ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU student government taking action against Theta Chi chapter after latest incident

By Caitlin Richards
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cWMc9_0iMB3Jtf00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The student government association at East Carolina University is taking action against the school’s Theta Chi chapter after its latest troubles.

The actions come after at least a third report of drink tampering and sexual assault reported at the fraternity. The ECU Student Government Association passed a resolution asking for the chapter to be suspended.

In a new email that included a copy of the resolution, which was provided to WNCT, SGA Secretary Rutvi Sachania stated on Sept. 28 that the student government passed Assembly Resolution 7-05 to request the suspension of the ECU fraternity as a result of recent campus events.

This all stems from the latest alleged drink tampering, this one on Aug. 20 involving two people and a reported sexual assault within the fraternity. It’s the third one within the last three years for the fraternity. Since then, students and some community members have protested and pushed to shut down the Theta Chi ECU branch.

SGA’s resolution serves as a recommendation for the actions that we believe are appropriate. We respect the privacy of the parties involved and thus cannot comment on any matters of the investigation. We have sent our resolution to Theta Chi’s national headquarters, as they are the entity responsible for their charter here on campus, in the hopes that they will take notice of the stance of the student body and take appropriate action.

Ryan Bonnett, Student Body President

ECU officials declined to comment since they said this directly involves the student government association.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

PCC students from health science programs participate in training event

 WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College health sciences students took part in training last week that gave them a better perspective of the teamwork that goes into providing quality patient care. Held Sept. 29, “Interprofessional Simulation Day” involved students from PCC’s cardiovascular sonography, emergency medical science, medical sonography, nursing, occupational therapy assistant (OTA), radiography and […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for new Aces for Autism campus

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Aces for Autism along with local community members and officials will be gathering for a special groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. ‘Aces for Autism’ changes family’s life in Greenville WNCT’s Aces for Autism page The event will be held to mark the kick‐off of construction of the Ron & Rose Bowen Family Autism […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Aces for Autism changes family’s life in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many families are impacted by autism, a developmental disorder that impacts communication and behaviors. As of 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism is found in one in 44 children. That number includes children right here in Greenville. Aces for Autism is a non-profit organization, based here […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Education
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Local organizations raise awareness of domestic violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Roughly one in four women and one in 10 men have experienced some sort of domestic violence in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Domestic violence hurts families in many ways and must be addressed head-on,” said Gov. Roy Cooper, who declared October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “We’ll […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

BCCC students attend ‘Better Skills, Better Jobs’ career fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. –– Beaufort County Community College TRIO scholars attended the Better Skills, Better Jobs Career Fair at the Greenville Convention Center on September 29. Dressed in professional interview attire, they were prepared to speak with more than 100 potential employers about employment opportunities.  Representatives from various community resources were there to offer services to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville teen featured as 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award honorable mention

SAN FRANCISCO (WNCT) — A Greenville teen has been recognized for his environmental activism. David Yoon, 16, is one of sixteen environmental activists from across the world to receive a 2022 International Young Eco-Hero Award, Action For Nature announced this week. This award recognized children ages 8-16 who are assisting with environmental problems. Since 2003, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Northampton Schools selects new Interim Superintendent

JACKSON – A new person will soon fill the role of Interim Superintendent for Northampton County Schools, continuing the district’s efforts to improve. Dr. Rosa Atkins has been appointed through a joint decision by the Northampton Board of Education and the State Board of Education, according to a press release sent today (Thursday) from the State Board.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Government#Ecu#East Carolina University#Linus College#Sga#Assembly
WNCT

Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Local girl makes 108 bookbags for students in need

SIMPSON, N.C. (WNCT) — In April, we first told you about a Simpson Girl Scout with Troop 3003. Madison Wallace was behind an effort to collect donations to give to students in need. We have an update on her “School Sacks for Kids” effort. Her mom, Michelle, said Madison collected 108 backpacks to give back […]
SIMPSON, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deploys security cameras to deter crime, aid investigations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has recently deployed several community-based security cameras which they say will help deter crime and assist investigators in high-call volume areas of Pitt County. Sheriff Paula Dance announced on Friday the recent deployment of the cameras. They are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s Office to install security cameras in community

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is deploying community-based security cameras in areas of high-call volume, including a mobile home park just outside Washington, the location of an active murder investigation following a shooting last weekend. Cameras in place at Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and Old River Road in Pitt...
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

ECU swim team sweeps home meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Hosting its first meet of the season, the East Carolina women’s swimming team earned wins over Barton College (194.0-49.0), Campbell (159.0-84.0) and Chowan (196.0-29.0) behind 11 individual wins Friday inside Minges Natatorium. “Great to pick up some wins tonight,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “We improved on last week and I […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville now sipping, strolling in new social districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville launched its two social districts, Uptown and Dickinson Avenue, on Thursday. Those two districts now allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside of businesses and into other participating places, but there are certain rules with the districts. There are boundaries people have to stay with their drinks, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Spectrum awarded NC GREAT grant for Pamlico County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spectrum on Thursday announced it has been awarded a North Carolina Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program grant of more than $1.3 million to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to nearly 330 homes and small businesses in Pamlico County. Combined with the state grant of more than $1.3 million […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenior County businesses added to Rural Rise NC project

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall launched a unique pilot project late last year to connect new businesses with mentors, business counselors, and funding opportunities located locally and elsewhere. Lenoir County is being added to this initiative and new business creators will begin receiving these county-specific communications beginning next month. […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville among 3 NC cities to receive faster internet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet announced that residents and businesses in North Carolina communities such as Greenville, Fayetteville and Raeford are the first in the state to have access to even faster internet. Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville mayor makes statement on passing of community leader

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement on the passing of community leader and former Advisory Committee member, Col. Alfred Keyes. “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Col. Alfred Keyes and send our sincerest condolences to his family. His passing […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy