ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Homecoming week underway at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homecoming weekend is underway at Savannah State University! The sea of gold and blue has taken over Alexis Circle for yard fest, the parade, and fish fry. There’s music, dancing and good food. This year’s homecoming is even more special because this is the first full-scale...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!

Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Savannah State University National Alumni Association (SSUNAA) 2022-2023 King Marius L. Davis ~ Class Of 2006

Marius L. Davis is a Savannah, Georgia native, and a 2006 graduate of Savannah State University (SSU) where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications with a focus in Public Relations and Advertising and a minor in Africana Studies. In 2015, Davis earned a Master of Arts degree in Professional Communication and Leadership from Armstrong State University.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
WJCL

The Frenzy: High School Scores and Highlights for Oct. 6 & 7

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Below are high school football final scores for Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7. Dodge County at Jeff Davis (missing score) Briarwood Academy at Bulloch Academy (missing score) Jenkins 14, Ware County 42. Jenkins County 21, McIntosh County 27. Johnson County 41, Bacon County 6.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Calvary, Benedictine both pick up wins on Thursday Night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a good night for a pair of Savannah state title contenders. The Benedictine Cadets came out strong against Burke County, earning a dominant 28-3 win in a battle of teams ranked in the Top 10 of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class 4A standings. BC quarterback Luke Kromenhoek accounted for four […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah State University#The Homecoming#Parade#Linus College#Ssu Homecoming
WJCL

Network in the dark puts light on struggles of the blind

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A networking event so unique in Savannah that participants had to believe it because at the time, they could not see. It was called Networking in the Dark. The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision sponsored and held it inside the lobby of the Enmarket Arena. Invitees entered the building and then put on eye covers; the type used to sleep at night. Without sight, they were escorted to the lobby listening to the sounds of the violin played by Sinisa Ciric, concertmaster for Savannah Philharmonic.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Debate around alumni fundraiser, delayed project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a controversy sparked by delays and a lack of transparency. We’re talking about a proposed brick display to honor alumni at the new Herschel V. Jenkins High School. The school opened last year. The Jenkins Alumni Association collected thousands of dollars for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
SAVANNAH, GA
buffalonynews.net

SNAP Takes a Historic Approach to Green Building

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The third phase of Savannah Neighborhood Action Project (SNAP) in the city's historic district is now certified under NGBS Green, a nationally recognized green building program by Home Innovation Research Labs. The $25 million affordable housing development renovated under Georgia's Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) includes 55 buildings around Savannah's Dixon Park and Victorian District - some dating back to the 1800's.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop is October 8

Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, October 8 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with...
STATESBORO, GA
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner

Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
BEAUFORT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy