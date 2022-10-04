ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk buys Twitter – again: Tesla CEO renews $44bn offer in shocking twist

By Adam Smith
The Independent
 3 days ago
Elon Musk looks set to purchase Twitter and take it private, months after trying to back out of the deal. Mr Musk revived his original offer of $44bn (£38bn) to purchase the company, which the tech platform has accepted.

The billionaire made the offer of $54.20 a share in a letter to Twitter filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

Twitter confirmed that it had received Mr Musk’s renewed offer.

“We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC,” a spokesperson said. “The intention of the company is to close the transaction at 54.20 dollars per share.”

Wall Street appeared thrilled with the development, with the news triggering such a swift increase in Twitter’s stock price that the New York Stock Exchange had to pause trading twice.

The revived buyout bid could end contentious litigation between Twitter and Mr Musk.

In July, the social network sued the billionaire to force the deal through, arguing Mr Musk had violated the terms of their contract when he announced he would not to buy the company after all.

A trial was set in the Delaware Court of Chancery for 17 October, and depositions of figures in the case like Mr Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal were scheduled for this week. The fate of the litigation is now unclear.

Observers were both alarmed and not very surprised by the latest turn in the Twitter acquisition drama.

Business experts said Mr Musk was running low on viable options as the Delaware case loomed.

“What’s ultimately strange about it is that it’s the most predictable ending,” Ann Lipton, a professor of business law at Tulane University, told The Verge. “Of course cases settle before trial, of course cases settle before the deposition of the top guy. The only thing that’s surprising is that he didn’t manage to knock a dollar off the deal price.”

“Musk is finally listening to his lawyers,” Anat Alon-Beck, a business law professor at Case Western Reserve University, added in the Washington Post. “He would be a fool to not at least try to buy the company now and avoid being deposed.”

Some were dismayed by the potential political remifications of Elon Musk being in top position at the social network. A deal would put the world’s richest person in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and end months of turbulent litigation that damaged Twitter’s brand and fed Musk’s reputation for erratic behaviour.

“From the outset, Elon Musk’s desire to take over Twitter was about advancing his own red-pilled ideological agenda. He was explicit about his intentions, which is why right-wing extremists celebrated the news,” Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, a nonprofit media watchdog, said in a statement.

“With reports that Musk is now on the cusp of acquiring Twitter, the platform will become a supercharged engine of radicalization if he follows through with even a fraction of what he has promised,” he continued.

Mr Musk, the network’s largest shareholder, had originally planned to join Twitter’s board, but disagreements between him and Twitter chief Agrawal scuppered the move.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder, was enthusiastic about Mr Musk’s involvement, telling him that, although the board was “terrible”, Mr Agrawal was an “incredible engineer”, texts between the two, revealed via court documents, stated.

On 14 April, Twitter revealed in a securities filing that Mr Musk had offered to buy the company outright for about $44bn. After first trying to thwart the hostile takeover, Twitter ended up agreeing to the deal on 25 April.

In May, Mr Musk announced that his proposed takeover of the social media platform was “on hold” as he looked for more information about spam, bots and fake accounts on the platform.

Mr Agrawal published a long thread in which he said he would take on the issue “with the benefit of data, facts and context”, explaining how Twitter worked out the number of bots within its monetisable daily active users.

In response, Mr Musk tweeted a poop emoji.

Later, the Tesla founder added allegations from a Twitter whistelblower about alleged security breaches and infiltration from foreign agents on the social network to his reasons for nixing the deal.

Observers said it’s likely Twitter will eventually accept Mr Musk’s new terms if it becomes clear the offer is a genuine one.

“The very public saga has certainly taken a toll on them and Twitter employees,” Josh White, assistant professor of finance at Vanderbilt University, told CNN. “It is best for all parties to finish the deal and make a quick and seamless transition. I suspect it will close quickly.”

If Mr Musk does indeed come to own Twitter, it could mean changes big and small for the site.

Most fundamentally, the deal would shift Twitter from being a public to a private company, insulating Mr Musk from both the legal and informal pressures of answering to shareholders.

With this newfound freedom, Mr Musk could very well welcome Donald Trump back onto Twitter, suggest recent text messages between Musk and friends released in court about reinstating “the boss” on the site.

The billionaire has previously called the former president’s Twitter ban "morally wrong and flat out stupid.”

The conversations also suggest unnamed insiders proposed hiring a “Blake Masters type” as “VP of enforcement” regarding new changes on Twitter, a reference to the venture capitalist running a right-wing campaign for Senate in Arizona.

Mr Musk has also discussed making Twitter’s algorithm public.

“I’m worried about de facto bias in ‘the Twitter algorithm’ having a major effect on public discourse,” he previously said. “How do we know what’s really happening?"

The Twitter deal is also reliant on debt financing, and a financial filing earlier this year disclosed the biggest backer of Mr Musk’s bid is Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, suggesting the new Twitter could be friendlier to harsh regimes.

“Authoritarian governments will have a field day,” tech reporter Ben Collins argued on Twitter after the renewed takeover news.

Only, more subtle changes could be in store, such as adding an edit button and expanding the maximum length of tweets.

Elon Musk calls Truth Social a ‘rightwing echo chamber’ that should be named after Trump

Elon Musk has criticised Donald Trump’s Truth Social, calling it an echo chamber. In an interview with The Financial Times published on Friday, Mr Musk admitted that he knows more headaches are coming his way if his ongoing Twitter bid materialises. However, the Tesla founder said that is a sacrifice he is willing to make in order to protect free speech. Mr Musk said he is on a personal quest to keep discourse on the social network from becoming one-sided, as Truth Social’s content has become for the right. “[Truth Social] is essentially a rightwing echo chamber,” Mr Musk...
Elon Musk discusses estranged relationship with daughter: ‘Can’t win them all’

Elon Musk has opened up about his relationship with his estranged daughter Vivian. In addition to being the mastermind behind Paypal, Tesla, The Boring Company and SpaceX, Mr Musk, 51, is also famous for having fathered ten children, including one who died as an infant. But in an interview with The Financial Times published on Friday, Mr Musk conceded that he “can’t win [them] all.” Speaking about his transgender teen daughter, Vivian, Mr Musk alleged that their father-daughter relationship had been negatively impacted after she was influenced by people with a “neo-Marxist” mentality at the unspecified elite university she attends.“It’s...
BuzzFeed News

Kim Kardashian Has Been Charged $1.26 Million For Failing To Disclose A Paid Ad For Cryptocurrency On Her Instagram Page

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a fine of over a million dollars for failing to disclose a paid social media advertisement for a cryptocurrency. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced in a press release today that Kardashian was paid $250,000 to share a post to her Instagram account promoting EMAX tokens, sold by EthereumMax.
Trump-backed Blake Masters dodges question about scrubbing ‘big lie’ material from website

Trump-backed Republican Blake Masters sought to dodge questions about whether he scrubbed from his website material supporting the former president’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.During a debate that frequently fizzed with tension, Mr Masters struggled to say if he had taken down that material, and also removed a more hardline position on abortion rights – a position his Democratic opponent Mark Kelly said was part of his “dangerous” views.In August, a page on his website called “The Masters Plan” read: “We need to get serious about election integrity. The 2020 election was a rotten mess –...
Newsweek

Trump Boasted He Would Use Colin Kaepernick to Rile Up His Base: Book

Donald Trump planned to use the political stance made by Colin Kaepernick, back in 2016, when he took the knee during the national anthem before NFL games, a new book has claimed. Maggie Haberman's highly anticipated Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America follows the...
