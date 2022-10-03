ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Brackenridge Parks hosts the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival

SAN ANTONIO - Brackenridge Park and Texas Butterfly Ranch is hosting the 2022 Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival. The event is happening this Saturday, October 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pecan Grove at Brackenridge Park as part of a month-long celebration of pollinators. Festivities include the...
Attorney Thomas J. Henry responds to Trish DeBerry's 'dark money' accusations

SAN ANTONIO - On Monday, GOP candidate, Trish DeBerry, accused Attorney Thomas J. Henry, along with advertisement placement agency, the PM Group, of using dark money to produce false, negative attack ads against her. In other words, DeBerry accused them of secretly funding spots through anonymous donations. DeBerry also called...
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective

San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
CPS Energy to host first open house for community input and feedback

SAN ANTONIO - CPS Energy is actively looking for input from the community. The utility is currently working with their rate advisory committee citizen’s group and others to identify the best combination of power generation resources to replace aging generation units over the next several years. This planning process...
San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB in North New Braunfels and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
