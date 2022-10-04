Read full article on original website
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
'Andor': The Distance Between Mon Mothma and Her Family Shows the Battle at Home
Edior's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Andor is perhaps the first of the Disney+ Star Wars shows that proceeds with the pacing of an actual television series. The Mandalorian had an action-packed bit of spectacle nearly every week, and Obi-Wan Kenobi felt like a six-hour movie that was divided into chapters. Andor isn’t afraid to take things a little slower. The fifth episode, “The Axe Forgets,” didn’t feature any extensive action sequences or jaw-dropping revelations. It simply gave us time to learn a bit more about the characters, and preview the challenges they had ahead of them.
What Is the Eye on Aldhani in 'Andor'?
Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One, a 2016 addition to the ever-expanding, sprawling world of Star Wars takes fans on a nostalgic and oft-surprising trip to places and planets that may or may not have been featured before. One of them includes Aldhani, the seemingly deserted planet that Luthen (Stellan Skargard) brings Cassian (Diego Luna) to after recruiting him for a revolutionary mission the rebels seem to have planned. The mission involves infiltrating and stealing from an Imperial garrison - a feat whose undertaking would simply be foolhardy should a distraction not be created or taken advantage of. That’s where the Eye of Aldhani comes in - the rebels’ escape plan seeming to hinge on its occurrence.
'Andor' Hid a Major Reference to the Jedi and Sith in Plain Sight
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Star Wars fans were in for a huge surprise during a scene in the fourth episode of Andor, which revealed the lengths of the double life that Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) leads in order to help the Rebel Alliance. Rael poses as a wealthy antique dealer on the planet of Coruscant, where he delivers information to Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). His shop also happens to be filled with a treasure trove of Easter eggs from Star Wars media, including a nod to the fan-favorite video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.
'The Peripheral' Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Fights to Survive in Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Series
Prime Video recently unveiled the official trailer for their upcoming sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral at New York Comic Con. The show stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a young woman in 2032 who travels to 2099 by entering virtual simulations or "Sims" for quick cash to help pay for her dying mother's medical bills.
Who Is Leap-Frog, the Latest Bad Guy in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.
How Does 'Werewolf By Night' Connect to the MCU?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At first glance, the new Marvel Halloween Special Werewolf by Night seems to have little to no connections to the MCU as a whole. Of course, Kevin Feige has gone back to his usual press quote about how important this will be to the future of the MCU, but he says that about almost every new project that comes out. Michael Giacchino, making his directorial debut with this special after spending years composing music for Marvel and other major franchises, has said that he has ideas of how it connects to the larger universe. But ultimately, as it stands in this special, the connections don’t really matter, at least not yet. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Giacchino would elaborate that they thought of this special operating like an episode of The Twilight Zone. This meaning that the whole special is just standalone and should function without any knowledge of previous entries in a franchise.
First ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals New Allies, Enemies and a Treasure Hunt
"Let's fly," says Captain Michael Burnham in the new teaser trailer for Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery, and boy does this first look have us soaring. Released today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con the first footage from Discovery's fifth season promises the wildest ride yet for Michael and her crew. Because Season 5 is currently filming in Toronto, Sonequa Martin-Green joined today's panel virtually to present the new teaser from her captain's chair, in attendance at the event were stars Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz as well as co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, along with executive producer Rod Roddenberry.
Chris Messina Joins Kaley Cuoco in Comedy Thriller Series 'Based on a True Story'
Chris Messina is set to star in Peacock's Based on a True Story. He joins Kaley Cuoco on the dark comedy thriller series, which was given a straight-to-series order in April. Variety reports that Messina has joined the streaming series, which is about "a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat". Cuoco will play Ava Bartlett, a married woman, while Messina will play Nathan; at the moment, further character details are being kept under wraps.
'Final Space' Is Being Wrongly Erased, Thanks to Warner-Discovery Merger
Final Space and its crew are receiving one harsh cookie from Warner-Discovery. Creator and star Olan Rogers announced on Twitter his space opera series has not only been removed from HBO Max, but it’s also getting erased as a tax write-off. Once it leaves Netflix internationally, there will be no way to legally watch the series online. This merger has hurt so many shows, and Final Space is another one that has deserved better, simply because of how creative and fun this found family adventure is, and how much potential is left unfulfilled.
New ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals the Return of Moriaty and Lore
The new trailer for Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is so jam-packed with action, emotion, and new and returning characters that you're going to want to watch it over and over just to catch everything. Last month on Star Trek Day, Paramount revealed the first teaser trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. From that first footage, we learned that Season 3, and the impetus for getting the Next Generation crew back together, centers around a distress call from Beverly Crusher. In today's trailer, released during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, we get our first look at Beverly and Picard together, as well as the season's new villain, played by the legendary Amanda Plummer, and Mica Burton playing her father's daughter as Ensign Alandra La Forge.
'Goosebumps': Justin Long Joins Disney+ Series
Justin Long has joined the Goosebumps series, currently in pre-production at Disney+, according to Variety. The show is based on the wildly successful R.L. Stine book series of the same name. More than 400 million English-language copies of the books are in print, with the series also being printed in 32 languages worldwide.
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Midseason Trailer: Admiral Janeway Closes in on the Crew of the Protostar
After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.
Netflix Drops Trailer For 'Blockbuster' And Twitter Users Can't Believe The Irony
The scripted series, premiering on the streaming platform next month, follows a video rental store's fight to stay afloat.
'Chainsaw Man' Review: This Anime Adaptation is Bloody, Brash, and Bonkers
When you hear the phrase Chainsaw Man, what comes to mind? Perhaps you think it's referring to a man who just really loves himself some chainsaws. Maybe it's a person whose parents hated him and decided to name him after a power tool. Conceivably it could be the next big superhero come to save the day. Or, if you’re in the know about the upcoming anime series, you know that it is about a young man who forms a bond with the adorable chainsaw devil pup Pochita (Shiori Izawa) that enables him to turn parts of his body into chainsaws. If this is news to you and you’re thinking ‘what the hell are you going on about?!’ let me fill you in on all that you need to know about this bonkers show that tosses all order to the wind.
‘The Rings of Power’: Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete on Durin and Disa’s Relationship
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes us back in time in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore than we have ever been on screen. The story of this new series brings us closer also more closely to – in my opinion – the most fun race in all of Middle-earth: dwarves. The dwarves are stout with pretty distinct long beards, with a love for hammers, mining and ale. The people who live beneath the mountain are reigned over by the Dwarven line of Durin. Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) is next in line to the throne of Khazad-dûm and to aid him in his quest is his wife, Lady Disa (Sophia Nomvete).
10 of The Greatest Film Editors of All Time
Even though actors and directors tend to get the most praise out of all the professions in the film industry, you'd hope most viewers would realize it takes so many more people to put out a great film. Other roles aren't often as prominent or noticeable to casual viewers, but the small army of people who work behind the scenes - including during a film's pre-production and post-production - are all essential to a movie's success.
'Werewolf by Night' Ending Explained: What’s Black and White and Hairy All Over?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to balloon in size with sequels, spin-offs, and origin stories on the big and small screen. This year alone, the MCU’s roster of projects includes Morbius, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Moon Knight, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But the Marvel Studios Special Presentation Werewolf by Night stands out from the (wolf)pack for many reasons. Yes, it’s part of the MCU canon, but it is very much its own contained story. Anyone, no matter their level of knowledge or interest in the MCU, will be able to devour what is perhaps one of Marvel’s most creative and impressive storytelling feats. A lot went down in this under-one-hour special. What’s going on in Bloodstone Manor, and what role does our titular monster hunter play in this marvelous new tale?
See the Cover for 'Star Wars: The High Republic's 'Path of Vengeance' Novel [Exclusive]
A wise Jedi once said "Always in motion is the future." Phase II of Star Wars publishing initiative The High Republic might have only just kicked off, but it's never too early to start looking towards the end of the Phase. With that in mind, Collider is excited to exclusively share the cover for Cavan Scott's upcoming YA novel Path of Vengeance, which will serve as the conclusion to Phase II, subtitled "Quest of the Jedi."
Andrew Stanton Set to Direct Sci-Fi Epic 'In The Blink of an Eye'
Andrew Stanton is known mostly for his significant body of work on animated films. However, the acclaimed filmmaker is now headed to live-action once again, set to direct a new science-fiction film for Searchlight Pictures called In the Blink of an Eye. Development on the film was reported exclusively by...
