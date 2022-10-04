Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police searching for suspect in shooting investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are searching for a man identified as a suspect in a shooting investigation. Police have identified Billy Delasso, 31, as a suspect in a Monday shooting in the 400 block of Warner Lane at around 11:49 p.m. He is described as a white...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois teens arrested after fleeing from shooting scene
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two arrests have been made after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of W. Smith Street. A seven round Shot Spotter alert came in shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday and Peoria Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:16 p.m. Both patrol officers and members of the Special Investigations Division responded to the report.
1470 WMBD
Airport director fondly remembers officer-involved shooting victim
PEORIA, Ill. – He didn’t work directly for Peoria International Airport, but the head of the airport says he had plenty of time to interact over the years with Samuel Richmond. Richmond, 59, is the Peoria man shot and killed by police Monday night, as officers investigated shots...
Peoria police shoot, kill man while responding to alert Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois police fatally shot a man as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology, police said Monday night. The Peoria Police Department said officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. when “upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Body found in Knox County storage unit
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department found a body in a storage unit in Maquon, Il. Friday. According to a Sheriff’s Department press release, deputies were called for a suspicious odor complaint at the storage units located near 3rd and Main Streets at approximately 6 p.m.
25newsnow.com
Two injured in crash involving Peoria Police Department vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people suffered what are being called minor injuries after a two vehicle crash in Peoria Thursday afternoon. Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says it happened just before 3 PM near the intersection of Nebraska and Broadway. Roth says a vehicle was traveling up a hill,...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate three shooting scenes
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are responding to three different shots fired calls in the city’s East Bluff neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers responded around 2:07 P.M. to areas near Archer and California Avenues. In total, between the multiple alerts, 22 rounds were believed...
1470 WMBD
Two injured following crash with PPD squad car
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say two people including a police officer were injured after a vehicle crashed into a squad car Thursday afternoon. Police say it happened just before 3:00 P.M. near Nebraska and Broadway. Officers believe a vehicle travelling up the hill there did not see the...
RELATED PEOPLE
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person hurt in motorcycle crash on Willow Knolls
UPDATE (8:05 p.m.) - City crews have reopened eastbound lanes of West Willow Knolls, at North University Street, after Thursday evening’s motorcycle crash. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Authorities closed down the eastbound lanes of West Willow Knolls Drive at North University Street following a motorcycle crash that left one person hurt.
1470 WMBD
Police: Threat at Limestone H.S. ‘unfounded’
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Police in Bartonville say a threat believed to have been made at Limestone High School turned out to be unfounded. Police don’t say when they become aware of the threat, but said they took it seriously and interviewed “all known parties involved”, and it was determined to be not real.
Central Illinois Proud
Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested for McLean County catalytic converter theft
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.
wcsjnews.com
Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female
A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois teen, man arrested for car theft, gun theft, fleeing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen driver and adult passenger have been arrested after a run-in with police in the 200 block of N. MacArthur Highway early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Police officers observed a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening
Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
Central Illinois Proud
Arson confirmed to be the cause of an early morning fire on West Fremont Street in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A vacant home located near Trewyn Middle School in Peoria, caught fire early Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, of Peoria Fire Department, has confirmed the cause of the flames were Arson. The fire started around 3 a.m., 17 firefighters responded to reports of flames...
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
starvedrock.media
Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant
A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
Comments / 1