floor of the old Madras Hotel, evidently starting from a chimney which age had made defective, totally destroyed the hotel and practically all its contents, with several sheds and buildings which were in the rear of it including the livery stable operated by W.T. Steele, seriously damaged the apartment residence owned by Mansell Wheeler, caused much damage and inconvenience to the garage owned by Hood & Conroy, burned out several sections of side walk, demoralized light and phone service in...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Salmon swim across school district

Student art project to showcase metal salmon in schools, fences and community spaces In the Madras Performing Arts Center, metal salmon hand painted by Madras High students grace the stairwell and railing, as if swimming upstream. Soon, the district hopes more of these fish will grace fences, school halls and community spaces around Jefferson County. The fish are part of a project designed by the district as a cultural celebration to showcase student art. The board brought the idea, inspired by wildlife displays on the elementary school in Sisters to MHS metal construction teacher Ben Anderson, who, along with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

