Lincoln, IL

Racing season winding down with events at Lincoln, Rt. 66 Raceway

By Rocky Ragusa
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 3 days ago
LINCOLN — A weekend of racing events took place that included many area drivers and one local track.

Lincoln Speedway

Located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, Lincoln Speedway was the home for the two-night DIRTcar Fall Nationals. In addition, it was the final night for drivers to accumulate points in their respective DIRTcar division.

In Saturday’s 25-lap, $3,000 late model feature race, Lake City, Michigan, driver Eric Spangler turned back a brief challenge from Donny Walden before turning it up in winning in his first-ever appearance to Lincoln. Towanda’s Walden took the second position.

In only his second race after a five-year hiatus, Steve Sheppard Jr. finished in third, while El Paso’s Ryan Unzicker settled for fourth. Missouri pilot Jeff Herzog would finish fifth. Kankakee County Speedway track promoter Billy Knippenburg started 19th and worked his way to a sixth place payday. Blaise Baker, Brian Diveley, Steve Fairbanks and Cody Maguire rounded out the top ten.

Spangler won his heat race and led Group A qualifiers with a time of 14.953 seconds. Walden turned in a time of 15.303 in Group B and took the second heat race. Sheppard Jr. 's time of 15.491 seconds to lead Group C and he took the third heat race. Knippenberg Jr. was the winner of the Last Chance Showdown.

In another dominating performance, Highland’s Mike Harrison led flag to flag in winning the 20-lap, $1,500 modified feature. It was not only Harrison’s 25th win of the year, but he also clinched his eighth DIRTcar modified national title.

“We didn’t come into the year racing for points,” Harrison said. “Like I say all the time, we just come to race, do our best, try to win, and let the results take care of themselves.”

Mike McKinney finished in second, followed by Friday’s winner, Tyler Nicely. Completing the top ten were Kenny Wallace, Allen Weisser, Dave Wietholder, Jeremy Nichols, Tyler Loughmiller, Todd Shuman and Brian Diveley. Area drivers Caden McWhorter claimed 11th and Austin Friedman was 13th.

DIRTcar pro late model national champion Jose Parga was Friday night’s feature winner. After losing an engine on Friday, Aaron Heck returned to his home in Mt. Vernon to make an engine swap. Heck made the trip back to win Saturday’s main event.

Jeff Leka won Friday’s stock car race and Guy Taylor was the opening night winner in the pro modified division. BJ Deal took his first win of the year in Saturday’s pro modified race and Nick Johnson closed out the night by taking his second win of the season in the hornet class.

Bohmer's Rt. 66 Raceway

On Sunday, promoter Robby Bohm presented another action packed afternoon of Kart racing at Bohmer’s Rt. 66 Raceway. Easton Vitito (Homer Glynn) dominated the Baby Champ race and picked up the checkered flag. Hudson Seckler (Germantown Hills) took his third win in the Jr. 1 class.

The Jr. Predator win was awarded to Jesse Small (Kempton). Moving up to the Jr. 3 class, Leo Cleary (Odell) went home with the win. Jett Perez (Pontiac) edged Rydell Bohm for his second win in the Wing Box Stock class. Billy Eaton (Pontiac) continued his winning ways in the Clone 360 feature.

The program ended with a 20-lap race in the Rookie division. Greysyn Lawrence (Fairbury) pulled away from Canon Stipp in the closing laps to take his fourth win of the season. The season finale will be held on Oct. 16.

Daily Leader

Daily Leader

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

