Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At first glance, the new Marvel Halloween Special Werewolf by Night seems to have little to no connections to the MCU as a whole. Of course, Kevin Feige has gone back to his usual press quote about how important this will be to the future of the MCU, but he says that about almost every new project that comes out. Michael Giacchino, making his directorial debut with this special after spending years composing music for Marvel and other major franchises, has said that he has ideas of how it connects to the larger universe. But ultimately, as it stands in this special, the connections don’t really matter, at least not yet. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Giacchino would elaborate that they thought of this special operating like an episode of The Twilight Zone. This meaning that the whole special is just standalone and should function without any knowledge of previous entries in a franchise.

COMICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO