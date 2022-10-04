ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities working 18-wheeler rollover at U.S. 59 and SH 185

By James Munoz
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are working an 18-wheeler tractor/trailer rollover at U.S. 59, south of SH 185. The northbound land is currently closed. The VCSO issued the alert at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday.

Multiple first responders are on the scene. Drivers should slow down in the area and use caution.

At 6:30 p.m. the VCSO reported southbound traffic was shut down in the 1800 block of HWY 59 due to a traffic crash. The alert warns drivers to avoid the area and drive with caution.

Meals on Wheels Victoria has reached a big milestone in meal deliveries

VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels daily mission is to deliver meals to those in the Victoria area that are in need. Officials with Meals on Wheels tell us that serving those in need before, during, and after the pandemic, made the daily meal count rise to unprecedented levels. In fact, Meals on Wheels Victoria has now passed the 100,000 meals delivered.
Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State. Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.
GILL: 'Until we get a break upstream, we still want to conserve'

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria remains under Stage III of its drought contingency plan and reminds residents to continue to converse water. At the Oct. 3 City Council Meeting, Public Works Director Ken Gill stated the City currently relies on its water reserves and alternate water permits to meet demand due to low flow on the Guadalupe River.
City of Cuero celebrates community member Mrs. Allonia Earnestine Kitchen's 100th birthday

CUERO, Texas – October 8 is now known as Allonia Earnestine Kitchen day in Cuero, that's because Mrs. Kitchen turns 100 this Saturday, October 8. Mrs. Kitchen was joined by family members from all over Texas, some even coming from as far as Massachusetts to witness the mayor of Cuero, Sara Post Meyer, announce the proclamation that recognizes her 100 birthday.
Student accused of taking an unloaded gun to JR Elementary Friday

PORT LAVACA, Texas – A student carried an unloaded gun into Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School's campus Friday. School staff and administration reported and handled the situation with Calhoun County ISD Police Department. The school removed the student from the campus, and the school has not received any additional threats. Though the situation failed to escalate, any weapon on campus breaks...
41-year-old woman charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Lauren Kaffie VICTORIA, Texas – A 41-year-old woman is held without bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Victoria Police Department arrested Lauren Kaffie Saturday around 1 p.m. outside a house in the 600 block of Santa Rosa St. Kaffie was wanted on an outstanding warrant on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges. Victoria...
A word from Victoria I.S.D. Superintendent Quintin Shepherd

The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. There are many types of boards, and not all serve the same purpose. I'm not talking about goals, of course not all boards have the same goals. I am talking about what it means to be on that board. What is the purpose of the board itself? Not a question of the purpose of the organization it serves, but the purpose of the board? Sometimes, you might find yourself as part of a social board. These boards have meetings and agendas, and there is a distinct focus on socializing as part of the board meeting. At the opposite end of the spectrum are the corporate boards or working boards. The further a board is to the corporate experience, there is typically less focus there on socializing because there is much work to be done. Nearly all boards are somewhere on this continuum with some work and some socializing, but usually a board will lean one way or the other. Many of you have probably served on a board at some point in your life, whether a PTO board, civic board, social cause board, educational board, or church board to name but a few. Think back on some of those experiences and you'll quickly be able to recall whether these felt more social or working. Let me be clear, one is not better than the other. I couldn't care less about judging one as good and the other as bad. I think the better way to frame the question is to ask, "what does it do?" The work of the board serves a function. That is the answer to what does it do? If the function is to bring like-minded people together to socialize in a safe and friendly environment, it allows for creative conversations, idea generation, and networking. That is an important function that needs to occur through socializing. However, if the function is to make something happen and outcome driven, this also answers the question of "what does it do"?
Killer lands back behind bars

Shawn Keith Fey, who was convicted of the 1996 slashing murder of Port Aransas hotelier Michael O'Bannon Robert, has returned to prison after violating his parole by engaging in illegal drug activity. Fey, 55, is incarcerated in the Garza West Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDJC) in Beeville. A felony-controlled substance conviction on May 25 of possession […]
Law enforcement encourage residents to check gate locks for suspicious activity

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas – Local law enforcement have encouraged residents to check gates for any suspicious activity following a series of pursuits in the area. On Tuesday night, the Operation Lone Star Taskforce member agencies assisted Live Oak County Sheriff's Office and DPS as a series of pursuits came to an end in Live Oak County.
'Bee the Change': Beeville community rallies around bullied junior high student

BEEVILLE, Texas — The video is very hard to watch. It shows a boy seemingly minding his business at school and a bully harassing him and hitting him in the face. After the video was widely shared on social media, the community rallied around the junior high student. Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Willow quickly put together a float for Jayden to ride in during the Western Week Parade that was scheduled for the weekend after the incident happened.
