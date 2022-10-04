ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
True Blue LA

MLB wild card series continues on Saturday

Even though the Dodgers do not play until Tuesday, the playoffs continue with a four-game slate on Saturday. The Dodgers will play the winner of the Mets/Padres series, which could end today. Mets manager Buck Showalter opted not to use Jacob deGrom in Game 1 and handed the ball to Max Scherzer.
FOX Sports

Mariners, Blue Jays set rosters ahead of wild card series

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the wild-card series against the Seattle Mariners, including former Seattle All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who lost his spot in the rotation this season. The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers and...
The Associated Press

Atlanta midfielder Sosa banned 3 games for homophobic slur

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa was suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer for using a homophobic slur during a game against New England on Oct. 1. The 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend training through Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group. Sosa will miss Atlanta’s season finale against New York City on Sunday and the first two league games of next season. ___
Talk Nats

Talk Nats

