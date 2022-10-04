Vladimir Putin has ramped up security on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia after it was partly destroyed in a huge explosion which killed three people. With some politicians calling for the Russian president to declare the war in Ukraine a “counterterrorism operation”, he has ordered the FSB security service to tighten security on the bridge – viewed widely as a symbol of Crimea’s annexation – and on the infrastructure supplying electricity and gas to the peninsula.

EUROPE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO