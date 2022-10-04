ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMTV 3 News Now

Westside High School student teacher killed in Lincoln crash

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CM9Uz_0iMB2lS600

A student teacher from Westside High School was killed in a Lincoln car crash over the weekend. Ben Lenagh was taking part in an accelerated teacher-training program . The district sent an email to parents informing them of Lenagh's death.

The statement read, in part:

"We are saddened to share that one of your child’s teachers, Ben Lenagh, died in a car accident over the weekend. Ben ... was in UNO’s Accelerated Teacher Preparation program, set to graduate in the coming year."

School counselors are available for children at the school to process their grief.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 6

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#Student Teacher#Westside High School#Lincoln
1011now.com

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman

Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
klkntv.com

Woman stabbed near downtown bus stop, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near 11th and O Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived near a bus stop around 4:30 p.m. and found a young woman with injuries to her left arm, according to Capt. Todd Kocian. Those injuries were not life-threatening, and...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

16 Year Old Lincoln Girl Stabbed Near Downtown Bus Stop

A 16 year old girl is recovering after being stabbed in the arm near the bus stop at 11th and N Street around 4:30 yesterday afternoon. Lincoln police say two men got into a fight when a woman in her 20’s became upset and yelled a racial slur towards the men.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two More Arrests Made In Lincoln Murder

Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of an Omaha man near 18th and O Street late last month. Captain Todd Kocian says 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher was arrested around 10:00 Wednesday morning. “Fletcher was contacted at a residence near Northwest 7th and West P Street...
LINCOLN, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Arrest made in east Lincoln crash that killed a 25-year-old last month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest following a Labor Day crash that killed a young man. Dylan Will, 22, has been charged with manslaughter, along with failing to stop and render aid. The deadly wreck happened at North Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street...
LINCOLN, NE
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Malfunctioning scooter causes $60,000 in damage to Lincoln garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A malfunctioned scooter caused a blaze at a detached garage near 16th and Rose Streets on Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 5:50 p.m. Everyone had evacuated the house before crews arrived,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two

An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy