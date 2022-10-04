Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
iheart.com
Watch: British Teens Film Suspected Big Cat Feasting on Downed Sheep
A pair of teenagers in England could not believe their eyes when they spotted a monstrous-looking big cat munching on a downed sheep. According to a local media report, the remarkable sighting occurred late last month as the two friends, Josh and Ben, were returning home from a camping trip in an area of the British highlands known as the Peak District. While walking past a field, the pair were stunned to see a rather sizeable creature off in the distance. "We were both confused when we first saw it," Josh recalled, "we stood staring at it and questioning what it could be for around five minutes before I decided to start recording" in order to "get a better look" at the mysterious beast.
Family of 'Breaking Bad-obsessed' British civil servant, 51, whose body was found wrapped in plastic in New Mexico desert near to where hit TV series was filmed hit out as his murder suspect, 35, is bailed
The family of a British civil servant found battered in the New Mexico desert said they are surprised that the man charged with his murder has been freed. Andy Jackson, 51, was found dead wrapped in plastic outside Albuquerque five years ago. The Breaking Bad obsessive moved to the city...
iheart.com
Video: Eerie Pillar of Light Seen Over Russian City
An eerie pillar of light appeared in the sky over a Russian city this week and sparked all manner of wild theories as to what was behind the peculiar sight. The strange incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening in the community of Belgorod and was witnessed by multiple bewildered residents who photographed and filmed the wondrous sight. Social media in Russia was soon flooded with accounts of the strangeness unfolding over the city with many wondering what could have caused the curious scene.
