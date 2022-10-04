ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Friday, October 7, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.90 is up 3 cents from our last report of $3.87 on Thursday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up 11 cents from a week ago and is up 42 cents per gallon over a year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Coal Could Benefit From Texas Permitting Expansion

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When CarbonCapture announced its direct air capture facility in Sweetwater County – Project Bison – the company said Wyoming was chosen, in large part, because the state permits class VI wells through a process called primacy. These wells are where captured carbon dioxide is stored.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Hunter Claims Carcass Of Elk Was Left To Rot On Private Property

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming bull elk that was shot on public land Monday, but made it on to private property before dying a slow death, was left to rot, the hunter who shot the bull claimed. Josh Sunberg, an Iowa resident who frequently...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Eagle Kill Permits May Get Easier For Wyoming Wind Farms

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing changes to the way permitting for eagle deaths is handled on wind farms, transmission lines and other projects with a goal to expedite permitting while still maintaining or increasing eagle populations. Wind farms...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it’s easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there’s the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

​​Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition

A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Fatal Crash Near La Barge, Wyoming

LA BARGE, WYOMING — On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, Wyoming. Around 2:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was headed west on County Road 315 when the...
LA BARGE, WY
oilcity.news

BLM Wyoming planning 251K+ acres for oil, gas lease sale; starting prices up due to Inflation Reduction Act

CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming is proposing to offer 209 parcels totaling 251,086 acres for an upcoming oil and gas lease sale. BLM Wyoming’s second quarter 2023 oil and gas lease sale will be conducted in accordance with measures required by the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August. Provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act will apply to the upcoming and future BLM oil and gas lease sales.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming’s sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he’s reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 6, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Sheridan by Kim Ligocki. Kim writes: “The sun as it shines on the Big Horn Mountains with the foggy Tongue River in front of it.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
WYOMING STATE
Post Register

Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
ADA COUNTY, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Littles: The Worst Foods In The World Are Real And Dangerous

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Avoid fish pizza, dragon-fruit guacamole and roasted warthog at all costs. These are the warnings of the first graders at Powell’s Southside Elementary School, who informed Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that the world is full of terrible foods. Maggy,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
JACKSON, WY

