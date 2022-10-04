ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Houston Trial Attorney Marianne Robak Joins Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton

HOUSTON, TX—Business and commercial trial attorney Marianne Robak has joined Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, as a partner in the firm’s Houston office. Ms. Robak’s practice focuses on resolving business disputes and uncovering corporate fraud in federal and state courts and in arbitration. She represents businesses, oil and gas companies, banks, real estate investors, trusts, and individuals on matters including breach of contract, mineral rights matters, fraudulent transfer, partnership disputes, bank fraud, and trade secret violations.
HOUSTON, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Bradley Adds Litigation Associate Charles L. Sharman to Houston Office

HOUSTON, TX—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Charles L. Sharman has joined the firm as a litigation associate in the Houston office. Mr. Sharman focuses his practice on commercial litigation and regularly advises clients on breach of contract claims, as well as various tort claims, including tortious interference, fraud and fraudulent inducement, breach of fiduciary duties and negligence, and gross negligence. He also provides strategic counsel on oil and gas disputes, construction disputes and catastrophic personal injury disputes.
HOUSTON, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Weil Adds Corporate Associate Anand Gandhi in Dallas

DALLAS, TX—Anand Gandhi has joined international law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as a Dallas-based associate in the Firm’s Corporate Department, where his practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A)-related transactions. Before joining Weil, Anand most recently served as senior counsel at Acorns, a financial technology company...
DALLAS, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

William Keane Elected Regent of the American College of Trial Lawyers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Northern California legal powerhouse Farella Braun + Martel is proud to announce that Partner William P. Keane has been elected to the American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL) Board of Regents to serve Region 2 (California-Northern, Nevada) for a four-year term beginning September 2022. Keane became an ACTL Fellow in 2010.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Business
Houston, TX
Government
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Fennemore Continues California Expansion With New Orange County Office

ORANGE COUNTY, CA—Fennemore today announced that it is continuing its strategic expansion in California with the addition of lawyers and legal professionals from Rynn & Janowsky, LLP, one of the most highly regarded agribusiness firms in the Western U.S. Fennemore’s new office in Orange County becomes its fifteenth in the U.S., and ninth in the Golden State—further strengthening its service offerings, particularly in the areas of agriculture, employment law, and business and finance.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Governor Lamont Appoints Leander Dolphin to Judicial Selection Commission; Selected As Chairperson

HARTFORD, CT—Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has appointed Leander A. Dolphin of Hartford to serve as a member of the Connecticut Judicial Selection Commission. The commission is the state body responsible for seeking and recommending to the governor qualified candidates for nomination as judges for the Superior Court, Appellate Court, and Supreme Court. It also evaluates incumbent judges who seek reappointment and forwards to the governor the names of those judges recommended for reappointment. When selecting nominees to serve as judges, state laws require the governor to select only those individuals whose names are on the list of qualified candidates approved by the Judicial Selection Commission.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy