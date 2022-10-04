The Vail Town Council was scheduled to consider changes to parking fees at its meeting on Sept. 20. The matter was tabled and will likely return to their agenda. Two of the recommendations from the parking advisory group should embarrass town leaders and cause them to question the wisdom of their appointees. Both of these changes will place a harsh and unnecessary burden on those who work to support our tourism-reliant economy.

VAIL, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO