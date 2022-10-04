Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
William Keane Elected Regent of the American College of Trial Lawyers
SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Northern California legal powerhouse Farella Braun + Martel is proud to announce that Partner William P. Keane has been elected to the American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL) Board of Regents to serve Region 2 (California-Northern, Nevada) for a four-year term beginning September 2022. Keane became an ACTL Fellow in 2010.
Connecticut NAACP launches program to help those formerly incarcerated
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut chapter of the NAACP is on a mission here in Connecticut with its One Million Jobs Campaign. "What we're trying to do is create real opportunities, meaning the NAACP, for individuals to get up, get on track, and get back engaged and getting their lives back on track," said Scot X. Esdaile, CT NAACP President.
State employee unions take pandemic pay to arbitration
State employee unions announced they will go to arbitration over $35 million in bonus pay set aside for frontline state workers. The post State employee unions take pandemic pay to arbitration appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
CT labor board orders Bridgeport schools to rehire laid off union employees
BRIDGEPORT — The state labor board has ordered the city to rehire three unionized school district employees who the board ruled were illegally laid off and replaced by non-union workers. The 16-page ruling from the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations, which was issued last month, came nearly two...
CT child care workers will get $1,000 bonuses, Lamont announces
Legislators say they approved $70 million for ongoing raises for 'long-term change,' not for one-time payments to child care workers.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Democrats Label GOP Secretary of the State Candidate an ‘Election Denier’
Connecticut Democrats sought to draw a clear line Tuesday between Stephanie Thomas, their candidate for secretary of the state, and Republican nominee Dominic Rapini, who they cast as an election denier and danger to the voting rights of residents. Thomas, a state representative from Norwalk, headlined a chilly morning press...
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
stamfordplus.com
Governor Lamont directs flags to half-staff Sunday for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an observance honoring the sacrifices of firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The nationwide recognition occurs annually during Fire Prevention Week.
With tight midterms predicted, political ads in Connecticut won’t stop soon
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tired of political ads? Experts predict they won’t stop anytime soon. The ads are likely to run until Election Day, according to Erika Franklin-Fowler, a professor with the Wesleyan Media Project. “What you’re seeing is just a sheer, like a real, quantifiable indicator that these races are hotly contested,” she said. […]
Register Citizen
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
Lamont directs flags to half-staff Sunday to honor fallen firefighters in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced that all flags should be directed to half-staff on Sunday to honor fallen firefighters in Connecticut. Flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9, in recognition of the National Firefighters Memorial Service, an observation of firefighters who died in the line of […]
NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan responds against voting ad directed at Black men
Greater Springfield NAACP President Bishop Tablert Swan is speaking up against an ad directed at black men and which is intended to encourage voting.
NBC Connecticut
Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program
Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
NewsTimes
Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
Hill Pushes Back On New 194-Apt Plan
A California-based developer plans to knock down six industrial buildings and two houses on Congress and Davenport Avenues and build a 194-unit luxury apartment complex in their stead — prompting pushback from Hill residents concerned about rising rents. Dozens of Hill residents filled John C. Daniels School cafeteria for...
Amid bleak reports, Stefanowski says CT’s economy is broken
The gubernatorial candidate is campaigning on a plan to fix Connecticut's economy. But first, he has to convince voters it’s broken.
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Register Citizen
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
