Another Minnesota 3rd party US House candidate dies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paula Overby, a third-party candidate in Minnesota’s hotly contested 2nd Congressional District, died Wednesday, her family said. Her son, Tyler Overby, said the 68-year-old died of complications from heart valve trouble after being hospitalized for the past two weeks. Overby was a candidate for Legal...
Minnesota congressional candidate Paula Overby dies
Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now candidate for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District, died Wednesday. Overby’s son Tyler told MPR News she had a heart valve problem and had been hospitalized for the past two weeks, but that he had expected her to recover. Overby has run for...
Who would serve in a Scott Jensen administration?
The last time Minnesotans elected a Republican governor, Apple had yet to release the original iPhone. Tim Pawlenty was the last Republican governor, and he left in 2011. Many of his senior advisors have since retired or cashed in on their government service by becoming lobbyists and consultants. If Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen […] The post Who would serve in a Scott Jensen administration? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Attorney General: Candidates display contrast in priorities
When our editorial board members sought to define four issues that dominate our readers’ concerns, we quickly agreed violent crime, policing issues and drug trafficking had to be on our list. And while these issues intertwine with almost every elected office, they converge in the Office of the Attorney General, the state’s chief legal officer. The office provides legal representation to over 100 state agencies, boards and commissions and represents Minnesota in state and federal court and administrative hearings. While these responsibilities are vast, our...
Minn. Supreme Court orders Ramsey County to send corrected ballots after listing dead GOP candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After Ramsey County printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position, Minnesota's highest court has ordered new ballots be printed. The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. Peterson died in August, and the Republican Party says it submitted a certificate of nomination and affidavit confirming Hesselgrave as the replacement candidate late that month. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County. The issue was...
Jensen blasted for comments on school litterboxes for "furries"
(Hutchinson MN-) Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a false rumor that there are litter boxes in some Minnesota schools for so-called "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits and attend conventions. Jensen said at a recent campaign stop in Hutchinson:
Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again
MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
MnDOC Touts Hiring of Formerly Incarcerated
The Minnesota Department of Corrections (MnDOC) issued a News Release today saying when employers hire former prisoners they are "contributing to community safety." The DOC says, "Stable, meaningful employment following incarceration reduces reoffending and improves community safety." The News Release goes on to state, "Former incarerated people are among the...
Minnesota lacked fraud evidence vs Feeding Our Future before FBI got involved
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One thing was missing in Minnesota's months-long legal battle against Feeding Our Future: specific evidence of fraud presented to a judge. The FBI later did what the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota attorney general's office did not, producing an avalanche of evidence that has resulted in 49 indictments in what federal prosecutors consider the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the country. The feds say at least $250 million meant to feed low-income kids was stolen.
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett won't commit to accepting election result
Source: Kim Crockett for Secretary of State, Facebook. Republican Kim Crockett, who is challenging Democrat Steve Simon to become Secretary of State – responsible for overseeing Minnesota's elections, will not commit to accepting the results of next month's mid-terms. In a debate on WCCO Radio at the weekend, Crockett...
Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region
Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
Crockett won’t say she’ll accept election results
The Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state Kim Crockett wouldn’t say Sunday whether she would accept the results of the 2022 election and that too often incumbent DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon has been willing to trade making voting convenient for ensuring that results are accurate. Crockett’s...
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
Fears, frustration mount as Minnesota’s long-term care staffing crisis deepens
Minnesota’s long-term care industry has long struggled with staff shortages. But after two years of COVID-19, the industry is reeling and a hard reality is beginning to take a toll on the residents of these facilities and their families. The pandemic has crippled the industry’s ability to recruit and...
Scott Jensen repeats debunked claim about litter boxes in schools
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen recently repeated a false claim that schools are allowing children to use litter boxes instead of bathrooms if they identify as "furry." Jensen made the comments while speaking at a campaign event in September. In video posted...
Minnesota State Patrol's 30x30 initiative
Minnesota State Patrol made a pledge to increase the number of female troopers and support staff by 30% in the year 2030.Learn more about 30x30 here.
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
Ellison sues Fleet Farm, alleging 'illegal and negligent' gun sales to straw buyers
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Fleet Farm, alleging the firearms detailer repeatedly sold firearms to straw purchasers in Minnesota. An illustration included in the lawsuit details the firearms Fleet Farm allegedly sold to Jerome Horton in 2021. (Hennepin County District Court). Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) spent time during the week investigating a waterfowl-hunting trespass complaint. The remainder of the week was spent training. Huener was at Camp Ripley for training while COC Hams attended training in Arden Hills. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) spent time checking anglers on the Rainy River,...
