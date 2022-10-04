Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Letter: Build a better community by voting for RTA
The Vail and Beaver Creek economic councils, along with Vail Valley Partnership and other business groups, began discussions on creating a regional transportation authority in 2019. I am proud to have been part of those initial discussions. After several years of research and work, this public and private collaboration has...
Avon Town Council Candidate Ruth Stanley in her own words
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.
Avon Skate Coalition receives $25,000 grant to begin planning process
Efforts to bring a skate park to Avon started in 2021 when Mark Beresniewicz formed the Avon Skate Coalition Facebook page and a petition to garner community support. And this August, the coalition received a $25,000 planning grant from the Colorado Health Foundation — enabling it to jump into its next phase of planning and preparation.
Avon Town Council candidate Rich Carroll in his own words
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Letter: A vote for transportation
As a past county commissioner, I take pride in the fact that Eagle County has become one of the best-run jurisdictions in the state. That doesn’t change the awkward dynamic that ECO Transit has suffered since the beginning. Despite back-bending efforts at “regional collaboration” — being just a county department, ECO has missed the structural integration, widespread buy-in, grant leverage, and other benefits of a gold-standard status as a “Regional Authority.”
Avon Town Council candidate Tamra Nottingham Underwood in her own words
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.
Avon Town Council Candidate Calyn Rieger in his own words
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.
Avon Town Council Candidate Chico Thuon in his own words
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vail seeks businesses for compost pilot program
The town of Vail is seeking participants for its Business Compost Pilot Program. The program is intended to assist Vail businesses with the launch of new composting initiatives or improve and continue existing efforts. All businesses holding a Vail business license — including retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels and offices...
Letter: Thank you, Vail Health
Until you need it, you never think about how lucky we are to have our hospital. Thank you Gordon Brittan for the vision, and thank you to all the generous donors for making it possible. And then there are the nurses … the most caring group of people you could...
Vail Daily Editorial: Transportation authority is an opportunity to build for the future
Whether you’re a local employee trying to get to work on time (and back home by a reasonable hour), a visitor looking for easy ways to navigate to and from local resorts and businesses, or you’re looking for a more climate-friendly option for transit, public transportation should be a service that makes life easier, not harder.
Vail updates housing lottery selection qualifications
Earlier this year, the town of Vail offered two deed-restricted homes to qualified residents via the town’s lottery sales process. While the two lotteries proved successful — amassing a total of 56 qualified applicants — the process unveiled a need to update the lottery selection to make it more clear and equitable for applicants as well as easier to administer for the town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Letter: Savannah Wolfson for House District 26
I’m writing this letter in support of Savannah Wolfson for House District 26. In 2008, I had the great honor of running for state representative from Eagle County. It is not an easy race to run. Eagle County (and the rest of House District 26) has diverse issues that few other districts will see.
Letter: Don’t make parking burden heavier on local workers in Vail
The Vail Town Council was scheduled to consider changes to parking fees at its meeting on Sept. 20. The matter was tabled and will likely return to their agenda. Two of the recommendations from the parking advisory group should embarrass town leaders and cause them to question the wisdom of their appointees. Both of these changes will place a harsh and unnecessary burden on those who work to support our tourism-reliant economy.
Vail changes parking rate structure, pass prices ahead of ski season
With packed parking lots, cars lining the frontage roads as well as safety concerns and sustainability goals to consider, the Vail Town Council this week approved changes to its parking rates and passes ahead of the 2022-23 ski season. “Parking is not easy,” said Greg Hall, the town’s director of...
Summit Daily News
President of Uptown 240 backs out of development update less than an hour before scheduled start, leaving residents with unanswered questions
Community members who gathered for an update on the Uptown 240 project Tuesday were left with many unanswered questions after the president of the development backed out of the meeting less than an hour before it was supposed to begin. Owner Danilo Ottoborgo was supposed to join the lender for...
Eagle Town Council recording quality under review
For those who cannot make it to Eagle Town Council meetings, recordings of the bi-monthly gatherings have been a primary outlet for information. However, Eagle locals have expressed dissatisfaction in the recording quality of these council meetings. Published on the town of Eagle website after the meetings, the recordings are...
Mountain Family Health Centers to relocate to Avon in January 2023
Since March 2014, Mountain Family Health Centers has been offering dental, medical and behavioral health services to the Eagle County community, particularly those that are underserved. And in January 2023, the organization will be relocating from Edwards to a new clinic in Avon — enabling it to expand its services and increase its capacity.
Meet Your Chef: Rosa Provoste
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Letter: A deal breaker for RTA tax
In my opinion, the redirecting of $1.2 million in regional transportation authority tax revenue to the Eagle County airport rather than the intended purpose of providing transportation in the valley is a deal breaker for the added half-cent sales tax ballot measure. The whole purpose of funding an RTA is...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0