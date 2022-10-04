SAVANNAH, Ga. — A networking event so unique in Savannah that participants had to believe it because at the time, they could not see. It was called Networking in the Dark. The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision sponsored and held it inside the lobby of the Enmarket Arena. Invitees entered the building and then put on eye covers; the type used to sleep at night. Without sight, they were escorted to the lobby listening to the sounds of the violin played by Sinisa Ciric, concertmaster for Savannah Philharmonic.

