ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
County
Lee County, FL
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#San Carlos#Fla
WINKNEWS.com

At least 600 poles replaced in Cape Coral by LCEC

Cape Coral city leaders deliver an update on Hurricane Ian recovery. During a news conference on Friday, the city said that they are 100% back online with water and sewer, and a precautionary boil water notice is still in place for the city. The Department of Health has to conduct...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Click10.com

Aerial tour of Sanibel shows Hurricane Ian’s devastation

SANIBEL, Fla. – Local 10 News got an aerial tour of Sanibel and Captiva islands Friday, as residents continued to clean up from the utter devastation left behind from Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia up in its helicopter. The...
SANIBEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy