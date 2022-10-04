Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on
CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
Mo Salah Closes In On UCL Record By Scoring Landmark Liverpool Goal In Win Over Rangers
Salah scored his 35th Champions League goal for Liverpool in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield.
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Fans all say same thing as Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in stands to watch Liverpool host Rangers in Champions League
FANS were saying the same thing after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the stands at Anfield. The legendary former Manchester United manager was spotted taking his seat in the directors’ box seconds before Liverpool’s Champions League showdown with Rangers. Fergie, of course, grew up in Glasgow and...
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Liverpool vs. Rangers: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways at Anfield on Tuesday night when they host Rangers in the Champions League Group A clash. The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday but will hope to make it a second win in European competition having beaten Ajax last time out.
‘People say things’: Trent Alexander-Arnold responds to critics after aiding Liverpool win
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a brilliant free kick against Rangers in the Champions League to hit back at critics who have commented on his form.The defender has, by his own words, had a “slow start to the season” which saw him dropped from the England squad in the Nations League. But his goal against Rangers, which kick started the Reds’ 2-0 win, has given him belief going forward into the rest of the campaign.”People say things but I come out and perform for the team,” he said post-match. “It’s been a slow start to the season for me but I’m...
Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At All At Manchester United
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not at all happy at the club anymore says new report.
Liverpool vs. Rangers result & highlights as hosts ease to Champions League win
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Liverpool kept their Champions League campaign on track with a much-needed 2-0 win over Rangers. The Reds quickly quickly consigned Saturday's disappointing 3-3 draw with Brighton to the past as they dominated Gio van Bronckhorst's men en route to victory. A comfortable evening got off to...
Juventus looking to continue resurgence at AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — Juventus is back. Maybe. After a run of five matches without a win — including a humiliating loss to Monza in what was the first Serie A victory for the team owned by Silvio Berlusconi — Juventus has won two straight and finally got its Champions League campaign going with a 3-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi rolls back the years with a SUPERB goal... but French champions are held to draw in Champions League clash following own goal from Danilo Pereira
Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica after an own goal by midfielder Danilo Pereira cancelled out Lionel Messi's superb strike in Champions League Group H on Wednesday. The ball glanced off Pereira into the net in the 41st minute after Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos tried to...
Chelsea cruise past Milan to earn first Champions League win
Chelsea earned their first Champions League victory of the season as they cruised to a 3-0 win over AC Milan to move from bottom to second in Champions League Group E at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Premier League side outclassed their Serie A counterparts throughout the encounter and grabbed...
Football rumours: Erling Haaland tops Premier League pay grade
What the papers sayErling Haaland is the highest paid player in the Premier League, according to a report in the Mail. The 22-year-old striker has taken the league by storm since joining Manchester City in the summer and is reportedly on a basic salary similar to other top players. But the paper reports his bonus clauses see his weekly wage surge beyond £850,000.The Mirror reports on speculation that Manchester United will bid for Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is also said to be a target for Real Madrid and Liverpool, but former United player Rio Ferdinand has urged...
WATCH: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tap-in doubles Chelsea’s lead over AC Milan, 2-0!
Two matches in a row with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang!. Reece James’ cross and Fikayo Tomori’s (lame) attempt at cutting it make it easy for the striker, who makes it 2-0 for Chelsea against AC Milan with a routine tap-in (and his customary celebration!).
Wednesday October 5th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Scottish gossip: Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Jurgen Klopp, Liel Abada, Tom Lawrence
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst may switch to a 3-5-2 formation, with 18-year-old Leon King alongside Ben Davies and Connor Goldson, for the Champions League group game at Liverpool. (The Scotsman) Injured Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, a former Celtic youth player, is urging his deputy Kostas Tsimikas to ensure the...
Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?
Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Penalty As Liverpool Go Two Up Against Rangers
Watch the Egyptian King's penalty double Liverpool's lead against Rangers in the Champions League after Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick.
Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners
Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
