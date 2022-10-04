ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

(VIDEO) Casper City Council to consider new sports facility lease, armored police vehicle, Metro service for Mills, and more

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Douglas police seek public art vandal

CASPER, Wyo. — The Douglas Police Department announced Friday that it is seeking any and all parties responsible for the destruction of a public art installation. The sculpture depicting the historical significance of a letter carrier and child was donated for the beautification project at 301 Center St., known as Wilson’s Pocket Park, police said.
DOUGLAS, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Cause of vacant trailer fire in north Casper Friday unknown

CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of a fire that burned in a vacant trailer Friday afternoon in north Casper remains unknown, according to a department release Friday night. Crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to a reported structure fire on the 1200 block of North Center Street. First arriving units found the single wide trailer with heavy fire and smoke showing, the release said.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Sports
City
Natrona, WY
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Mills, WY
Casper, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Sports
oilcity.news

10 residents displaced after electrical short in Casper home

CASPER, Wyo. — Ten people have been displaced after an electrical short disabled utilities in a home on Thursday night. According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews arrived to a house on the 1400 block of South Forest Drive to find a malfunctioning electrical panel that was producing heat, sparks and smoke. Firefighters and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power cut power to the residence and searched the area around the panel.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armored Vehicle#City Hall#Police#The Casper City Council#Rocky Mountain Power#The City Council
oilcity.news

‘Benevolent Fund’ garage sale benefiting firefighters kicks off

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Firefighters are hosting a garage sale today, with proceeds going to support the department’s Benevolent Fund, which provides financial support to firefighters facing hardships related to medical crises. The garage sale kicked off at 7 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. at...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
oilcity.news

(UPDATE) Student in custody after possessing gun at NCHS

CASPER, Wyo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to the NCHS campus on Friday. School administrators received a report from a student around 12:15 p.m. that another student had a gun in their possession, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. It was not a report of a student brandishing a gun, an updated release said.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Bar Nunn Fire Department Fall Festival is today

CASPER, Wyo. — Looking for a way to ring in the autumn season and support local first responders? If so, then you’re in luck. Today, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Bar Nunn Fire Department is holding its annual Fall Festival. The day will feature a pumpkin...
BAR NUNN, WY
bigfoot99.com

Details emerge in juvenile crime spree that ended in Carbon County

As reported by Bigfoot 99 early Monday morning, two male juveniles stole a white Jeep Commander in Casper and drove it to Bairoil. Once in Bairoil, they stole Gary Engstrom’s Chevy Tahoe. The suspects managed only to make it about two miles from the Engstrom’s before rolling both trucks into a ditch out front of JR and Stephanie Bagley’s home. Afterwards, the youths took Bagley’s truck and led him on a high-speed pursuit, south, into Rawlins, that ended with the vehicle wedged under a Union Pacific train car.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (9/26/22–10/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(VIDEO) Domestic violence on the rise in Casper: 31 people strangled so far in 2022

Anyone in immediate danger of violence should call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Other resources people can call for help include the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault at 1-307-755-5481, the Self Help Center in Casper at 1-307-235-2814, the Victim Services Unit of the Casper Police Department at 1-307-235-8347 and the Victim Services Unit of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy