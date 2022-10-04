TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities working 18-wheeler rollover at U.S. 59 and SH 185
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office said authorities are working an 18-wheeler tractor/trailer rollover at U.S. 59, south of SH 185. The northbound land is currently closed. The VCSO issued the alert at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday.
Multiple first responders are on the scene. Drivers should slow down in the area and use caution.
At 6:30 p.m. the VCSO reported southbound traffic was shut down in the 1800 block of HWY 59 due to a traffic crash. The alert warns drivers to avoid the area and drive with caution.
