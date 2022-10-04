ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Events continue despite LITFest cancellation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest was going to highlight several small businesses this weekend— until it was canceled on Tuesday after the city manager terminated their contract with the event promoters. Some of those small business owners have since said that they don't need the festival to still...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Conway, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
KARK

Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock’s first inclusive playground opens

City officials and visitors celebrate the opening of "MacArthur Unlimited," a new inclusive playground in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Kids of all ability levels have a new place to play in Little Rock. City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new inclusive playground in MacArthur Park.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Man#Mental Health
KARK

Collared bear, deer OK to harvest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Arkansas hunters hitting the woods may notice a few deer and bears sporting some new neckwear this fall, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from legally taking that animal. “The collars are part of ongoing research taking place in certain...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Music
arkadelphian.com

Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens

LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
MALVERN, AR
KARK 4 News

I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the work will begin Monday, October 10 with double-lane closures that will be limited between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Daytime closures (8 […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy