Avon, CO

Vail Daily

Letter: Build a better community by voting for RTA

The Vail and Beaver Creek economic councils, along with Vail Valley Partnership and other business groups, began discussions on creating a regional transportation authority in 2019. I am proud to have been part of those initial discussions. After several years of research and work, this public and private collaboration has...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Town Council Candidate Ruth Stanley in her own words

The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Skate Coalition receives $25,000 grant to begin planning process

Efforts to bring a skate park to Avon started in 2021 when Mark Beresniewicz formed the Avon Skate Coalition Facebook page and a petition to garner community support. And this August, the coalition received a $25,000 planning grant from the Colorado Health Foundation — enabling it to jump into its next phase of planning and preparation.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Town Council candidate Rich Carroll in his own words

AVON, CO
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A vote for transportation

As a past county commissioner, I take pride in the fact that Eagle County has become one of the best-run jurisdictions in the state. That doesn’t change the awkward dynamic that ECO Transit has suffered since the beginning. Despite back-bending efforts at “regional collaboration” — being just a county department, ECO has missed the structural integration, widespread buy-in, grant leverage, and other benefits of a gold-standard status as a “Regional Authority.”
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Town Council candidate Tamra Nottingham Underwood in her own words

AVON, CO
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Town Council Candidate Calyn Rieger in his own words

AVON, CO
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Avon Town Council Candidate Chico Thuon in his own words

AVON, CO
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail seeks businesses for compost pilot program

The town of Vail is seeking participants for its Business Compost Pilot Program. The program is intended to assist Vail businesses with the launch of new composting initiatives or improve and continue existing efforts. All businesses holding a Vail business license — including retail stores, restaurants, bars, hotels and offices...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Thank you, Vail Health

Until you need it, you never think about how lucky we are to have our hospital. Thank you Gordon Brittan for the vision, and thank you to all the generous donors for making it possible. And then there are the nurses … the most caring group of people you could...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail updates housing lottery selection qualifications

Earlier this year, the town of Vail offered two deed-restricted homes to qualified residents via the town’s lottery sales process. While the two lotteries proved successful — amassing a total of 56 qualified applicants — the process unveiled a need to update the lottery selection to make it more clear and equitable for applicants as well as easier to administer for the town.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Savannah Wolfson for House District 26

I’m writing this letter in support of Savannah Wolfson for House District 26. In 2008, I had the great honor of running for state representative from Eagle County. It is not an easy race to run. Eagle County (and the rest of House District 26) has diverse issues that few other districts will see.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Don’t make parking burden heavier on local workers in Vail

The Vail Town Council was scheduled to consider changes to parking fees at its meeting on Sept. 20. The matter was tabled and will likely return to their agenda. Two of the recommendations from the parking advisory group should embarrass town leaders and cause them to question the wisdom of their appointees. Both of these changes will place a harsh and unnecessary burden on those who work to support our tourism-reliant economy.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Town Council recording quality under review

For those who cannot make it to Eagle Town Council meetings, recordings of the bi-monthly gatherings have been a primary outlet for information. However, Eagle locals have expressed dissatisfaction in the recording quality of these council meetings. Published on the town of Eagle website after the meetings, the recordings are...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Mountain Family Health Centers to relocate to Avon in January 2023

Since March 2014, Mountain Family Health Centers has been offering dental, medical and behavioral health services to the Eagle County community, particularly those that are underserved. And in January 2023, the organization will be relocating from Edwards to a new clinic in Avon — enabling it to expand its services and increase its capacity.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Rosa Provoste

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A deal breaker for RTA tax

In my opinion, the redirecting of $1.2 million in regional transportation authority tax revenue to the Eagle County airport rather than the intended purpose of providing transportation in the valley is a deal breaker for the added half-cent sales tax ballot measure. The whole purpose of funding an RTA is...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

