(VIDEO) Casper City Council to consider new sports facility lease, armored police vehicle, Metro service for Mills, and more

oilcity.news
City Council agrees to let Natrona Library create Casper’s first-ever ‘StoryWalk’ near Crossroads Park
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted to approve a memorandum of understanding between the City of Casper and the Natrona County Public Library that will allow the library to install a “StoryWalk” along a section of the Platte River Trail near Crossroads Park.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council votes 8–1 in favor of armored police vehicle purchase, with Gamroth dissenting
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 8–1 in favor of authorizing the $168,872 purchase of a Lenco BearCat G2 armored vehicle for use by the Casper Police Department. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth was the dissenting vote and explained his reasoning during discussion ahead of the...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Douglas police seek public art vandal
CASPER, Wyo. — The Douglas Police Department announced Friday that it is seeking any and all parties responsible for the destruction of a public art installation. The sculpture depicting the historical significance of a letter carrier and child was donated for the beautification project at 301 Center St., known as Wilson’s Pocket Park, police said.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cause of vacant trailer fire in north Casper Friday unknown
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of a fire that burned in a vacant trailer Friday afternoon in north Casper remains unknown, according to a department release Friday night. Crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to a reported structure fire on the 1200 block of North Center Street. First arriving units found the single wide trailer with heavy fire and smoke showing, the release said.
oilcity.news
10 residents displaced after electrical short in Casper home
CASPER, Wyo. — Ten people have been displaced after an electrical short disabled utilities in a home on Thursday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived to a house on the 1400 block of South Forest Drive to find a malfunctioning electrical panel that was producing heat, sparks and smoke. Firefighters and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power cut power to the residence and searched the area around the panel.
oilcity.news
Firefighters respond to structure fire in North Casper on Friday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper Fire-EMS Department personnel were on the scene of a working structure fire in North Casper on Friday afternoon. At 3:49 p.m., the agency said to avoid the area of the 1200 block of North Center Street. “Please avoid the areas of N. Center...
oilcity.news
BLM High Plains lifts fire restrictions in Natrona, Johnson, Weston Counties
CASPER, Wyo. — Fire restrictions have been lifted on Bureau of Land Management–administered lands in Natrona, Johnson and Weston Counties, the BLM High Plains District announced Friday. Before lifting restrictions on BLM lands in other High Plains District areas, the BLM High Plains District will coordinate with those...
oilcity.news
133K-square-foot ‘WYO Sports Ranch’ expects to open in summer 2024 in Casper; lease agreement approved
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 9–0 to approve a lease agreement that will allow a nonprofit entity formed to create a new indoor sports facility to move forward with plans for city-owned land near the Ford Wyoming Center. Jessica Hastings with WYO Complex,...
oilcity.news
‘Benevolent Fund’ garage sale benefiting firefighters kicks off
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Firefighters are hosting a garage sale today, with proceeds going to support the department’s Benevolent Fund, which provides financial support to firefighters facing hardships related to medical crises. The garage sale kicked off at 7 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. at...
oilcity.news
Interfaith sees increase in requests for assistance; Keefe’s Flowers, ‘Thankful Thursday’ at the Beacon helping raise money
CASPER, Wyo. — People who want to support Interfaith of Natrona County and the work it does to provide emergency assistance to people living at or below the poverty level in the Casper area have some upcoming opportunities to do so. Interfaith is partnering with Keefe’s Flowers to raise...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/28/22–10/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona Health offering walk-in, drive-up vaccine clinics in Casper and Mills
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is offering a number of walk-in and drive-up influenza and COVID-19 vaccine clinics in both Casper and Mills in October, November and December. Regular dose flu vaccines as well as high-dose flu vaccines for people ages 65 and up are available...
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Student in custody after possessing gun at NCHS
CASPER, Wyo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to the NCHS campus on Friday. School administrators received a report from a student around 12:15 p.m. that another student had a gun in their possession, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. It was not a report of a student brandishing a gun, an updated release said.
oilcity.news
Bar Nunn Fire Department Fall Festival is today
CASPER, Wyo. — Looking for a way to ring in the autumn season and support local first responders? If so, then you’re in luck. Today, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Bar Nunn Fire Department is holding its annual Fall Festival. The day will feature a pumpkin...
oilcity.news
Natrona County District Court Judgments and Sentences (10/2/22–10/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are pleas entered and sentences rendered in proceedings this week in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. Listings will be updated pending filings at the court clerk’s office. Guilty Pleas. John Leslie Faulkner – Possession of a controlled substance: third...
oilcity.news
Casper’s Thai Kitchen announces reopening date after temporary closure
CASPER, Wyo. — The owners of Thai Kitchen in Casper have announced a date to reopen after closing earlier this year. In a Facebook post yesterday, the restaurant said it will reopen on Friday, Oct. 14. “We have missed you,” the post said. “Thank you so much for all...
bigfoot99.com
Details emerge in juvenile crime spree that ended in Carbon County
As reported by Bigfoot 99 early Monday morning, two male juveniles stole a white Jeep Commander in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once in Bairoil, they stole Gary Engstrom’s Chevy Tahoe. The suspects managed only to make it about two miles from the Engstrom’s before rolling both trucks into a ditch out front of JR and Stephanie Bagley’s home. Afterwards, the youths took Bagley’s truck and led him on a high-speed pursuit, south, into Rawlins, that ended with the vehicle wedged under a Union Pacific train car.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (9/26/22–10/3/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Two Natrona County juveniles arrested after alleged auto theft spree that spanned three counties
CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities say two Natrona County juveniles are in custody after allegedly stealing and crashing three vehicles in two counties before they were arrested in Rawlins on Monday. They also allegedly came into possession of two firearms throughout their activities, according to a Sweetwater County deputy. Sometime...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Domestic violence on the rise in Casper: 31 people strangled so far in 2022
Anyone in immediate danger of violence should call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Other resources people can call for help include the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault at 1-307-755-5481, the Self Help Center in Casper at 1-307-235-2814, the Victim Services Unit of the Casper Police Department at 1-307-235-8347 and the Victim Services Unit of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282.
