Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region. Nobody immediately claimed...
Ukraine news – live: Putin ramps up Crimea bridge security after explosion kills three
Vladimir Putin has ramped up security on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia after it was partly destroyed in a huge explosion which killed three people. With some politicians calling for the Russian president to declare the war in Ukraine a “counterterrorism operation”, he has ordered the FSB security service to tighten security on the bridge – viewed widely as a symbol of Crimea’s annexation – and on the infrastructure supplying electricity and gas to the peninsula.
NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills
South Korea says North Korea has fired two ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days
