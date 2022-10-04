ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Springfield High School automotive teacher Mark Simmons surprised with $50,000 check

By Miranda Cyr, Register-Guard
 3 days ago
Springfield High School's automotive and diesel technology course was built by teacher Mark Simmons over the past two decades.

And now he has another $50,000 to fine-tune it.

Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, a nonprofit program established by Harbor Freight Tools, surprised Simmons with a check on Tuesday during an assembly that was kept secret for nearly a month.

"I'm still in shock," Simmons said. "Usually, I like to try to put the spotlight on the kids, not on me."

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools program awards checks to 20 high school teachers nationwide every year to help improve their CTE and trade skills programs. Since 2017, they have given away more than $6 million to schools, according to Harbor Freight district manager Jim Weiland.

This year, Simmons was the only Oregon teacher awarded the prize.

Simmons was one of 768 individuals who applied for the funding this year. Weiland, who presented the award to Simmons, said the judges found him to be an "exemplary" teacher.

"He's passionate about teaching, but he's also great at teaching the automotive and diesel skilled trades," Weiland said. "He connects very well with his students in a real-world scenario, and helps prepare them for potential career opportunities down the road."

Engineering the automotive program

Simmons grew up in what he described as a "pretty poor" family, working on a farm in Ohio and servicing agricultural equipment as a sixth grader at an automotive shop in high school. He served in the United States Air Force as a mechanic, working on fighter jets and on the F-117 Stealth in the first Gulf War.

After leaving the Air Force and working in private aviation, his wife, Leslie Simmons, convinced him to become a teacher like herself. He discovered a passion for it.

"My wife's been a big inspiration," Simmons said. "She brought me into teaching. She had me help out with field trips and those kinds of things. I like being around young people. I really do think being around young people keeps you young at heart."

Simmons worked as an assistant in the SHS auto shop for two years, attending night school to earn his associate's and master's degrees to complete his teaching license. He has taught SHS's automotive and diesel technology course full-time for the past 19 years.

Simmons has transformed the mechanics course in his time at SHS. He extended and finished the workshop, collected computers, coordinated furniture from the metalwork and wood shop classes and spent endless hours seeking out grants for his classroom.

Simmons also maintains a business co-op run by his team and students in his class that allows people to bring in cars for repairs. The students get to keep a percentage of the profits.

Simmons said the co-op contributes about 85% of the auto shop’s budget. The annual operating budget provided by the district without the co-op is $1,800. Simmons said all the machinery and tools he has collected over the years are worth millions together.

"One of the things that I want to do with some of the Harbor Freight funds is I want to turn more of that (co-op management) over to the kids," Simmons said.

Revving up students for trade careers

Simmons said his students keep him motivated in the classroom. Many of them don't know how to use basic tools when they first start out in his class. His goal is to prepare them for a profession in the real world.

Students in his CTE program can earn college credits and shadow local professionals who may provide apprenticeship opportunities, according to a news release about his course. Simmons added that trade professionals reach out to him regularly about hiring his students due to the shortage in the field. He said the lack of CTE and trade courses play a role in this shortage.

"Most of my students understand that being skilled will benefit them in the long run, so my program's an easy sell," Simmons said.

JJ Baker, a senior at SHS who has been taking Simmons' class since he was a freshman, said Simmons is a leader in the classroom.

"When I always, always do things with my family, mechanics-wise, it would always be kind of the backyard mechanic," Baker said. "He shows the proper ways and techniques to do it that an actual business would use, makes it a little bit safer, a little bit easier."

Lucas McCutcheon, a senior at SHS who assists in the same class as Baker, said he expects Simmons to use some of the money to buy more tools the classroom needs.

"He's really got the best auto program in the area," McCutcheon said.

Going forward, Simmons hopes to build a presence on social media for his classes to promote the work they do and potentially inspire other schools.

"The world needs to know what the kids are doing," Simmons said.

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

Related
kezi.com

Springfield Saddle Shop owner looking to hand over the reins

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One Springfield man is looking to retire from his saddle shop, and he’s ready to hand over the reins to someone new. Jack Flint owns the Springfield Saddle Shop on Franklin Boulevard in the Glenwood area, and he says he’s getting burned out after years in the business. Flint says he’s looking to give away the business for free to someone local, with business savvy and a passion and desire for tack shop work. He says he’d still like to work in the store for the new owner so he can continue leatherworking.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
eugeneweekly.com

This Old House

When Selah Meyer first bought her home in Springfield’s Washburne Historic District in January 2020, she walked through it with her parents and didn’t know what she was going to do. Her father, John Meyer, said the house had “good bones,” but her mother joked that she could always burn it down and build something new.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nomadlawyer.org

Albany: 7 Best Places To Visit In Albany, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Albany Oregon. Albany is the eleventh largest city in the State of Oregon. It is the county seat of Linn County and is located in the Willamette Valley at the confluence of the Willamette and Calapooia rivers. It is located east of Corvallis and south of Salem.
ALBANY, OR
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
City
Springfield, OR
Springfield, OR
Education
yachatsnews.com

Owners of Gibson Farms in Lincoln County learn to take advantage of location, while trying to fight off blueberry-eating pigeons

SILETZ — As an island of agriculture in a sea of timber production, the owners of Gibson Farms have learned to take advantage of the operation’s distinctive circumstances. A hook-shaped bend in the Siletz River has blessed the 200-acre farm with a rare stretch of flat, open ground in an otherwise forested, mountainous landscape.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit

LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Willamalane hosting Halloween events throughout October

EUGENE, Ore. -- Halloween might not be on the mind just yet, but Willamalane Park and Recreation District is hosting several Halloween-themed events in Eugene and Springfield throughout the month of October. Willamalane’s Halloween Extravaganza features four different events in October. Kenny Weigandt, Willamalane’s Community Engagement Director, said the extravaganza...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Exponent

Pack 'em in: Arizona has sold more than 50K seats for Saturday's game vs. Oregon

Go figure, a man named Fisch wants fans attending Arizona’s showdown with the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks to pack in like sardines. Saturday is expected to be cozier than it has been over the last few years, because Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Oregon news conference on Thursday that the Wildcats have sold more than 50,000 tickets for Saturday night’s game; Arizona Stadium’s capacity is is 50,600.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 58 Fatal, Lane Co., Oct. 7

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder. Stewart was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 58 was affected for approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Lane County S.O, Oakridge Fire, La Pine Fire and ODOT.
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Historic Black church building in Glenwood becomes sanctuary for Lane County's homeless

A new emergency homeless shelter had a grand opening in Glenwood Thursday. The renovated 12-bed facility was once an African American church. The Shankle Brooklyn Shelter is named after the late Reverend Arthur J. Shankle who, along with his wife Luvenia, founded Bethel Temple church, right here on Brooklyn Street, in the early 60’s. When the building became too small for its worshippers, the church relocated to 18th Avenue. And the old church is now a sanctuary for the community’s most vulnerable.
LANE COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Education
uoregon.edu

Fill your plates and senses with fall Street Faire food and fun

Open air dining is on the menu during the ASUO Street Faire. The gastronomic grazing event brings the University of Oregon community together at the beginning of fall term. Forty new and returning vendors will line East 13th Avenue in the heart of campus, Oct. 12-14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Police group files elections complaint against Linn County sheriff

A state police organization has filed an election law complaint against Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, alleging she listed inaccurate information in her voters’ pamphlet information. The Oregon State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police filed the complaint with the Secretary of State Elections Division on Sept. 26. The letter,...
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Lost Hunter Found, Lane Co., Oct. 5

A 72 year old hunter was found by Sheriff Search and Rescue crews Monday afternoon after spending nearly two and a half days lost in the wilderness. The 72 year old Eugene man left on foot to go hunting in the area south of Hill’s Creek Reservoir at about 8:00am on Saturday. He did not bring food, water, lighting or other survival supplies with him. He was expected to return to camp before dark, however he never arrived. Authorities were not notified that he was missing until about 10:00am on Sunday. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue Crews quickly mobilized and began searching the area. Given the expansive wilderness area and its close proximity to two other counties, numerous additional resources were summoned to assist in the search. Search crews located the missing hunter on Monday afternoon shortly after 12:00pm. He was alive, but in immediate need of medical attention. A helicopter, dispatched by the Oregon Army National Guard responded and transported the man to a hospital in the Eugene/Springfield area. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you to be prepared whenever you will be recreating outdoors. ALWAYS take proper supplies including but not limited to: water, food, proper clothing, lighting, shelter, navigation equipment, and the ability to provide yourself with warmth. Formulate a travel plan highlighting locations and expected departure and arrival times. Be sure to share this plan with people that are familiar with the area. We would like to thank the following agencies for their vital assistance in making this rescue mission a success: Oregon State Police, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, United States Coast Guard, and the Oregon Army National Guard.
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

