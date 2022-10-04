Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez...
theScore
MLB Saturday best bets: Blue Jays to even series vs. Mariners
Our MLB playoff bets got off to a pretty good start Friday. The Cleveland Guardians - our pick to win their American League wild-card series against the Tampa Bay Rays - claimed victory in the series opener. The Philadelphia Phillies also stole a road win against the St. Louis Cardinals,...
theScore
MLB final stats: Judge falls just short of Triple Crown, Verlander claims ERA title
Here's a look at the American League and National League leaders for the major statistical categories at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season:. Judge finished with 16 more home runs than the next highest MLB player. It's the largest difference in a single season since 1932. National League. Rank...
Phillies look to secure 2-game series win against the Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals meet on Saturday for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
How these Cardinals teammates defied aging curves to become MVP contenders
PITTSBURGH - In a late August game in Cincinnati last season, Nolan Arenado singled to left field and had a few moments to stand around with Joey Votto at first base. He had a question he wanted to ask: What had gotten into Votto, then the Reds' nearly 38-year-old first baseman?
theScore
MLB Friday best bets: Phillies to steal Game 1 in St. Louis
Phillies (-105) @ Cardinals (-115) The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the bump in the series opener against Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. Advantage Philadelphia. Wheeler has dominated since returning to the rotation, allowing just one run over three starts while striking out 15 and walking...
theScore
Top 100 NHL players: 80-61
Leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season, theScore is counting down the top 100 players in the game today, as voted on by our NHL editors. Injuries have been taken into consideration. We'll reveal 20 players every day until the top 20 are unveiled Oct. 11. 100-81 |...
theScore
Royals fire Matheny after 97-loss season
The Kansas City Royals parted ways with manager Mike Matheny, the club announced Wednesday. Pitching coach Cal Eldred will also not return in 2023. Matheny, who had his 2023 option picked up in March, led the Royals to a disappointing 97-loss campaign in a weak American League Central division. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
MLB wild-card series Game 1 takeaways
It was a four-game Friday never seen before in MLB postseason history as the new three-game wild-card series format debuted. Let's break down the biggest takeaways from every Game 1 as four teams got one step closer to the Fall Classic and four others find themselves on the brink of elimination.
theScore
MLB team-by-team end-of-season awards
With the 2022 regular season coming to an end, theScore's MLB editors hand out awards for all 30 MLB clubs:. A tough season in the desert had a couple of shining stars in Walker and Gallen. Walker provided a steady hand at first base and plenty of pop with his team-high 36 homers and .804 OPS. Gallen emerged as a bona fide ace with a dominant campaign that included a franchise-record 42-inning scoreless streak.
theScore
DeChambeau hits out at OWGR: They're 'playing a waiting game'
Bryson DeChambeau seems to be wary of the Official World Golf Rankings' decision to hold off on giving points to LIV Golf players. "When they keep holding it back, they're going to just keep playing a waiting game where we're going to keep dropping down in the rankings to where our points won't ever matter," DeChambeau said Friday, according to Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner.
GOLF・
theScore
MLB best bets: Futures for the postseason
There isn't much better than high-stakes October baseball. Luckily, we're just a day away from all the fun beginning. Let's take a look at a few bets to help you navigate the playoffs. AL pennant winner: Houston Astros (+140) The Astros have the shortest odds to win the AL, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top seed in sight as CF Montreal visit Inter Miami
CF Montreal have their sights set on the top as they visit Inter Miami to close out the 2022 season
MLS・
theScore
5 electrifying players to watch this NHL season
The NHL saw a major uptick in scoring last season, as the league's 3.14 goals per game were its highest since 1995-96. The surge was due in part to the game's biggest stars reaching new heights. As we hope for another offensive outburst in 2022-23, here are five electrifying players who can help make it happen.
theScore
Scherzer pulled early after allowing 4 HRs to Padres in Game 1
New York Mets ace Max Scherzer had the worst start of his playoff career against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the wild-card series Friday. Scherzer surrendered seven earned runs and allowed four home runs over 4 2/3 innings. He was booed off the field after giving up...
Win and you’re in as Crew meet Orlando City
The matchup Sunday between the Columbus Crew and host Orlando City has nine scenarios involving the three teams fighting for
theScore
Oilers cut Jake Virtanen from tryout deal
The Edmonton Oilers released forward Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout agreement on Thursday. Virtanen, 26, put up two assists in six preseason games. The Oilers drew heavy criticism when they brought Virtanen to camp. Virtanen was found not guilty of sexual assault by a jury in late July after...
theScore
MLB final awards: We hand out our hardware
The 2022 regular season is officially over, but before the postseason begins, 15 of theScore's editors handed in their ballots for major end-of-season awards. Ballots include the top five players/managers for each award, with 14 points given for a first-place vote, nine points for a second-place vote, eight points for a third-place vote, and so on. Here are the winners:
theScore
Flames sign Weegar to 8-year, $50M extension
The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Mackenzie Weegar to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $6.25 million. The extension begins in 2023-24. Calgary has now inked both players it obtained in the Matthew Tkachuk trade to eight-year contract extensions, agreeing to a deal with Jonathan Huberdeau in early August. That pact carries a $10.5-million AAV.
theScore
Giants 'fully anticipate' Rodon will opt out of deal
The San Francisco Giants are preparing to search for a starting pitcher this offseason. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said he expects left-hander Carlos Rodon to opt out of the remainder of his contract. "Obviously we fully anticipate Carlos to opt out and that will create an opening...
Comments / 0