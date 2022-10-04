TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities working 18-wheeler rollover at U.S. 59 and SH 185

The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. There are many types of boards, and not all serve the same purpose. I’m not talking about goals, of course not all boards have the same goals. I am talking about what it means to be on that board. What is the purpose of the board itself? Not a question of the purpose of the organization it serves, but the purpose of the board? Sometimes, you might find yourself as part of a social board. These boards have meetings and agendas, and there is a distinct focus on socializing as part of the board meeting. At the opposite end of the spectrum are the corporate boards or working boards. The further a board is to the corporate experience, there is typically less focus there on socializing because there is much work to be done. Nearly all boards are somewhere on this continuum with some work and some socializing, but usually a board will lean one way or the other. Many of you have probably served on a board at some point in your life, whether a PTO board, civic board, social cause board, educational board, or church board to name but a few. Think back on some of those experiences and you’ll quickly be able to recall whether these felt more social or working. Let me be clear, one is not better than the other. I couldn’t care less about judging one as good and the other as bad. I think the better way to frame the question is to ask, “what does it do?” The work of the board serves a function. That is the answer to what does it do? If the function is to bring like-minded people together to socialize in a safe and friendly environment, it allows for creative conversations, idea generation, and networking. That is an important function that needs to occur through socializing. However, if the function is to make something happen and outcome driven, this also answers the question of “what does it do”?

VICTORIA, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO