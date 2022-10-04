Read full article on original website
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Changing dry cleaning for good! Tide Cleaners celebrates a new location in Austin
Fast, convenient, and kind to the environment, Tide Cleaners has a new location in Austin. Trevor Scott stopped by to learn how they're making it easy to care for your clothes. The new Texas stores, located in Austin and Round Rock, will host public grand opening events on October 7...
Eater
Far South Austin Bar Indian Roller Is Closing
Far south Austin bar Indian Roller is closing in October. The last day of service for the 10006 Menchaca Road bar is on Saturday, October 22. The Instagram post announcing the shutter shares that the bar is looking for a like-business to take over the property, with the goal of something “that keeps the Austin dream alive and [will] keep the [sic] south Austin weird, unique, and soulful.” Eater has reached out for more information.
CBS Austin
Weekend one of Austin City Limits Musical Festival kicks off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Musical Festival officially kicks off on Friday with gates opening at noon and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Thousands of fans are anticipated to attend this weekend and next weekend’s performances at the heart of Austin at Zilker Metropolitan Park.
Eater
Trendy Chicago Convenience Store Chain Foxtrot Is Opening Four Austin Markets
Foxtrot — the Chicago-based trendy curated convenience store chain and delivery service — is expanding into Austin, with four new storefronts planned by early 2023. The Austin stores will carry the usual Foxtrot offerings from independent and national companies, with a bunch of Austin brands. The company has long carried products from Austin-based Kosmic Kombucha and Siete Foods. Now, with this expansion into the city, customers can expect even more locally sourced goods from brands, including Lick Honest Ice Creams, Chop Chop, Bakery Cloud Nine, Pinthouse Brewing, and St. Elmo Brewing Company. Other items will include coffee, seasonal drinks, smoothies, prepared foods, beers, wines, and everyday essentials.
kut.org
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
CBS Austin
Cutting back on alcohol? Here's 7 Austin spots that made Yelp's Top 20 for its mocktails
AUSTIN, Texas — The new "Dry January" in October is becoming a trend and celebrities like Joe Rogan and Juliet Lewis are praising it. "Sober October" is about cutting back on alcohol for 31 days. According to a Very Well Health study, quitting alcohol or limiting its intake can improve blood pressure and insulin resistance.
Eater
New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: October 7-9
Outgrown trick-or-treating? Discover the best ways to celebrate Halloween in the city as an adult. From the Museum of I-Scream (where you’ll get more treat than trick) to an old-time séance, there are more than enough ways to kick off this year’s spooky season. 2 / Get...
CBS Austin
Roads close ahead of thousands attending ACL Weekend 1
AUSTIN, Texas — Michael Soto is skilled at cutting hair and keeping his clients at the Barton Springs Tiny Barbershop in good spirits. “I've been cutting hair since 2010, owning my business since 2014,” said Soto, “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”. This week, he’s...
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Fall Festivals To Experience In Austin (2022)
The fourth largest city in Texas and the fourteenth largest in the United States, Austin consistently appears on lists of the best cities to move to and places to retire. Austin still celebrates its quirkiness with its “Keep Austin Weird” theme and supports vibrant arts, film, and music styles. Austin is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of festivals and events. Here are the details of nine of my favorite events and places to stay and eat.
austinot.com
Best restaurants near Zilker Park – 10 places to eat Barbecue, Tex-Mex, Italian, Asian food & more!
Whether it’s swimming in Barton Springs, or running one of the many trails, or enjoying the iconic Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, Zilker Park in Austin, is renowned for its array of outdoor activities, big and fun events, festivals, and so much more! With so many activities awaiting locals and tourists of the city, it is inevitable that you’d start looking for places to eat near Zilker park.
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
CBS Austin
Some Austin restaurants reducing hours due to staffing shortages
More Austin restaurants are reducing their hours or permanently shutting their doors due to staffing shortages. Friday, Baby Greens closed their location in Northwest Austin at Hwy 183 and Braker Lane due to staffing strains. Two weeks ago, Tamale House East crossed Thursday off their list of operating hours. They’re...
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
Here Are 6 Horror Movies You Might Not Know Were Filmed In Texas
Did you know these horror movies were filmed in Texas?
cw39.com
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
CBS Austin
#TBT: Fred Cantú aka 'Uncle Fred' celebrates 50 years on-air in Austin & Rio Grande Valley
For Fred Cantú, Austin was supposed to be a stop in his broadcasting career. "I never expected it to last this long," said Cantú. "It's been quite the ride." It's a ride that began in the Rio Grande Valley. "Broadcasting is always something that I wanted to do,...
Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown
Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
Low-Cost Airline Launches Nonstop Route From Texas To Vacation Hotspot
Two Texas airports are offering this new nonstop service.
