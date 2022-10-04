ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamul, CA

Solo pilot dead in small plane crash in rural East County

By Domenick Candelieri
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A solo pilot aboard a small experimental plane was killed Tuesday in a crash in rural East County, first responders said.

Firefighters discovered the pile of aircraft debris, made up of unidentifiable pieces, just after 1:45 p.m. northeast of Lyons Peak near Jamul, Captain Thomas Shoots with Cal Fire San Diego told FOX 5. Human remains were also found at the scene.

Several people ejected from vehicle in I-8 crash

Shoots said the small plane took off from Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

