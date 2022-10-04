Read full article on original website
U.S. citizens plead guilty to smuggling firearms to Mexico
Two U.S. citizens have pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to smuggle to Mexico firearms purchased in Texas and Colorado.
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
Texas sheriff's deputies find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
Dozens of migrants were apprehended by Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies as they unloaded from a tractor trailer about 12 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and […]
Abbott rejects marijuana pardon idea, but Texas GOP supports reclassifying the drug
President Joe Biden announced pardons for thousands of people with federal marijuana possession charges and urged states to do the same. A day later, the Office of Governor Greg Abbott has a pointed response. In a statement his press secretary Renae Eze says:. Texas is not in the habit of...
Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico
HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Mission Unknown: Air Force cargo plane overnights at Brownsville airport
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Even a $202.3 million U.S. Air Force cargo plane doesn’t get waved through customs as it arrives in the United States. A C-17 Globemaster III cargo plane landed in Brownsville Wednesday before continuing its journey Thursday, after spending the night in the Rio Grande Valley and undergoing customs inspections and refueling. […]
Police in Iowa catch a wanted fugitive from Texas
The Council Bluffs Iowa Police have helped capture one of Texas most wanted criminals. That’s where Paul Anthony Basaldua of McAllen was arrested Thursday.
New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver […]
Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco
Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
204 killed in domestic violence incidents in Texas in 2021, report shows
A staggering report released Thursday by the Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV) details the “third worst year on record” for domestic violence fatalities. The report revealed 204 women and men in Texas who were killed by their intimate partner in 2021.
Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
San Benito man sentenced; traffic stop uncovers 550 pounds of liquid meth
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was sentenced to prison after authorities found over 550 pounds of liquid meth in his gas tank. Pedro Rodriguez III, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute liquid meth, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
Texas executes John Ramirez for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi man
A 38-year-old man who won his legal fight to have his pastor beside him during his execution was put to death Wednesday night in Huntsville for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk. Lethal drugs were injected into John Henry Ramirez at 6:27 p.m. inside the state’s...
In rare event, alligator in South Padre Island surf spurs rescuers to action
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 7 1/2-foot wild alligator found itself in unfamiliar, salty waters recently, surprising tourists and visitors on a popular stretch of beach on South Padre Island. Rescuers told ValleyCentral that beachgoers had started to post photos and video of the alligator to social media, alerting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department […]
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
Pharr To Host Produce Season Celebration
The City of Pharr and the Pharr International Bridge will host a special event “A Taste of Trade” to initiate the start of the 2022-2023 produce season on Oct. 6. The event, which is open to the public, includes produce growers, importers, distributors and consumers from the United States and Mexico.
