Read full article on original website
Related
Before winter hits Montana, experts advise to clear out sprinklers
Freezing pipes are an expensive risk that people in Montana are used to, and it's that time of the year when it's best to be prepared.
NBCMontana
Top western Montana locations to enjoy autumn leaves
Western Montana’s autumn leaves are beginning to change color in spectacular fashion, and we are nearing the peak of the season. Peak color in our mountains generally occurs between late September to early October, while our valley locations see peak color in mid to late October. With the beautiful weather we are going to be seeing over the next few days, now is a great time to take a hike or go for a scenic drive to go and enjoy the fall color. Fortunately, with all the natural beauty we have in western Montana, it shouldn’t take too long to find a great location. However, if you are still unsure where to embark on a little leaf peeping adventure, we have you covered. Here are the a few of the best travel locations to enjoy the fall foliage across western Montana.
NBCMontana
$600K in grant funding for Montana small businesses
MISSOULA, MT — Federal grant funding worth $600,000 is now available to small Montana businesses to help bolster international sales, according to the Montana Department of Commerce. The U.S. Small Business Administration is providing the federal funding and will be managed by the Export Montana's State Trade Expansion Program,...
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?
Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
Citizen Groundswell Rises Up To Keep A Montana Lake Quaint
Utah outdoor adventure company, known for running ski resorts, seeks Forest Service permission to dramatically expand human footprint on Holland Lake. A few nights ago, my mom and dad attended a couple of packed public meetings. Hundreds of people turned out to send the US Forest Service a resolute message: don’t make a bad decision that would bring industrial-strength commercial eco-tourism to the shores of one of their favorite lakes in the region.
bozemanmagazine.com
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
Montana Ranks 3rd in the Country For This Fatal Reason
Alright to start off, I’m not saying women are always right, but occasionally we can be. I’m sitting in our cozy house that we just moved into a month ago, and we haven’t needed to turn the heat on until today. It’s 52 degrees in Billings as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Tragedy Near the Gulch: Body of an Overdue Montana Hunter Found
This was not a case of foul play or the inability to fend off an animal attack. But there is likely little comfort in that for friends and family of a man who was probably doing something that he loved all his life. In what is being attributed to health issues, the Montana hunting community lost one of its own this week.
The struggle is real for Montana COVID long haulers
New data released this week from the CDC shows that about 80 percent of people suffering from long Covid are experiencing trouble performing everyday activities.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports
Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Montana Historical Society to host 4 programs this month
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society will host four programs this month as part of their annual fundraiser. Programs include historic photos, books, cowboy songs and stories. The cost is $5 per program. MTHS released the following:. Historic photos and books, plus cowboy songs and stories highlight the...
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
NBCMontana
MDT alerts drivers of speed limit changes in Ennis
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation made changes to speed zones on North Main Street in Ennis. When drivers arrive into town from Norris, the 35 mph speed limit begins just after Mountain View Road. The new 25 mph speed limit zone begins just past Madison Foods...
Tax rebates worth $600 going out to thousands of Americans this week – you can now track it thanks to a new tool
HUNDREDS of thousands of Americans are receiving tax rebates worth $600 this week, and they now have a new tracker to see where they are on the list. These payments are part of an Idaho rebate approved by Governor Brad Little this year. The amount each Idaho full resident earns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,099 Cases, 35 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 311,830 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,099 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,305 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,559,611 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,598...
yourbigsky.com
What is the drought status in Montana?
Montana Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory reports that recent rainfall throughout most of the state has done little to bring the state out of long-term drought. According to the press release, roughly 80% of Montana is in the abnormally to severely dry drought category. 12% of the state is under extreme drought conditions. During this same time in 2021, 66% of Montana was in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
Which Montana Cities Made the Best Small Cities In America List?
People are flocking to Montana in droves. We are seeing more and more of them coming here every day. It's because Montana is a great place to live. We have tried to keep it a secret for a long time, but it just doesn't seem to be working for us. The latest survey from Wallet Hub is probably not going to help us out too much. A couple Montana cities have made their "Best Small Cities In America List" for 2022. They judged the criteria on a few categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety. The higher the percentile the "better" the city according to them. If a city ranks in the 99th percentile that means it is in the top 1% of small cities in the U.S. You would think that almost all of our small cities would have made the list, but there are only a few.
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Boom: Crews blast rock along Montana 135
Montana Department of Transportation crews have removed about 1,500 cubic yards of rock from the face of the cut on Montana 135. They are currently working on further mitigation for future rock fall including rock doweling. MDT said to continue to expect about 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for another three weeks. Everything should be cleaned up and back to normal traffic flow before winter hits. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent)
Comments / 0