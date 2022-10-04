ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors

Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone

The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
MALONE, NY
Colchester Sun

The history Chapin Orchard holds and the future its current growing is leading to

ESSEX TOWN — “How does a novice buy an apple orchard?” This is the question Phil and Helen Murdock asked themselves before they decided to purchase Chapin Orchard in Essex two decades ago. Phil’s initial inexperience in operating an orchard is now imperceptible. Following him around the...
Middlebury Campus

Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks

On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing person case dating back 16 years may finally have been solved. A team of divers on Wednesday discovered the missing man’s truck at the bottom of the Winooski River. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield....
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges

CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
High School Football PRO

Rutland, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans football team will have a game with Rutland High School on October 07, 2022, 16:00:00.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
miltonindependent.com

‘Almost impossible:’ Hope for 2023 Hourglass construction gone, VTrans official says 2024

A Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) official said complete construction of Milton's hourglass project by the end of 2023 is "almost impossible." At the Milton selectboard's Oct. 3 meeting, VTrans project engineer Ken Robie echoed previous murmurings at selectboard meetings: construction on the hourglass project will most likely have to wait until 2024.
MILTON, VT
Middlebury Campus

Middlebury hosts first Fall Festival and Car Show

The inaugural Middlebury Fall Festival and Car Show is coming to town on Sunday, Oct. 16. Situated in the Triangle Park area of downtown Middlebury, the festival will feature live music, 75 antique cars and the opportunity for attendees to buy food and products from small vendors. The event will...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Police investigating North Country homicide

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. Police were called to the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in the village of Malone at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible homicide. They say their investigation is still in the early stages but there is...
MALONE, NY

