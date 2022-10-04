ECU student government taking action against Theta Chi chapter after latest incident

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The student government association at East Carolina University is taking action against the school’s Theta Chi chapter after its latest troubles.

The actions come after at least a third report of drink tampering and sexual assault reported at the fraternity. The ECU Student Government Association passed a resolution asking for the chapter to be suspended.

In a new email that included a copy of the resolution, which was provided to WNCT, SGA Secretary Rutvi Sachania stated on Sept. 28 that the student government passed Assembly Resolution 7-05 to request the suspension of the ECU fraternity as a result of recent campus events.

This all stems from the latest alleged drink tampering, this one on Aug. 20 involving two people and a reported sexual assault within the fraternity. It’s the third one within the last three years for the fraternity. Since then, students and some community members have protested and pushed to shut down the Theta Chi ECU branch.

SGA’s resolution serves as a recommendation for the actions that we believe are appropriate. We respect the privacy of the parties involved and thus cannot comment on any matters of the investigation. We have sent our resolution to Theta Chi’s national headquarters, as they are the entity responsible for their charter here on campus, in the hopes that they will take notice of the stance of the student body and take appropriate action. Ryan Bonnett, Student Body President

ECU officials declined to comment since they said this directly involves the student government association.

