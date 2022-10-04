ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

wfxrtv.com

‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
HIDALGO, TX
truecrimedaily

New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco

Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
WESLACO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
MCGREGOR, TX
ValleyCentral

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

In rare event, alligator in South Padre Island surf spurs rescuers to action

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 7 1/2-foot wild alligator found itself in unfamiliar, salty waters recently, surprising tourists and visitors on a popular stretch of beach on South Padre Island. Rescuers told ValleyCentral that beachgoers had started to post photos and video of the alligator to social media, alerting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Pharr To Host Produce Season Celebration

The City of Pharr and the Pharr International Bridge will host a special event “A Taste of Trade” to initiate the start of the 2022-2023 produce season on Oct. 6. The event, which is open to the public, includes produce growers, importers, distributors and consumers from the United States and Mexico.
PHARR, TX

