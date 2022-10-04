Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas brings award-winning frights to Little Rock
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas began their twenty-second year in 2022. Their hard work and dedication have paid off in many awards.
See TV’s Munster Car + Meet Eddie at Halloween Bash in Arkansas
Things are about to get a little spooky in historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas in the Bridge Street Entertainment District on Friday, Oct. 28. The event is being billed as Bridge St. LIVE: Ichabod Halloween Bash. Bridge St. LIVE: Ichabod Halloween Bash. Come dressed in a costume and join the...
Events continue despite LITFest cancellation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest was going to highlight several small businesses this weekend— until it was canceled on Tuesday after the city manager terminated their contract with the event promoters. Some of those small business owners have since said that they don't need the festival to still...
Arkansas Times brings Craft Beer Festival to NLR
The Arkansas Times is hosting the first Brewed in Arkansas Craft Beer Festival on Friday, October 7 in downtown North Little Rock from 6 to 9 p.m.
KARK
Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock’s first inclusive playground opens
City officials and visitors celebrate the opening of "MacArthur Unlimited," a new inclusive playground in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Kids of all ability levels have a new place to play in Little Rock. City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new inclusive playground in MacArthur Park.
New Little Rock car wash offers free washes as a thank you to the community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Clean your car for free this weekend at a new Little Rock carwash. Glide Xpress Car Wash at 10115 N Rodney Parham Rd. is having a promotional event offering Little Rock car owners five days of free washes. The event is from October 5-9 at the new location. In a post […]
Whataburger & Mellow Mushroom | What to know about central Arkansas' food scene
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There’s so much exciting food news happening around the area. Some of our favorite eateries are expanding and new restaurants are moving in. But we’re also saying goodbye to some long-time staples. Here's what you need to know about the local food eatery...
Cabot first responders confident they can handle future emergencies
CABOT, Ark. — First responders in Cabot must always be prepped and ready for any emergency situation that could arise. And to help first responders prepare, Cabot High School students got to go on a field trip that was a little out of the ordinary. They didn't go to...
Former LITFest organizer has ties to Little Rock mayor, city director
As the headliner for LITFest calls off her concert, new connections are being revealed between the former festival's organizer and city hall, including a sitting city director.
KARK
Collared bear, deer OK to harvest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears sporting some new neckwear this fall, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking that animal. “The collars are part of ongoing research taking place in certain...
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
arkadelphian.com
Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens
LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the work will begin Monday, October 10 with double-lane closures that will be limited between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Daytime closures (8 […]
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
Got $29? Here’s where you can fly during Southwest Airlines’ winter sale
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Flyers worried that the high prices of travel are keeping them grounded may have some new options for a low-cost trip. Southwest Airlines is currently having a sale on select flights for as low as $29 for a one-way ticket. For those flying out of Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, […]
Hot Springs community mourns teen that died in School Street shooting
Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.
LRSD: Central High student caught with gun, marijuana on bus
The principal of Little Rock Central High School said a student suspected of having marijuana on a school bus was also found with a gun.
