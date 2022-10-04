Read full article on original website
Houston Trial Attorney Marianne Robak Joins Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton
HOUSTON, TX—Business and commercial trial attorney Marianne Robak has joined Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, as a partner in the firm’s Houston office. Ms. Robak’s practice focuses on resolving business disputes and uncovering corporate fraud in federal and state courts and in arbitration. She represents businesses, oil and gas companies, banks, real estate investors, trusts, and individuals on matters including breach of contract, mineral rights matters, fraudulent transfer, partnership disputes, bank fraud, and trade secret violations.
Bradley Adds Litigation Associate Charles L. Sharman to Houston Office
HOUSTON, TX—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Charles L. Sharman has joined the firm as a litigation associate in the Houston office. Mr. Sharman focuses his practice on commercial litigation and regularly advises clients on breach of contract claims, as well as various tort claims, including tortious interference, fraud and fraudulent inducement, breach of fiduciary duties and negligence, and gross negligence. He also provides strategic counsel on oil and gas disputes, construction disputes and catastrophic personal injury disputes.
Weil Adds Corporate Associate Anand Gandhi in Dallas
DALLAS, TX—Anand Gandhi has joined international law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as a Dallas-based associate in the Firm’s Corporate Department, where his practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A)-related transactions. Before joining Weil, Anand most recently served as senior counsel at Acorns, a financial technology company...
William Keane Elected Regent of the American College of Trial Lawyers
SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Northern California legal powerhouse Farella Braun + Martel is proud to announce that Partner William P. Keane has been elected to the American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL) Board of Regents to serve Region 2 (California-Northern, Nevada) for a four-year term beginning September 2022. Keane became an ACTL Fellow in 2010.
Fennemore Continues California Expansion With New Orange County Office
ORANGE COUNTY, CA—Fennemore today announced that it is continuing its strategic expansion in California with the addition of lawyers and legal professionals from Rynn & Janowsky, LLP, one of the most highly regarded agribusiness firms in the Western U.S. Fennemore’s new office in Orange County becomes its fifteenth in the U.S., and ninth in the Golden State—further strengthening its service offerings, particularly in the areas of agriculture, employment law, and business and finance.
CZ Law Sets New Precedent For California Consumer Protection Cases Through Successful Class Action Appeal
LOS ANGELES, CA—The trial law firm Carpenter & Zuckerman (CZ Law) recently won two appeals in a class action lawsuit against Polaris, Inc. with major implications on the future of California consumer protection cases in federal courts. On September 29, 2022, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena...
Governor Walz Appoints Benjamin Wilcox to Fill Eighth Judicial District Vacancy
MINNEAPOLIS, MN—On October 3rd, Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Benjamin Wilcox as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Eighth Judicial District. Wilcox will be replacing the Honorable Charles C. Glasrud and will be chambered in Morris in Stevens County. Benjamin Wilcox is a partner at Wilcox Law...
Governor Lamont Appoints Leander Dolphin to Judicial Selection Commission; Selected As Chairperson
HARTFORD, CT—Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has appointed Leander A. Dolphin of Hartford to serve as a member of the Connecticut Judicial Selection Commission. The commission is the state body responsible for seeking and recommending to the governor qualified candidates for nomination as judges for the Superior Court, Appellate Court, and Supreme Court. It also evaluates incumbent judges who seek reappointment and forwards to the governor the names of those judges recommended for reappointment. When selecting nominees to serve as judges, state laws require the governor to select only those individuals whose names are on the list of qualified candidates approved by the Judicial Selection Commission.
