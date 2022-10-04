Bryson DeChambeau seems to be wary of the Official World Golf Rankings' decision to hold off on giving points to LIV Golf players. "When they keep holding it back, they're going to just keep playing a waiting game where we're going to keep dropping down in the rankings to where our points won't ever matter," DeChambeau said Friday, according to Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner.

