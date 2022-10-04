Read full article on original website
Rakestraw steps up in lieu of Abrams-Draine
Listed as questionable heading into Missouri’s game against Florida, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was out of competition Saturday. But even with one of the best defensive backs in the country not seeing the field, the Tigers were well off. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. made chaos plays on both defense and special...
SEC has opened new grounds for Missouri's recruitment
The season before Missouri’s entry into the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers rostered two players from Florida. Darvin Ruise, manning a backup position at linebacker, and Elvis Fisher, a starting offensive lineman who missed the entire season because of an injury, were the lone Floridians.
Gators chomp Missouri football
Oming off a devastating loss to Georgia in Columbia last week, Missouri looked to rebound against Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla. However, following a turnover on downs in the final three minutes, Missouri took their third straight loss in conference play, as the Florida Gators won 24-17. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for over 200 yards, but had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Missouri defense allowed just three points in the first half, but Florida's halftime adjustments got the better of them, as Florida scored 14 in the second. Missouri moves to 2-4 on the season and next play on Saturday, Oct. 22, when they host Vanderbilt for homecoming in Columbia.
Close to home: Missouri’s farthest SEC road trip offers local alumni a chance to cheer on their team up close
Traveling Missouri fans couldn’t believe their eyes as they settled into the visitor’s section high in the corner of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2014. One minute, running back Marcus Murphy resembled an ant, standing in the far end zone preparing to receive the opening kickoff. The next, he was racing toward them with the ball, growing bigger with each passing stride until he found pay dirt.
Missouri’s finishing woes continue in 24-17 loss to Florida
It was difficult not to overhear the boisterous celebrations emanating from Florida’s locker room deep in the bowels of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed reporters following his team’s 24-17 loss to the Gators on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. In a linebackers meeting room...
MU men's basketball target Jordan McCullum takes official visit to Columbia
Missouri men’s basketball target Jordan McCullum took an official visit to Columbia last weekend. The three-star forward has an offer from the Tigers. Ranked No. 130 in the Class of 2024, McCullum is set to begin his junior season at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, where he moved in August from Harriman, Tennessee.
Two picks doom Missouri in loss to Florida
Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill’s eyes must have been as big as a gator’s. Twice. With his team up 17-10 and Missouri at the Florida 16-yard line, Hill lined up to cover Tigers receiver Tauskie Dove. He anticipated that Dove would run an in route shortly past the first-down marker and jumped in front of the receiver. Hill was rewarded for his efforts when Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw the ball right to him.
Marshall's aggressive offense takes Fulton by surprise in 38-8 victory
Marshall came out hungry for points from the get-go and Fulton’s defense couldn’t hold them back. The Owls won the game 38-8 and improved to 2-5 on the season as they defeated the Hornets on their homecoming game. Marshall’s running game was off the charts as soon as...
Improved Missouri defense faces new test in Florida's Richardson
This weekend in Gainesville, Florida, Missouri’s defense will face a quarterback unlike anything it’s seen or will see this season. “He’s the closest thing, probably, to Cam Newton since Cam Newton in college football,” MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker said.
Missouri OL target Goldman weighs options
With his senior season more than halfway through, Mason Goldman received his first Southeastern Conference offer from Missouri. Goldman, a three-star tackle in the Class of 2023 from Gretna, Nebraska, admired the Tigers' facilities and coaches during a camp invite prior to this season. But with his eyes set on...
Rock Bridge softball ends regular season with 31st straight win
Rock Bridge softball won both matchups, against Webb City and Kickapoo, on Saturday in Springfield. In its first game of the doubleheader, Rock Bridge won 15-5 against Webb City.
Helias defeats Jefferson City to pick up its fifth win of the season
Helias football's Drew Miller scored five total touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 38-21 win over Jefferson City on Friday. Helias set the tone with a 17-yard touchdown run by Miller and set the tone for a big first half for its passing game.
Fowler's five TDs push Hallsville past Southern Boone
Harrison Fowler led Hallsville's rushing attack Friday, allowing them to dominate Southern Boone 48-27. Fowler ran for 364 yards and five touchdowns against the Eagles. Fowler credited his offensive line for allowing him to have space to run.
Harrisburg wins big on senior night
Harrisburg (4-2) hosted Westran (3-3) in what was a 28-18 win for the Bulldogs on senior night. Harrisburg started the game off on the wrong foot, fumbling on the first play. However, its defense, which played stellar all night, backed them up by stopping Westran on fourth down.
Hickman football overpowered by Grain Valley
Hickman was never able to recover after a tough start Friday in its 52-20 road loss to Grain Valley. The Kewpies' first offensive play resulted in a fumble that the Eagles jumped on in Hickman territory. Grain Valley running back DJ Harris took advantage with a 15-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game.
Florida 24, Missouri 17
11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla. | TV: ESPNU | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 5:58: Missouri, Nathaniel Peat 18-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Florida 24, Missouri 17. 11:10: Florida, Anthony Richardson 9-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall (Adam Mihalek...
Salisbury falls to Fayette 48-28
A senior night comeback proved to be too tall of a task for Salisbury as Fayette beat the Panthers 48-28. The Falcons offense put on a rushing masterclass as both running backs D.J. Moore and Carter Vroman had standout performances. Both teams got off to a slow start as, for...
Osage routs Boonville 40-13 at home
Osage earned a big win over Boonville on Friday, beating the Pirates 40-13. Osage found itself heading into this week's matchup against Boonville sitting right at .500 with a 3-3 record. Coming off a 33-22 victory over Hallsville last week, Osage was red hot with a 3-game win streak after a slow 0-3 start to the season. Meanwhile, Boonville entered 4-2 after defeating California 28-12 last week at home.
Reba Nelson Cassin April 17, 1928 – Sept. 30, 2022
Reba Mae Nelson Cassin, 94, of Columbia, died September 30, peacefully at home with her family members at her side. She was born April 17, 1928, in Liberal, Missouri, to Chester A. and Blanche Runyan Nelson. She graduated from high school in Ottawa, Illinois, and earned a BA in English at the University of Missouri. She married her college sweetheart, Eugene Paul Cassin on February 1, 1950. They lived in various cities on the East Coast until moving back to Columbia in 1966.
Leland Howard Coonce, Feb. 3, 1931 — Oct. 2, 2022
Leland Howard Coonce, 91, passed away peacefully in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on October 2, 2022. Leland was born to Howard and Leah Coonce on February 3, 1931, in Hartsburg, Missouri. He attended high school at Southern Boone County High in Ashland, MO. After high school he served in the Missouri Air National Guard and was stationed in France.
