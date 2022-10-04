Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
Homecoming week underway at Savannah State University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homecoming weekend is underway at Savannah State University! The sea of gold and blue has taken over Alexis Circle for yard fest, the parade, and fish fry. There’s music, dancing and good food. This year’s homecoming is even more special because this is the first full-scale...
WJCL
'Roaring Loud': Savannah State University celebrates homecoming with pep rally
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video shows all the pep rally excitement. Savannah State University celebrates homecoming week with a pep rally at Tiger Arena. At the pep rally, there were performances from the Danceline and the university band. "This is the first one where everything is back open, full...
Savannah Tribune
Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!
Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
Savannah Tribune
Savannah State University National Alumni Association (SSUNAA) 2022-2023 King Marius L. Davis ~ Class Of 2006
Marius L. Davis is a Savannah, Georgia native, and a 2006 graduate of Savannah State University (SSU) where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications with a focus in Public Relations and Advertising and a minor in Africana Studies. In 2015, Davis earned a Master of Arts degree in Professional Communication and Leadership from Armstrong State University.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
The Frenzy: High School Scores and Highlights for Oct. 6 & 7
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Below are high school football final scores for Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7. Dodge County at Jeff Davis (missing score) Briarwood Academy at Bulloch Academy (missing score) Jenkins 14, Ware County 42. Jenkins County 21, McIntosh County 27. Johnson County 41, Bacon County 6.
Calvary, Benedictine both pick up wins on Thursday Night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a good night for a pair of Savannah state title contenders. The Benedictine Cadets came out strong against Burke County, earning a dominant 28-3 win in a battle of teams ranked in the Top 10 of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class 4A standings. BC quarterback Luke Kromenhoek accounted for four […]
WJCL
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
wtoc.com
Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Network in the dark puts light on struggles of the blind
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A networking event so unique in Savannah that participants had to believe it because at the time, they could not see. It was called Networking in the Dark. The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision sponsored and held it inside the lobby of the Enmarket Arena. Invitees entered the building and then put on eye covers; the type used to sleep at night. Without sight, they were escorted to the lobby listening to the sounds of the violin played by Sinisa Ciric, concertmaster for Savannah Philharmonic.
WJCL
REO Speedwagon coming to Savannah. Tickets on sale now for Johnny Mercer Theatre performance
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Larry the Cable Guy performs with REO Speedwagon. Prominent 70s and 80s rock band REO Speedwagon is coming to the Hostess City of the South. The band will perform Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Savannah Civic Center's Johnny Mercer Theatre. The band has...
WJCL
GALLERY: Family photos of Quinton Simon, missing Savannah toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Quinton Simon went missing from his Buckhalter Road home Wednesday morning. Police continue to search for the 20-month-old child. The following photos were shared with WJCL by his family. For more information on the caseclick here.
wtoc.com
Debate around alumni fundraiser, delayed project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a controversy sparked by delays and a lack of transparency. We’re talking about a proposed brick display to honor alumni at the new Herschel V. Jenkins High School. The school opened last year. The Jenkins Alumni Association collected thousands of dollars for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
Time to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
This year marks the fifteenth year that the Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH) board members, staff and volunteers are coming together to support OAH’s Community Chicken Dinner fundraiser. The annual event helps raise critical funds to support OAH mission and raise recognition in the community for the vital role OAH serves.
WJCL
Come hungry! The 28th Annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival gets underway tomorrow
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Get ready for some good food and fun. The 28th annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival kicks off Friday, October 7. It’s happening at Henry Chambers Waterfront Park. Come hungry because the two-day event will feature freshly caught shrimp and unique shrimp dishes from the region’s best...
WJCL
Hispanic Heritage Month: Meet this Savannah entrepreneur whose determination led to success
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The owner of two Mexican restaurants in Savannah told WJCL 22 News that “it was not easy” leaving Mexico alone as a teenager, but she “had no choice at the time.”. Madai Rodriguez owns Katrina’s Mexican Grill on Chatham Parkway and Patron Mexican...
buffalonynews.net
SNAP Takes a Historic Approach to Green Building
SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The third phase of Savannah Neighborhood Action Project (SNAP) in the city's historic district is now certified under NGBS Green, a nationally recognized green building program by Home Innovation Research Labs. The $25 million affordable housing development renovated under Georgia's Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) includes 55 buildings around Savannah's Dixon Park and Victorian District - some dating back to the 1800's.
Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
allongeorgia.com
Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop is October 8
Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, October 8 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner
Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
Comments / 0