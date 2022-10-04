Read full article on original website
Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027
Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's how Southern Union went from 51 students to 4,400 students in 100 years
Southern Union State Community College is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was formed in 1922 in Wadley, Ala., by the Southern Christian Convention of Congregational Christian Churches, under the name Bethlehem College. Today, it has an enrollment of about 4,400 students, an 8% increase after the two-year decline that was...
Opelika-Auburn News
One class, double credit: Local high schools team up with Southern Union for dual enrollment
Local high schools participate in dual enrollment programs with Southern Union and say it’s a great partnership. Opelika High School has offered dual enrollment classes at Southern Union since 2009. Katie Murray, the secondary curriculum coordinator and career tech director at OHS, works closely with the college to come...
opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Schools Board Appoints Member to District 7 Seat
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Schools Board of Education appointed Napoleon “Sonny” Stringer to the District 7 seat Thursday, Oct. 6, by a majority 4-to-2 vote from the board members. The seat was left vacant due to the passing of previous District 7 seat holder, Brian...
Opelika-Auburn News
Shackett and Southern Union tailor-make programs with the local job market in mind
In the past 100 years, industries have changed, companies have changed and jobs have changed. As Southern Union State Community College celebrates its 100th anniversary, the school remains a key factor in the region's workforce development and economic growth because it's been willing to add new degrees and certification programs.
Opelika-Auburn News
Southern Union has strong pipeline to Auburn University
The vast majority of students at Southern Union State Community College who are pursuing a four-year degree transfer to Auburn University, according to Southern Union President Todd Shackett. Likewise, Norman Godwin, associate provost for academic affairs at Auburn University, said the university receives more transfer students from Southern Union than...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here are students past and present who found Southern Union to be a great fit
Former and current students of Southern Union said they chose the community college because of its affordability and the opportunities it provides. The college offers small class sizes where students can build relationships with instructors and establish connections for their next step in life. Trent Meigs, 23, is a Southern...
WSFA
ASU homecoming game to bring big economic boost to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the Alabama State University homecoming game just days away, we may see more visitors in Montgomery. ASU’s homecoming game against Jackson State University has already sold out. “They’re anticipating over 27,700 attendees at the game,” said Ron Simmons of the Montgomery Area Chamber of...
CSU to let Columbus Tech students, staff, families use recreation center at low rate
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University (CSU) and Columbus Technical College (CTC) recently signed an agreement that will provide CTC students, staff and their families membership access to CSU’s Student Recreation Center and Intramural Sports programs, according to a CTC press release. These people can now become members of the recreation center for $8 […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Officials Reveal “Downtown Plan”
The Montgomery Chamber, along with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission launched a draft of the new intentional development plan for downtown. The Chamber says they have leveraged and aligned unique resources to embark on a new journey. They are calling it a new strategic, visionary plan...
opelikaobserver.com
Bureau Celebrates Graduates of Opelika DRC Lite Program
OPELIKA — On Friday, Sept. 23, seven participants from the Opelika Day Reporting Center Lite graduated from the program, celebrated by a commencement ceremony at Southern Union State Community College. After a processional, Opelika DRC Lite Administrator Robert Pritchett and DRC Lite District Manager Chris Causey acknowledged all guests...
Opelika-Auburn News
Letters to the editor: Mayors of Auburn and Opelika find talk of unionizing GE Aviation 'distressing'
In the 1950s, over 50% of American workers were unionized. Today, the percentage of American workers who are unionized is approximately 10 percent. The numbers for just the private sector are even less at approximately 6 percent. The public sector which was hardly unionized in 1950 now has a third of its workers unionized.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hidden Lakes subdivision in Opelika looks to add two more sections to the neighborhood
The Hidden Lakes subdivision in Opelika will soon be adding a west and north section of the neighborhood, which will add at least 300 more homes to the city. The original subdivision held its grand opening in October 2021 and currently has about 197 homesites, including future construction and move-in ready homes.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn seeks Associate Athletic Director of NIL, retains firm for search
As Auburn continues its search for a new athletics director, the school is also hiring an administrator meant to oversee NIL operations — and has hired a firm for the search. TurnkeyZRG, a professional sports and entertainment search firm, is accepting applications on behalf of Auburn for an Associate...
Opelika-Auburn News
Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers
In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers. Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.
WTVM
Opelika City Council approves of medical marijuana dispensary sites
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A medical marijuana dispensary may appear in Opelika as soon as next year. Last year the state of Alabama became the 37th in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. Today I spoke with Opelika city leaders to learn what the previous night’s vote meant for the city.
WSFA
ASU or JSU? Alum of both says he has no conflict ahead of homecoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is going to be a huge weekend for alumni of Alabama State and Jackson State. But for one Montgomery resident, this game will be extra special because his is a graduate of both schools. “When ASU is playing anybody else, I am a big fan,”...
WSFA
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a single-vehicle crash in Macon County. Officials said the crash happened Thursday on County Road 13, shortly after Marshall finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station. Marshall is...
Columbus Police Department participating in National Faith & Blue Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) plans to host four local events as part of the 2022 National Faith & Blue Weekend, “one of the largest police-community outreach events,” according to a press release from the CPD. They will take place from Friday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 10. This will be National […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Mary Belk: Remembering things the way they were
When I plunge deeply into my memories, I sometimes find myself dawdling along uneven Auburn sidewalks. It’s 1954, and I’m standing in front of Tiger Theater, a dime for the Lone Ranger movie clutched in my fist. Or, I might be in Herbert Music listening to a stack of 45s, or moseying along the aisles of Crest 5 & 10 Cent Store.
