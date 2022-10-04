Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Returning veterans spurring Skowhegan football to contender status
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan River Hawks football team is off to a blazing start in 2022, reeling off five straight wins to start the season. The Hawks have outscored the likes of Lawrence, Brewer, Cony, Bangor, and Gardiner by a count of 183-34, including back-to-back shutouts. Skowhegan started...
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
wabi.tv
Savannah Bananas ‘Baseball Circus’ coming to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to Hadlock Field on Aug. 18, 2023. ESPN has called the Bananas “The Greatest Show in Sports,” and some have compared them to the Harlen Globetrotters in basketball. Fans nominated more than...
wabi.tv
Craft Fair returns to the Bangor Mall this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The fall season is in full swing, and that means craft fairs are taking place all over Maine. There is a big one happening in Bangor this weekend. The Bangor Mall will be host to more than 300 vendors from all over Maine and even Canada.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Maine Army National Guard unveils Woodville training site
WOODVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A 5,500-acre Maine National Guard training site is being built in Penobscot County in the town of Woodville, just eight miles north of Lincoln. TV5 boarded a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday in Bangor and flew to the site with the Maine National Guard to see how this will help them carry out their mission.
wabi.tv
Maine Team Hope Walk set for Sunday in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Maine Affiliate will be hosting the Maine Team Hope Walk on Sunday, October 9th at Ellsworth High School at 11AM in Ellsworth. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100...
wabi.tv
Mural begins to take shape in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A mural three years in the making has begun to take shape in Ellsworth. The project is sponsored by Heart of Ellsworth, a non-profit, downtown revitalization organization. Artist Judy Taylor of MDI and her team started painting Sunday on the side of the Coastal Interiors building...
wabi.tv
Stearns-Schenck football off to 5-0 start
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Stearns-Schenck Minutemen are off to a 5-0 start which has the players and fans thinking about the program’s glory days in the late 90s. Playmakers like Aidan Sanders and Caden Raymond said a big part of the team’s hot streak out of the gate is their belief and hard work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
UMaine conducting annual emergency communication system test Tuesday
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you’re in Orono this afternoon and hear sirens, don’t panic!. The University of Maine is doing their annual communications system test from 3 to 4 p-m. The outdoor sirens will sound for several minutes. Subscribers of the UMaine alert system will also get...
wabi.tv
Belmont man charged after August hit-and-run in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police have arrested the driver who struck a bicyclist in August and fled the scene. 23-year-old Zachariah Bormet of Belmont has been charged with leaving the scene of, and failing to report, a personal injury accident. Police say Bormet struck 30-year-old Tristen Fontenelle of Searsmont...
wabi.tv
Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth under new ownership
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth has a new owner. The building, which houses a bowling alley and three other small businesses, had been somewhat neglected in the past. 22-year old Ryan Lounder purchased the property in mid-September, and has a vision for it...
wabi.tv
Maine Department of Education enabling new ways of education innovation statewide
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education is enabling new ways of education innovation statewide. The DOE announced 1.6 million dollars in Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures funding to 12 new districts Thursday. Maine is one of 11 states that received RREV funding in 2020. This round will support missions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Student charged, “hoax” shooting threats reported at two Brewer schools
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after threatening a shooting at Brewer High School. Brewer Police say school officials were made aware of a threat after school was let out, suggesting a school shooting would occur Thursday. Police and school staff identified a person of...
wabi.tv
Northern Light EMMC Auxiliary raising money for new neonatal transport ambulance
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary is on their way to raising enough funds to purchase a new neonatal transport ambulance. They reviewed the need for a new ambulance, named Miracle-2, at their Lunch and Learn program Thursday. Northern Light EMMC is home to...
wabi.tv
Jury selection wraps up for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Jury selection for a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her son wrapped up in Belfast Tuesday afternoon. 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen is charged with murder for the death of her son, 3-year-old Maddox Williams, in June of last year. Maddox died after Trefethen brought him to...
wabi.tv
Second Brewer gas leak in four days causes temporary evacuation
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - For the second time this week, Brewer residents were forced to temporarily evacuate their homes due to a gas leak. The Brewer Fire Department tells us a resident at the Village Centre Apartments on Center Street reported smelling propane just after 6:30. Residents waited outside for...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of an Orrington couple. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found deceased this morning by a family member in their home on Swetts Pond Rd. Law enforcement closed the road for several hours. A barricade was up at...
wabi.tv
Maine State Police investigate death in Lamoine
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Lamoine. Police say on Monday morning, they were called to a home on Shore Road where a deceased man was found. State police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house.
wabi.tv
Day 2 of trial for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The second half of day two of the trial of the Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son began with Sherry Johnson on the witness stand. Johnson is the mother of 36-year-old Jessica Trefethen who’s charged with the murder of Maddox Williams and has...
wabi.tv
Legendary country singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn dies at 90
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country music legend Loretta Lynn has died at the age 90. Lynn, known as the ‘queen of country music,’ passed away at her Tennessee home today, according to a statement from her family. Lynn’s seven-decade-plus career in music started shortly after she picked up...
Comments / 0