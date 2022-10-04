ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027

Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's how Southern Union went from 51 students to 4,400 students in 100 years

Southern Union State Community College is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It was formed in 1922 in Wadley, Ala., by the Southern Christian Convention of Congregational Christian Churches, under the name Bethlehem College. Today, it has an enrollment of about 4,400 students, an 8% increase after the two-year decline that was...
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Lee County Schools Board Appoints Member to District 7 Seat

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Schools Board of Education appointed Napoleon “Sonny” Stringer to the District 7 seat Thursday, Oct. 6, by a majority 4-to-2 vote from the board members. The seat was left vacant due to the passing of previous District 7 seat holder, Brian...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Education
Opelika-Auburn News

Shackett and Southern Union tailor-make programs with the local job market in mind

In the past 100 years, industries have changed, companies have changed and jobs have changed. As Southern Union State Community College celebrates its 100th anniversary, the school remains a key factor in the region's workforce development and economic growth because it's been willing to add new degrees and certification programs.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Southern Union has strong pipeline to Auburn University

The vast majority of students at Southern Union State Community College who are pursuing a four-year degree transfer to Auburn University, according to Southern Union President Todd Shackett. Likewise, Norman Godwin, associate provost for academic affairs at Auburn University, said the university receives more transfer students from Southern Union than...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here are students past and present who found Southern Union to be a great fit

Former and current students of Southern Union said they chose the community college because of its affordability and the opportunities it provides. The college offers small class sizes where students can build relationships with instructors and establish connections for their next step in life. Trent Meigs, 23, is a Southern...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

ASU homecoming game to bring big economic boost to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the Alabama State University homecoming game just days away, we may see more visitors in Montgomery. ASU’s homecoming game against Jackson State University has already sold out. “They’re anticipating over 27,700 attendees at the game,” said Ron Simmons of the Montgomery Area Chamber of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

CSU to let Columbus Tech students, staff, families use recreation center at low rate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University (CSU) and Columbus Technical College (CTC) recently signed an agreement that will provide CTC students, staff and their families membership access to CSU’s Student Recreation Center and Intramural Sports programs, according to a CTC press release. These people can now become members of the recreation center for $8 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Officials Reveal “Downtown Plan”

The Montgomery Chamber, along with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission launched a draft of the new intentional development plan for downtown. The Chamber says they have leveraged and aligned unique resources to embark on a new journey. They are calling it a new strategic, visionary plan...
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Bureau Celebrates Graduates of Opelika DRC Lite Program

OPELIKA — On Friday, Sept. 23, seven participants from the Opelika Day Reporting Center Lite graduated from the program, celebrated by a commencement ceremony at Southern Union State Community College. After a processional, Opelika DRC Lite Administrator Robert Pritchett and DRC Lite District Manager Chris Causey acknowledged all guests...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn seeks Associate Athletic Director of NIL, retains firm for search

As Auburn continues its search for a new athletics director, the school is also hiring an administrator meant to oversee NIL operations — and has hired a firm for the search. TurnkeyZRG, a professional sports and entertainment search firm, is accepting applications on behalf of Auburn for an Associate...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers

In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers. Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika City Council approves of medical marijuana dispensary sites

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A medical marijuana dispensary may appear in Opelika as soon as next year. Last year the state of Alabama became the 37th in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. Today I spoke with Opelika city leaders to learn what the previous night’s vote meant for the city.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a single-vehicle crash in Macon County. Officials said the crash happened Thursday on County Road 13, shortly after Marshall finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station. Marshall is...
MACON COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Mary Belk: Remembering things the way they were

When I plunge deeply into my memories, I sometimes find myself dawdling along uneven Auburn sidewalks. It’s 1954, and I’m standing in front of Tiger Theater, a dime for the Lone Ranger movie clutched in my fist. Or, I might be in Herbert Music listening to a stack of 45s, or moseying along the aisles of Crest 5 & 10 Cent Store.
AUBURN, AL

