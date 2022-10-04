Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Coal Could Benefit From Texas Permitting Expansion
When CarbonCapture announced its direct air capture facility in Sweetwater County – Project Bison – the company said Wyoming was chosen, in large part, because the state permits class VI wells through a process called primacy. These wells are where captured carbon dioxide is stored.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, October 7, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Matt Cain on a ranch south of Ft. Laramie on the first day of deer season. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48
As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it's easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there's the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: October 7, 2022
IT’S BACK! Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter Claims Carcass Of Elk Was Left To Rot On Private Property
A Wyoming bull elk that was shot on public land Monday, but made it on to private property before dying a slow death, was left to rot, the hunter who shot the bull claimed. Josh Sunberg, an Iowa resident who frequently...
oilcity.news
Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition
A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. "My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre," Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming
If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled
You can't blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist
Anybody who claims to have seen a "unicorn" in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. "Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
Spirits & Poltergeists Linger In Wyoming’s 10 Most Haunted Places
If you are looking for real spooky places this October, Wyoming has plenty of them. Here is a top ten list of haunted Wyoming places. One of them is probably near where you are if you are already in Wyoming. 1. Occidental Hotel, Buffalo. This hotel is one of my...
cowboystatedaily.com
No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates
No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
See magnificent bull elk lock antlers in dramatic fight on Wyoming trail
A pair of archery hunters recorded the two large males battling for dominance during the rut
cowboystatedaily.com
Cowboy State Daily Has Grand Opening “Barn Raisin'” Of State Office In Cheyenne
After 3 1/2 years of Zoom and working remotely, Cowboy State Daily, Wyoming's largest news operation, opened its brick-and-mortar office at a grand opening on Saturday. Dubbed the "Barn Raisin'," staff at the 24/7 digital news organization was joined by...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eagle Kill Permits May Get Easier For Wyoming Wind Farms
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing changes to the way permitting for eagle deaths is handled on wind farms, transmission lines and other projects with a goal to expedite permitting while still maintaining or increasing eagle populations. Wind farms...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ghost Stories: ‘Sophie’ Haunts Ivinson Home For Ladies in Laramie
Since the 1930s, when Edward Ivinson and his wife first provided the ladies of Laramie a home-like atmosphere with hotel-like amenities, the independent living facility's Victorian-style house has been home for hundreds of lively personalities. But perhaps none so lively...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter's worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he'd shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. "He was sitting there wounded, suffering," Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ghost Stories: Wyoming’s Cigar-Making Prison Poltergeist
Creepy creaks, unexplained footsteps, whistles and even capturing a full-body apparition on night vision video are all signs some believe bolster claims the historic Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie is haunted. For many, though, the clincher is the smell of cigar...
Principal Seeks To End Corporal Punishment In Wyoming Schools
Is getting paddled by the principal still a thing in schools across America? Many people through that practice came to an end a long time ago. But not so in every state. A Sheridan County middle school principal is advocating to have corporal punishment outlawed in the state’s public schools. This comes after his doctoral dissertation’s research found that the practice is significantly harmful to students. Corporal punishment includes spanking and paddling as correctional behavior. (Wyoming Public Media).
