Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters
Reports of an incident during the Vermont Pride Parade on Sept. 18 circulated online, bringing attention to a gay man’s campaign against the transgender community. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont LGBTQ+ groups contend with anti-trans protesters.
mynbc5.com
Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors
Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: this $414,000 home in Milton sits on a large plot of land and has mountain views
This $414,000 property in Milton has lots of potential, since it includes various other buildings suitable for a farm, compound or other purpose. The main building, a 1971 ranch, has solar panels and a first floor bedroom. There is also a old sugar shack on the property. Bedrooms: 1. Bathrooms:...
Colchester Sun
The history Chapin Orchard holds and the future its current growing is leading to
ESSEX TOWN — “How does a novice buy an apple orchard?” This is the question Phil and Helen Murdock asked themselves before they decided to purchase Chapin Orchard in Essex two decades ago. Phil’s initial inexperience in operating an orchard is now imperceptible. Following him around the...
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
Middlebury Campus
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
WCAX
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing person case dating back 16 years may finally have been solved. A team of divers on Wednesday discovered the missing man’s truck at the bottom of the Winooski River. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield....
vermontbiz.com
VSP concludes search operations in Winooski River connected to Donald Messier missing-persons case
VSP divers and a dredging firm work to remove a vehicle from the Winooski River in Waterbury on Thursday. The vehicle located belonged to Donald Messier, who was reported missing in 2006. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont State Police has concluded operations in and around the Winooski River...
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges
CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
mynbc5.com
Vermont residents learn Florida home is damaged days after Hurricane Ian's landfall
MILTON, Vt. — A Vermont couple is starting to learn the extent of the damage caused to their Pine Island, Florida, home after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwestern part of the state five days ago. Laurie Adams moved to the island, in a neighborhood called St. James...
A Journalist Is Felled By the Waterbury Adventure Challenge
I was stuck in my own personal Waterbury roundabout — endlessly circling the town offices inside and out — when a public servant extraordinaire came to my rescue. William Shepeluk, Waterbury's municipal manager, led me to the second clue of the Waterbury Adventure Challenge. The game, which costs...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington to close
The restaurant will stop serving its takes on Mexican classics and its breakfast dishes after Thanksgiving. Read the story on VTDigger here: Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington to close.
Rutland, October 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WCAX
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
miltonindependent.com
‘Almost impossible:’ Hope for 2023 Hourglass construction gone, VTrans official says 2024
A Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) official said complete construction of Milton's hourglass project by the end of 2023 is "almost impossible." At the Milton selectboard's Oct. 3 meeting, VTrans project engineer Ken Robie echoed previous murmurings at selectboard meetings: construction on the hourglass project will most likely have to wait until 2024.
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury hosts first Fall Festival and Car Show
The inaugural Middlebury Fall Festival and Car Show is coming to town on Sunday, Oct. 16. Situated in the Triangle Park area of downtown Middlebury, the festival will feature live music, 75 antique cars and the opportunity for attendees to buy food and products from small vendors. The event will...
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
WCAX
Police investigating North Country homicide
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. Police were called to the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in the village of Malone at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a possible homicide. They say their investigation is still in the early stages but there is...
