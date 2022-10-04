Read full article on original website
Buck Showalter had a blunt explanation for starting Max Scherzer in Wild Card Game 1
After being sort-of badgered into saying Scherzer would start Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, the Mets’ skipper offered this: “We have a lot of good options, and he’s one of them.”
What channel is the Phillies game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Cardinals NL Wild Card Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the St. Louis Cardinals, led by third baseman Nolan Arenado, in a MLB Wild Card game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (10/7/22) at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Mets' Jeff McNeil wins 2022 NL Batting Title
McNeil finished with a .326 average, the highest in MLB, and Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers fell just short at .325, giving McNeil the Mets’ second-ever batting title.
True Blue LA
MLB wild card series continues on Saturday
Even though the Dodgers do not play until Tuesday, the playoffs continue with a four-game slate on Saturday. The Dodgers will play the winner of the Mets/Padres series, which could end today. Mets manager Buck Showalter opted not to use Jacob deGrom in Game 1 and handed the ball to Max Scherzer.
6 MLB teams have never won a World Series: Will that change this year?
There are six teams that haven't won a World Series, including one that hasn't even appeared in the World Series. Could that change this year?
MLB・
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
Ex-Yankees pitcher ready for National League Wild Card Series debut, but in a new role
The St. Louis Cardinals won’t be getting the fully monty during the National League Wild Card Series. MLB Network reports “Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty will all be available out of the bullpen for the @Cardinals today.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
FOX Sports
Mariners, Blue Jays set rosters ahead of wild card series
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the wild-card series against the Seattle Mariners, including former Seattle All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who lost his spot in the rotation this season. The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers and...
Mets prep for playoff series against Padres
News 12's Kevin Maher was at Citi Field for the Amazins' final day of practice before the postseason starts.
Atlanta midfielder Sosa banned 3 games for homophobic slur
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa was suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer for using a homophobic slur during a game against New England on Oct. 1. The 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend training through Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group. Sosa will miss Atlanta’s season finale against New York City on Sunday and the first two league games of next season. ___
MLB Wild-Card playoffs: How to watch the San Diego Padres-New York Mets game tonight (10-7-22) | TV, live stream and time
MLB playoff fever is here. And the New York Mets have caught it. They are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. This time, they will host the San Diego Padres in a best-of-three wild-card series. All the games will be staged at Citi Field since the Mets had a better record during the regular season.
Sporting News
Blue Jays vs. Mariners schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 AL Wild Card games
The playoff drought is over, but the Mariners are still a long way from home. Seattle is traveling to Toronto to play a three-game American League wild card series against the Blue Jays, as both teams look to move on to play the Astros in the ALDS. The Blue Jays...
Talk Nats
