Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
State police are seeking the man they say was involved in a burglary in Litchfield County
In a photo released by police, the suspect is wearing a mask, but police say they hope the jacket is unique enough that someone may recognize him.
Fairfield man critically injured by Bridgeport hit-in-run driver pleads for suspect to come forward
A Fairfield man who suffered critical injuries in a Bridgeport hit-and-run is pleading for the driver to surrender to police.
Police: Jersey City fugitive arrested after applying for sheriff's office job
Police arrested a Jersey City fugitive after she made herself easy to find.
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase
Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
Arrest made in shooting of New Haven officer
There’s been an arrest in the shooting early this morning of a New Haven police officer. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Claudio is in custody.
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Woman Bites Cop, Falls On Target's Red Ball After Shopping-Bag Assault, Milford Police Say
A Connecticut woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest outside of a shopping mall, authorities said. In New Haven County, police in Milford were called just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with reports of a disturbance at the Connecticut Post Mall near the Target store.
News 12
Suffolk DA: 4 arrested for trafficking drugs from Dominican Republic, NYC to sell at local bars
Four people were arrested in an alleged Montauk drug ring. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray A. Tierney says the group trafficked cocaine and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic, New York City and other places to sell at local bars. Angela Garces-Diaz, Anuedy Garces-Medrano, Yadaris Baez-Rivera and Everado Hernandez were charged...
Suspects indicted by grand jury in dad's Poughkeepsie hotel shooting death
Two men have been indicted by a grand jury Friday in the fatal shooting of a father visiting his son at Maris College for Family Weekend.
Police: Adult intentionally hits teen with car in Mastic Beach
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.
Mount Vernon mail carrier indicted, accused of stealing $78K in checks
The Westchester County district attorney has announced the indictment of a Mount Vernon mail carrier accused of stealing more than $78,000 in checks.
New Haven police officer shot twice following police-involved shooting with suspect, police say
A New Haven police officer was shot twice early this morning after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who later ran away, police say.
Woman Accused Of Throwing Metal Object, Injuring Child In Greenburgh
A woman is facing an assault charge after police reported that she threw a metal object that struck and injured a child in Westchester County. The Town of Greenburgh Police Department responded to a report of a dispute in progress at a home on Warren Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23, police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
trumbulltimes.com
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Police: 2 seventh graders arrested for AirDrop threat to school
Police say two students are facing charges in connection to a threat sent out using AirDrop.
Police: Email scam costs Garden City man down payment meant for his first home
Eager homebuyers are becoming the latest victims of email scams. It cost one Garden City man a down payment meant for his first home.
Police: 40-year-old man fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn; no arrests
Police say a man was fatally shot in Brooklyn late Friday night.
Police urge against vigilantism in wake of Newark prep school guidance counselor case
Police say the case started with an online message between former counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste and someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
New Britain Herald
Southington man who held knife to woman's throat, tried to throw her out window gets prison for violating probation, protective order
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man convicted in an assault in which police say he held a knife to a woman’s throat before trying to throw her out of a window has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after admitting to violating his probation and a protective order that had been issued.
Police: 1 person injured in shooting on Bee-Line 4 bus near South Broadway and Ludlow
Police say a man was shot on the northbound Bee-Line 4 bus around 5 p.m. Friday near South Broadway and Ludlow.
