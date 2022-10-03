Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman turns 110 years old, joining rare list of supercentenarians
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is celebrating a big birthday, putting her in very rarified air. Rose Mary Degrasse of San Antonio turned 110-years-old. She was born in Oct. 4, 1912. On Tuesday, she became a super centenarian, of which there are fewer than 70 still alive in...
foxsanantonio.com
Frito Lay announces new, free digital literacy program in partnership with LULAC
SAN ANTONIO - A new survey indicates one in two Hispanic households has at least one member who is not digitally literate, meaning that they may not be able to find and communicate information digitally or online. Around half of those surveyed said increased literacy and better access to technology...
foxsanantonio.com
Dachtoberfest returns to San Antonio area with dozens of dachshunds
HELOTES, Texas – There can only be one wiener!. Dachtoberfest is returning to the San Antonio area and our favorite sausage shaped dogs are ready to hit the tracks!. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. Dogs...
foxsanantonio.com
Brackenridge Parks hosts the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival
SAN ANTONIO - Brackenridge Park and Texas Butterfly Ranch is hosting the 2022 Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival. The event is happening this Saturday, October 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pecan Grove at Brackenridge Park as part of a month-long celebration of pollinators. Festivities include the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot 3 times right outside his apartment door following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in serious condition after being shot right outside his apartment door on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Connally Apartments off NW Loop 410 near Evers Road. Police said the man had just arrived back to his apartment...
foxsanantonio.com
Phone Bank for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to occur all day Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – We’ll be holding a Phone Bank throughout all of Thursday for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tickets are going fast, with more than six thousand already sold, which means we have about two-thousand tickets left. The weekend of Oct. 8 and 9 will also...
foxsanantonio.com
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month. The League of United Latin...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police officer fired after shooting suspect trying to drive off at McDonald's
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer still in his probationary period was fired Wednesday after an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Sunday. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the McDonald's off Blanco Road and West Avenue. Police said this started after officer James Brennand spotted...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxsanantonio.com
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
foxsanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major accident shuts down I-10 in both directions at West Houston Street
SAN ANTONIO - A huge accident has shut down Interstate 10 in both directions causing major traffic headaches in Downton San Antonio. The accident happened around 4 a.m. at Interstate 10 and West Houston Street near Historic Market Square. Police said two cars crashed into each other, sending one car...
foxsanantonio.com
Officers hearing out safety concerns after innocent woman killed in a drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO — An innocent woman is dead and its left neighbors on edge as they said they feel this could happen to anyone. On National Night Out officials are working to hear out safety concerns and build relationships. Mario Flores lives a few homes down from where more...
foxsanantonio.com
Attorney Thomas J. Henry responds to Trish DeBerry's 'dark money' accusations
SAN ANTONIO - On Monday, GOP candidate, Trish DeBerry, accused Attorney Thomas J. Henry, along with advertisement placement agency, the PM Group, of using dark money to produce false, negative attack ads against her. In other words, DeBerry accused them of secretly funding spots through anonymous donations. DeBerry also called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective
San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
foxsanantonio.com
CPS Energy to host first open house for community input and feedback
SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy is actively looking for input from the community. The utility is currently working with their rate advisory committee citizen’s group and others to identify the best combination of power generation resources to replace aging generation units over the next several years. This planning process...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB in North New Braunfels and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Reimagined Alazan Courts getting new tenant-influenced $150 million redesign
SAN ANTONIO - After several years of turmoil, progress is being made on the reimagined Alazan Courts on the near Westside. The Courts have been the subject of discontent from residents who are desperate for better living conditions. For Pearl Antu, a single mother who has lived at Alazan for...
foxsanantonio.com
Grey Forest requests law enforcement presence from Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO – The City of Grey Forest has requested law enforcement presence from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, they will provide the City of Grey Forest 24/7 coverage and will assume all patrol responsibilities. BCSO says that they will...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots daughter's mom, duct tapes teen's arms together, locks him in shed, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot in the stomach by her daughter's boyfriend. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Fuente Alley near Clark Avenue and Highway 90 on the East Side. Police say the incident started after the boyfriend moved...
Comments / 0