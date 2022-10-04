ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Connecticut man accused of dealing drugs lead police on foot chase

Burlington, VT — A Connecticut man accused of dealing fentanyl has been arrested after leading police on a brief foot chase on Church Street. During their investigations, law enforcement conducted two purchases of fentanyl from Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, CT. Following his arrest, police also executed a search...
HARTFORD, CT
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
